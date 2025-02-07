Madagascar: Climate change negatively impacts ecosystems and communities

This article was published as part of the Climate Justice in Africa Training.



Although Madagascar is very rich in biodiversity, it remains particularly vulnerable to the damage caused by global warming. This damage has a devastating impact on ecosystems and local communities.

Because of its geographical location and remoteness, Madagascar is home to some unique flora and fauna. More than 80 percent of its species are endemic. Media outlet Brut Nature shared this on X (formerly Twitter):

C'est l'un des paysages les plus spectaculaires de Madagascar : un immense labyrinthe de calcaire où prospèrent une faune et une flore exceptionnelles. Voici la réserve naturelle intégrale du Tsingy de Bemaraha pic.twitter.com/bdrpFUZHyG — Brut nature FR (@brutnaturefr) April 28, 2020

This is one of Madagascar’s most spectacular landscapes: An immense labyrinth of limestone where exceptional flora and fauna flourish. Here is the Tsingy de Bemaraha Strict Nature Reserve pic.twitter.com/bdrpFUZHyG — Brut nature FR

However, rising temperatures, disruptions in rainfall patterns, and an increased frequency of natural disasters put this unique biodiversity and the local communities’ livelihoods at serious risk.

Ecosystems at risk and agriculture sector disrupted

Malagasy forest ecosystems are at particular risk. Prolonged droughts and forest fires, fueled by global warming, have rapidly reduced natural habitats.

Deforestation , such as slash-and-burn agriculture (called navy and illegal logging of precious woods, contributes to the extensive loss of forests. In January 2021, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) published the scientific report “Deforestation Fronts: Drivers and Responses in a Changing World,” offering a detailed analysis of the causes of deforestation and potential global solutions. This report identifies 24 “deforestation fronts” worldwide, the regions where deforestation is particularly intense and where the remaining forests are critically endangered. Madagascar is among the 24 critical fronts.

Between 2004 and 2017, the island lost around 700,000 hectares of forest, primarily in the eastern and western areas. According to data from the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, more than 60,000 fire outbreaks were recorded in Madagascar’s forest areas in 2020. Between 2002 and 2023, Madagascar lost around 1.08 million hectares of its primary tropical rainforests.

On a socioeconomic level, climate change significantly impacts local communities. Agriculture, which contributes to a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product, is the primary livelihood for most of the population. It employs around 80 percent of the people in employment, and is particularly vulnerable to climate variations. More frequent droughts hamper food crop productivity and threaten food security. According to a WWF report published in 2019, 53 percent of Madagascar’s terrestrial protected areas are particularly vulnerable to climate change. This is mainly due to the loss of natural habitats caused by deforestation.

What’s more, access to drinking water is becoming increasingly difficult in regions like Southern Madagascar, exacerbating the risk of disease. Air pollution also affects human health.

Coral bleaching adversely affects coral reefs, vital for the health of marine ecosystems and local fisheries. When water temperatures rise beyond what corals can tolerate, they expel algae, revealing their white skeleton, hence the term “bleaching.” Coral reefs act as nursery habitats for various fish species. Their degradation reduces marine biodiversity and affects food security for coastal communities.

Direct threat to biodiversity

Often described as a “biodiversity hotspot,” owing to its exceptional biodiversity and unique flora and fauna, Madagascar's major environmental threats weigh heavily on its natural resources.

Human activity threatens biological diversity by damaging natural habitats and disrupting life cycles. Madagascar is home to various emblematic species, such as lemurs, chameleons, and baobabs. From the tropical rainforests in the east to the arid regions in the south, the mangroves in the west, and the coral reefs, its varied ecosystems play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance and local livelihoods. However, they are facing unprecedented threats, with a score of 4.69 out of 5 in the 2024 Ecological Threat Report.

A video by media outlet Le Monde Afrique titled “In Madagascar, 95 percent of the lemur species are facing extinction” highlights this threat:

One of the greatest threats to biodiversity is the excessive use of pesticides. Pesticides contaminate soil and water, thus threatening pollinators and other critical species. In addition, global warming and chemical, plastic, and noise pollution create a hostile environment for multiple living creatures, increasing the risk of extinction.

The loss of endemic Malagasy species also has a destabilizing role to play. Each species is involved in vital interactions. This loss directly and severely impacts humanity, affecting various aspects of the daily lives of Malagasy citizens.

Finally, biodiversity loss has a social and economic impact on various sectors, such as tourism and fishery, that depend on the ecosystems’ rich diversity.

Solutions and action to preserve biodiversity

Comprehensive and political action is essential to combating biodiversity losses. In 1995, Madagascar ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which promotes ecosystem conservation and the protection of marine and terrestrial areas. These agreements encourage countries to undertake measures to preserve natural habitats and stem harmful practices.

Given the threats that deforestation poses to the country’s natural resources, some have adopted innovative measures. This Tv5monde report explains:

#Madagascar est un haut-lieu de la biodiversité mondiale. 80% de sa faune et de sa flore sont endémiques. Mais la déforestation menace cette richesse naturelle. Reportage dans la forêt d'Anjozorobe où des paysans ont choisi l'apiculture comme alternative à la coupe de bois. pic.twitter.com/HHJ4XmQVWW — Le journal Afrique TV5MONDE (@JTAtv5monde) January 17, 2021

#Madagascar is one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. 80 percent of its flora and fauna are endemic. However, deforestation threatens its natural resources. A report on Anjozorobe forest tells how farmers have chosen beekeeping as an alternative to logging. pic.twitter.com/HHJ4XmQVW

Madagascar’s current environmental situation highlights the urgent need for local and international action to mitigate the impact of global warming. Although the main challenge is finding solutions that protect Malagasy ecosystems, ensuring resilient livelihoods for its citizens is also important.