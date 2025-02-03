See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Monoliths of Nartiang: The remnants of India's Jaintia tribal kingdom through photos

The region of Nartiang has megalithic structures made of stones in different places
Written byArpita Das Choudhury
Posted 3 February 2025 1:00 GMT
as a tribute to the ancestors. Local khasi women-men pay regular visits to the Nartiang Mawbynna for caretaking as well as recreation purposes.

"Mawbynna" is the Khasi word for monoliths. These monuments are built as tributes to ancestors.

Meghalaya, a north-eastern tribal state in India, is inhabited by three tribal communities: The Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo. The Khasi community primarily reside in the East and West Khasi Hills, the Jaintia in the Jaintia Hills, and the Garos in the Garo Hills. These tribes of Meghalaya make up a unique matrilineal society where the lineage is traced through the maternal line.

The West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya is predominantly inhabited by the “Jaintias” or “Pnars”, a sub-tribal group of the Khasi community. Although part of the Khasi group, the Jaintias speak “Pnar”, a distinct language.

The Khasis are the largest tribal community of Meghalaya, followed by the Garos and the Jaintias. Both Khasi and Jaintia communities belong to the “Hynniew trep” group of tribes, meaning ‘The Seven Huts” in Khasi.

The Jaintia tribal community comprises the “Pnar”, “War”, and “Bhoi” subgroups, collectively referred to as Jaintias. While sharing some cultural similarities with the Khasis, the Jaintias have distinct traditions and customs and follow a matrilineal inheritance system.

The Jaintia people were part of the Jaintiapur kingdom as early as 500 CE. This kingdom was extended from the Sylhet province in the plains of present-day Bangladesh to the hills of Meghalaya in India. This unique Matrilineal Kingdom was a fusion of the “Jayanti Kingdom” — an ancient realm in the plains of Sylhet and the “Sutnga Kingdom” in the hills. According to Hindu literature, the kingdom was ruled by women and renowned for the shrine of Jayanti Devi, a goddess mentioned in the epic “Mahabharata” of ancient India.

The megalithic structures, established as early as 1500 A.D., are locally referred to as ‘U-Mawthaw-dur-briew’ in the Pnar language.

The megalithic structures, established as early as 1500 CE, are locally referred to as "U-Mawthaw-dur-briew" in the Pnar language.

Nartiang village, nestled in the serene West Jaintia Hills with its cooler climate, once served as the summer capital of the Jaintiapur kingdom. In the “Law Mulong” area, numerous monoliths were erected to honour the throne of the Jaintiapur kings. These monoliths, dating from 1500 CE to 1835 CE, symbolize the reign of the Jaintia kings.

Today, local Khasi women and men regularly visit the Nartiang Mawbynna for caretaking and recreational purposes.

While megalithic structures are scattered throughout Nartiang, the ‘Law Mulong’ area has the largest concentration.

While megalithic structures are scattered throughout Nartiang, the "Law Mulong" area has the largest concentration.

In the early 19th century, during British colonial rule in India and before Christianity spread among the Khasi community, the Jaintia tribes were most closely linked to Hinduism. They followed a unique faith known as “Niamtre”, which shares similarities with Hindu customs.

According to Meghalaya historians, departed members of the Jaintia clans were cremated in line with “Niamtre” traditions, and their ashes were placed in free-standing cists made from enormous single-stone slabs. These giant stone structures, preserved to this day, are known as the Monoliths of Nartiang, and are an important cultural and historical site in the region.

The villagers of Law Mulong and the entire Nartiang region actively maintain the Monolith Garden, ensuring its cleanliness and security while preventing unlawful activities within its premises.

The villagers of Law Mulong and the entire Nartiang region actively maintain the Monolith Garden, ensuring its cleanliness and security while preventing unlawful activities within its premises.

The Khasi-Jaintia Hills are home to numerous clusters of megalithic structures found in villages like Jowai, Cherrapunji, Lailungkot, and Maoflong.

However, the Nartiang Monolith Garden stands out with the tallest megalithic structures in Meghalaya and is one of the most historically significant sites in the region. Historical records indicate that some of these stones were erected more than 500 years ago, with additional stones added until the mid-19th century. The Nartiang Monolith Garden houses the largest collection of such monoliths in a single location, including the tallest monolith, which rises over 26 feet high.

Most of the ‘Mawbynna’ are remnants of the Jaintia Kingdom, reflecting the elaborate funeral rituals traditionally practiced by the Royal Hynniewtrep communities, known as ‘Mawniam.’ Some were also erected to commemorate royal military achievements.

Most of the "Mawbynna" are remnants of the Jaintia Kingdom, reflecting the elaborate funeral rituals traditionally practised by the Royal Hynniewtrep communities, known as "Mawniam." Some were also erected to commemorate royal military achievements.

Although the Jaintia Kingdom's power declined during British colonial rule, these monoliths retained their cultural significance within Jaintia society. Among Jaintia clans, these monolithic structures symbolize “remembrance”.

In Mawbynna, the vertical stone, called ‘Mawshynrang’ in Khasi and ‘Moo Shynrang’ in Pnar, symbolizes masculinity, while the flat table stone, known as ‘Mawkynthei’ or ‘Moo Kynthai,’ represents femininity.

In Mawbynna, the vertical stone, called "Mawshynrang" in Khasi and "Moo Shynrang" in Pnar, symbolizes masculinity, while the flat table stone, known as "Mawkynthei" or "Moo Kynthai," represents femininity.

Each monolith is divided into two sections: the upright stones, referred to as “Ki Moo Shynrang” or “Menhirs”, represent male ancestors, while the flat horizontal stones, representing female ancestors, are called “Ki Moo Kynthai” or “Dolmens”.

At the entrance to the Nartiang Monolith Garden, a signboard provides information about the site. It states: “The tallest Menhir, known as Moo Long Syiem, is 8 meters high and 18 inches thick. According to Jaintia legends, it was erected by the giant Mar Phalyngki.” Many other monoliths in the garden were erected between 835 and 1500 CE by various Jaintia clans, including U Luh Lyngskor Lamare and U Mar Phalyngki of Nartiang village.

Moo Shynrang or ‘Menhirs’ and Moo Kynthai or ‘Dolmens’ have become iconic symbols of Meghalaya, with replicas prominently displayed in official buildings and establishments.

Moo Shynrang or 'Menhirs' and Moo Kynthai or 'Dolmens' have become iconic symbols of Meghalaya, with replicas prominently displayed in official buildings and establishments.

The flat table stones, or Dolmens, rest on smaller stones called Mawkhrum, which symbolize children and grandchildren, representing a family hierarchy.

The flat table stones, or Dolmens, rest on smaller stones called Mawkhrum, which symbolize children and grandchildren, representing a family hierarchy.

A third type of monolith, known as Cairns or Moo Tylein, consists of small piles of stones created to commemorate significant memorials.

A third type of monolith, known as Cairns or Moo Tylein, consists of small piles of stones created to commemorate significant memorials.

According to folklore, Nartiang once lacked a market, with the nearest one located in Raliang. On a rainy bazaar day, a Jaintia giant named Mar Phalyngki sought shelter and asked the Raliang chief’s youngest daughter for an umbrella. She refused and instead challenged him to lift a massive stone from the bazaar and use it as an umbrella. Accepting the challenge, Mar Phalyngki carried the stone to a forest near Nartiang, where he placed it once the rain stopped.

The tall 'Menhir's erected in Nartiang symbolize memorials to significant personalities within the community. These larger and taller monoliths qualify as megaliths.

The tall "Menhirs" erected in Nartiang symbolize memorials to significant personalities within the community. These larger and taller monoliths qualify as megaliths.

Mentions of these megalithic structures appear in 19th-century literature, where their purpose was interpreted differently by the hill inhabitants. Comparing these interpretations with colonial anthropological texts reveals that these structures held strong religious significance while also serving political and social functions for the Jaintia clans.

Although the monolithic structures of Nartiang are not natural formations, they play a vital role in narrating the story of matrilineal kinship, authority, and the power of a once-thriving kingdom.

The monolithic culture of the Jaintia people is not confined solely to this tribal kingdom; it is also associated with ancient communities from various parts of the world, such as the ‘Monkhmer’ group of Southeast Asia.

The monolithic culture of the Jaintia people is not confined solely to this tribal kingdom; it is also associated with ancient communities from various parts of the world, such as the "Monkhmer" group of Southeast Asia.

Historically, the tradition of erecting monoliths dates back to the Neolithic age. However, in Meghalaya, India, this ancient practice and its customs are still observed by many Khasi-Pnar people—a remarkable enigma in itself.

Historically, the tradition of erecting monoliths dates back to the Neolithic age. However, in Meghalaya, India, this ancient practice and its customs are still observed by many Khasi-Pnar people — a remarkable enigma in itself.

