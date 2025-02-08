Safeguarding the story: The urgency of digital security for journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa

Kenyan investigative journalist John-Allan Namu has faced relentless digital threats — hacking, surveillance, and disinformation — because of his reporting on corruption and human rights abuses. He is not alone. Globally, UNESCO reports that 20 percent of attacks on journalists occur in digital spaces, but in Sub-Saharan Africa, the situation is worsening as governments expand digital surveillance and online harassment against the press.

A 2024 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) assessment shows that nearly 20 journalists in Nigeria were attacked in early 2023 alone, a reflection of the increasing dangers media workers are facing across the continent. Meanwhile, the 2024 CIPESA State of Internet Freedom in Africa Report reveals how digital surveillance and internet restrictions are being used to suppress independent journalism, particularly during elections and political crises.

As these threats escalate, strong digital security measures are essential to safeguarding press freedom.

Journalists are facing evolving digital threats

As journalism moves online, so do the threats. In Sub-Saharan Africa, journalists are increasingly facing hacking, surveillance, online harassment, doxing, and digital censorship — often with real-world consequences.

A 2023 report by CIPESA highlights how state-sponsored digital attacks have escalated in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Nigeria, where authorities monitor journalists’ online activity, intercept communications, and impose website restrictions to suppress critical reporting.

In West Africa, journalists frequently face online smear campaigns and digital harassment, particularly those reporting on corruption and human rights violations. The 2024 State of Internet Freedom in Africa Report by CIPESA further reveals that digital surveillance, online disinformation campaigns, and cyberattacks are being used to target journalists covering elections and political unrest.

Journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa are facing a few key digital threats. These include targeted cyberattacks through phishing, malware, and other advanced tactics designed to steal data, infiltrate devices, and suppress reporting; data breaches where hackers exploit vulnerabilities to access sensitive files, source identities, and unpublished investigations; surveillance where sophisticated spyware tools and internet monitoring systems are deployed to track journalist movements and force self-censorship; and finally, doxing and online harassment. Reporters, particularly female journalists, and investigative reporters can be subjected to coordinated online abuse, the leaking of personal information, and real-world threats.

Considering the threats journalists face in Sub-Saharan Africa, it is obvious there is an urgent need for stronger protections, both at the policy level and through individual cybersecurity practices.

Why digital security matters for African journalism

By 2021, 72 percent of African countries had enacted cybercrime legislation. However, many laws prioritize state control over journalist protection. Regional cooperation, such as the East African Community cybersecurity framework, remains weak, leaving journalists vulnerable to threats.

Governments, corporations, and malicious actors increasingly deploy cyber tools to monitor, intimidate, and silence the press, making robust security measures a necessity. Digital security is essential not just for protecting devices but for preserving press freedom, safeguarding sources, and ensuring the credibility of investigative journalism.

Protecting journalists and sources: Leaked information can endanger lives, turning online threats into real-world harm . Safeguarding digital assets is essential for both journalists and their sources.

Preserving freedom of expression: Cyberattacks hinder journalism, leading to self-censorship. For instance, Zimbabwe’s surveillance laws have created a chilling effect on press freedom.

Maintaining journalism’s credibility: Compromised data damages public trust. Ensuring security allows journalists to hold power to account without fear.

Digital security challenges in Sub-Saharan Africa

Despite growing threats, digital security remains underdeveloped in Sub-Saharan Africa. Encryption tools and cybersecurity strategies exist, but barriers hinder their adoption.

Many journalists lack access to secure communication tools or cybersecurity training. Encryption software, VPNs, and secure messaging platforms are often unaffordable. Training programs are scarce, leaving journalists vulnerable.

Government policies also create financial and regulatory barriers. In Tanzania, strict content regulations and high licensing fees make it difficult for independent journalists to invest in secure technologies.

Additionally, internet shutdowns, mass surveillance, and weak data protection laws further compromise digital security for journalists in the continent.

To promote digital security awareness, global initiatives like Safer Internet Day, marked every February 11, provide a platform for educating journalists on cybersecurity best practices. Originally focused on responsible internet use, the campaign now addresses online safety, privacy, and journalist protection. Leveraging such initiatives can help African journalists adopt stronger security measures.

Digital security is no longer optional as journalists face escalating cyberattacks, surveillance, and digital harassment. These threats are not just from rogue actors — governments, corporations, extremist groups, and criminal networks all use digital tools to monitor, manipulate, and silence the press. Freelancers and independent newsrooms in Sub-Saharan Africa are especially vulnerable, often lacking resources to defend against these attacks.

As a result, securing journalism in the digital age requires a coordinated response. Only through collective action can we ensure that journalism remains free, fair, and secure.