The Golem: A mythical protector inspiring US comics but also a metaphor for AI

The Golem, a centuries-old figure of strength, mass, and raw power, originates from Jewish folklore. According to the most popular legend, a rabbi in Prague created this mythical being — or “monster” — from clay in the 16th century, using mystical incantations to protect his oppressed community from pogroms. Over the centuries, the Golem has transcended its origins, inspiring characters like Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’s monster, becoming a central theme in silent films, and shaping the world of superhero comics from DC Comics to Marvel Comics.

The Hebrew word “Golem” (‎גּוֹלֶם ) first appeared in Psalms, meaning a “shapeless mass.” Today, the Golem serves as a powerful metaphor for artificial intelligence (AI), embodying both the promise of a loyal servant and the fear of an uncontrollable creation. This adaptability highlights the enduring relevance of the Golem’s story as it shifts to address new cultural anxieties and aspirations.

From Hulk to Superman

The Jewish legend of the Golem is often regarded as a prototype for the modern superhero. This mythical protector, capable of immense power yet prone to being misunderstood or feared, mirrors many iconic comic book heroes. The Golem’s dual role — both protector and outsider — resonates deeply in the superhero genre, where characters frequently grapple with extraordinary abilities and societal alienation.

The influence of the Golem on superhero creators is profound, particularly given that many early creators of universally beloved characters like Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain America, and the X-Men were Jewish immigrants or descendants of Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe. For these creators, the Golem — a Jewish hero born of necessity — symbolized their own struggles as outsiders striving to protect the vulnerable in an often-hostile world.

Among superheroes, the Hulk perhaps most directly embodies the essence of the Golem. Legendary comic creator Stan Lee, who co-created the Hulk alongside Jack Kirby, once remarked, “When you think about it, the Incredible Hulk is a Golem.” The Hulk’s vacillation between protector and destroyer reflects the dual aspects of the Golem — a being created to serve and defend but capable of immense havoc when out of control. In his initial appearances, the Hulk’s gray skin further ties him to the Golem, sculpted from clay and imbued with raw, untamed power.

Robert G. Weiner, a popular culture librarian, and expert on comics, said to Global Voices via email:

The Hulk connection is solid, as Stan Lee has said the Hulk was a kind of Golem-like character (and Frankenstein’s Monster as well as Jekyll and Hyde). The Hulk vacillates between being a protector and a destroyer. So many Golem stories have both aspects: one serves God by serving the Jews and is holy, but there is also a menace who wreaks havoc. The movie adaptations of the Golem often show the character as monstrous and out of control.

Arie Kaplan, in his award winning book “From Krakow to Krypton: Jews and Comic Books,” explores the link between Superman and the Golem. Superman, created in 1933 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, is another superhero deeply inspired by the Golem. Siegel and Shuster, the sons of Jewish immigrants who fled pogroms, infused Superman with traits reminiscent of the Golem’s protective role. Early Superman stories cast him as a champion for social justice, fighting corruption and defending the powerless. Kaplan, who penned DC Comics's “Man of Snow,” where Superman finds himself suddenly attacked by a golem made of snow explains, “Superman’s Hebrew name, Kal-El (‘All that is God’), reinforces his connection to Jewish tradition.” Historian Ralph Nurnberger similarly observed that both the Golem and Superman were “created to avenge evil on behalf of the weak and the powerless.”

Iron Man also draws subtle inspiration from the Golem. His arc reactor, vital to his survival, echoes the star emblazoned on the Golem’s chest in Paul Wegener’s 1915 silent film adaptation. Interestingly, Iron Man, like the Hulk, was initially depicted with gray coloring, reinforcing the Golem’s influence on his design.

The Golem itself made appearances in Marvel Comics during the 1970s, notably in the “Strange Tales” series. It occasionally joined superheroes to battle Nazis and, at other times, appeared as a misunderstood monster. These varied depictions highlight the Golem’s narrative flexibility, serving alternately as hero and antagonist — a hallmark of its enduring legacy in storytelling. Weiner explains in an interview with Global Voices:

It is more of narrative flexibility of folklore. When you are dealing with characters from folklore, they are often mutable and can change in the service of whatever story are telling. The Golem has so many variations. The Golem is both a hero and a villain/monster depending on which tale one is using as source material (or just new versions of the character).

Golem: From Robots to AI

The Golem’s influence extends beyond folklore and comics to the realm of technology and artificial intelligence. As a creation brought to life by human ingenuity, the Golem is a precursor to the modern concept of robots and AI. The term “robot,” first coined in the early 20th century by Czech playwright Karel Čapek in his play “R.U.R.” (Rossum's Universal Robots), was likely influenced by the Golem legend. In Čapek’s work, robots are artificial beings that, much like the Golem, initially serve humanity but later spiral out of control.

AI pioneers and cultural commentators have drawn parallels between the Golem and contemporary AI systems. Geoffrey Hinton, often called the “godfather of AI,” warned of the complexities and mysteries of modern neural networks, stating, “We don’t really understand exactly how they do those things.” This echoes the mystical uncertainty surrounding the Golem’s creation and behavior.

Roland Hendel, Professor Emeritus of Hebrew Bible and Jewish Studies at the University of California, Berekley, draws a poignant comparison in an email to Global Voices:

The Golem can’t speak because it’s an imperfect creation, made by humans. The contrast is to Adam (similarly made of the ground), whom God creates with the power of speech. The analogy with AI might be something similar — the lack of a soul or self-consciousness.

Historian Yuval Harari highlights the growing power of AI systems, noting their remarkable ability to manipulate and generate language. This starkly contrasts with the Golem’s silence, a symbol of its imperfection as a human creation. Harari’s observations remind us that reality today often surpasses fiction, with AI systems continuing to redefine the boundaries of human innovation and control.