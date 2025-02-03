Nine countries are launching legal action against Israel over Gaza war

This article was originally published in the New Arab on January 31, 2025. This edited version is republished on Global Voices as part of a content partnership agreement.

Delegations from nine countries gathered in The Hague on Friday to unveil “co-ordinated legal, economic, and diplomatic measures” aimed at holding Israel accountable for its violations of international law, amid mounting threats against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In response to pressure from the US Congress, which has sought to sanction the ICC, nine countries — Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, and Malaysia — are forming a coalition known as The Hague Group to defend the legitimacy of international legal institutions and their rulings.

This initiative comes as both the ICC and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) face significant challenges to their authority in cases relating to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

“The Hague Group is born of necessity,” said Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, a coordinator with the political organisation Progressive International. “In a world where powerful nations act with impunity, we must stand together to defend the principles of justice, equality, and human rights.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: “Israel’s violations go beyond the mass murder and persecution of Palestinians. They strike at the very foundations of international law, which the global community had a duty to defend.”

The Hague Group nations are convening in the Netherlands, home of the ICC, to discuss collective action at both national and international levels, supporting international law and Palestinian rights during the ongoing crisis.

These discussions build upon previous actions by these countries, including Belize and Bolivia’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel. In January 2024, Chile referred the situation in Palestine to the ICC and recalled its ambassador from Israel. Colombia has suspended weapons purchases from and coal exports to Israel, in addition to cutting diplomatic ties. Honduras has consistently condemned Israel's genocide against Palestinians, while Malaysia has imposed a maritime ban preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from docking at its ports. It has never had diplomatic relations with Israel.

‘The world cannot stand by and watch’

Namibia has further reinforced these efforts by blocking a vessel carrying military shipments bound for Israel and condemning Germany’s decision to support Israel in South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ, drawing parallels to Berlin's own Herero genocide in Namibia, committed by Germany between 1904 and 1908.

Senegal, under Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, has pledged to take “more concrete actions” in support of Palestinian rights.

South Africa set a major legal precedent by bringing a case against Israel at the ICJ for violations of the Genocide Convention.

“Our actions are not punitive. They are preventative, designed to ensure compliance with international law and to protect the vulnerable,” said South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, in a joint statement.

Progressive International shared the inaugural first statement of the group In a post on Blue Sky:

Sinn Fein support

From Ireland, Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney also announced his plans to travel to The Hague to support the nine-nation bloc.

“‘The Hague Group’ is a watershed moment in developing coordinated international state action against the use of genocide, occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people,” Kearney said in a statement.

The formation of ‘The Hague Group’ is a hugely significant development. It is a decisive initiative aimed at maximising international pressure for sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel until the genocide ends, Palestinian national sovereignty and self-determination are secured, and an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is established.

‘Limited’ international action

Switzerland has been tasked with convening a conference in March for the 196 signatories of the Geneva Convention, focusing on the obligation to uphold international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Another conference is scheduled for June in New York to discuss a two-state solution.

Additionally, the ICJ has been asked by the UN General Assembly to provide an urgent advisory opinion on Israel's obligations as the occupying power, particularly regarding humanitarian relief efforts.

Critics argue that such countermeasures remain limited, saying that Israel routinely disregards ICJ and ICC rulings.

Under former president Joe Biden, the United States gave near-unlimited military and diplomatic support to Israel as it killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, suggesting that it had little regard for international law.

The new Trump administration has signalled that it will be even more pro-Israel than the previous government, lifting sanctions on Israeli settlers and approving the delivery of 2,000 pound bombs to Israel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has endorsed a bill currently before Congress that would impose sanctions on any individual or entity engaging with an ICC investigation involving a US ally. The proposed measures would extend to family members of those targeted.