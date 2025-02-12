Providing a safe space for Myanmar’s embattled journalists and human rights defenders

This February marks the fourth anniversary of the coup in Myanmar, where the military continues to impose absolute media censorship and brutal suppression of pro-democracy voices.

The coup forced independent media outlets to move their operations underground or to remote regions or overseas. Journalists and human rights defenders have struggled to survive, especially after the military government ordered the mass crackdown on opposition forces and those perceived to be supportive of the resistance. As the conflict intensified, hundreds of journalists and activists and their families have escaped Myanmar and sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Over the past four years, there have been various initiatives aimed at putting a spotlight on the valuable work of independent media and human rights advocates. This support is crucial in providing credible information about what’s happening on the ground in Myanmar and exposing the atrocities of the junta. An example of this effort is the assistance provided to journalists and activists allowing them to continue their work and contribute to the anti-junta resistance. This is the mission of Exile Hub which has so far created safe spaces for 2,100 pro-democracy actors within and outside Myanmar.

Global Voices interviewed over email Kay, Exile Hub’s communications officer, who was among those who attended the 2024 Global Voices citizen media summit in Nepal. She highlighted the importance of the “spirit of collaboration” in “building resilient networks capable of tackling global issues together.” She summed up what Exile Hub is doing to help empower critical voices in Myanmar.

We provide holistic support to media professionals and pro-democracy activists across Myanmar and the broader Mekong region, helping them amplify their voices and remain engaged in important global conversations. Ultimately, it’s about creating safe spaces where they can thrive, whether within their home countries or in exile.

She also added another milestone in their advocacy:

Another big achievement is the strong support network we’ve built. Whether it’s legal aid, financial support, or mental health resources, we make sure they’re not facing these challenges alone.

Exile Hub’s website features some of the collaborations it supported. For example, it worked for the safe relocation of investigative reporter Ma Htake Htar who writes about the impact of militarization on women and children. It also supported the online work of Ma Su Thit, the wife of a soldier who share the experiences of military wives and inspire them to join the fight for justice. It supported Yan Naing Aung who exposed the harsh realities faced by displaced families in northern Thailand. This investigative piece was featured on Washington Post.

Kay narrated the challenges they face in their advocacy:

One of the biggest challenges we face is keeping the people we support safe — especially those near the Thai–Myanmar border and those still inside Myanmar. Life at the border is incredibly tough. Many are undocumented, which means they’re constantly at risk of deportation or intimidation. It’s like walking a tightrope — trying to provide support while ensuring their safety. For those still inside Myanmar, the situation is even more dire. They’re under constant surveillance, facing threats simply for doing their job. On top of that, we’re always working with limited resources, which makes everything more complicated — whether it’s legal support, mental health care, or just ensuring that marginalized groups get the help they need. And, of course, working in a politically charged environment comes with its own risks. Just advocating for human rights can put a target on your back.

Aside from financial support and providing online and offline safe spaces, Kay urged the international community to amplify the work of Myanmar journalists and human rights defenders:

The international community can play a crucial role in supporting exiled journalists by providing safe spaces — both online and offline — where they can work without fear. Financial support through grants and fellowships is vital, as is training in digital security and investigative journalism. Connecting them with local media and global networks strengthens their ability to report, while mentorship programs offer guidance in difficult times. Most importantly, amplifying their voices through international platforms ensures their work and struggles are recognized worldwide.

The work of Exile Hub complements the efforts of media watchdogs like the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Committee to Protect Journalists which also extend various types of assistance to journalists who face continuing risk for their reporting. As repression continues under junta rule, it is crucial to ensure that journalists and human rights defenders are able to do their work by providing them with adequate resources and safe platforms as part of the overall objective of promoting the people’s right to information and restoring civilian rule.