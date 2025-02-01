Targeting Chinese nationals: Unrest in Balochistan and the CPEC Challenge

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a USD 62 billion infrastructure and energy development project which launched in 2015, has become a source of conflict and tension, particularly in the Balochistan province in Southern Pakistan. Despite its ambitious economic goals, the project faces persistent security challenges and has generated resentment in some local communities, leading to violence.

Chinese nationals have been targeted, including the November 2024 Karachi airport attack and a shooting at a Karachi facility employing foreign workers. These incidents highlight deep-rooted grievances over perceived resource exploitation in the region, enforced disappearances, community neglect, and exclusion from decision-making processes.

The China Index 2024 examined China's influence in 98 countries and ranked Pakistan as the country that is most exposed to China's influence globally.

CPEC hailed as a progress

The Pakistani government is advancing the CPEC, a 3,000 kilometer Chinese infrastructure project, which includes developing a deep-water port at Gwadar and establishing a road and rail network connecting it to Xinjiang, China. As a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), this would provide a shortcut via the Gwadar port, boosting trade between Europe, the Middle East and China. The project also aims to address electricity shortages and help shift the economy from an agriculture-based to an industrial structure. However, the persistent violence has hampered progress and raised concerns about its long-term survival.

Security challenges and violent resistance

Pakistan has become particularly perilous for Chinese nationals over the last year, with 14 incidents which took 20 lives. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a major ethnonationalist militant group in the province, has been a regular offender. The BLA has long advocated autonomy for Balochistan, hoping to resolve issues over political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and a desire for greater control over local resources. These rebel actions have intensified as part of a larger battle against perceived Pakistani governmental tyranny and enforced disappearances. The government’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reports 2,752 active cases in the province as of January 2024, while Pakistan’s government maintains that only about 50 people are missing.

The assaults against Chinese workers are connected to the BLA's hostility to China's engagement in Balochistan's development projects, notably the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which locals believe is increasing their political and economic marginalisation.

Despite promises of infrastructural development, reports from The Express Tribune and The Diplomat indicate that the CPEC has not benefitted the region's socio-economic dynamics. An October 2024 World Bank Report indicates that, while CPEC seeks to improve infrastructure in Balochistan, it has mostly expedited resource exploitation and delivered little benefit to neighbouring residents.

Activist Ambreen Baloch posted on X (formerly Twitter)

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (#CPEC) is often viewed as a pathway to development, yet it primarily serves the interests of #China‘s elite. In #Balochistan, locals face marginalization despite abundant mineral wealth, as benefits bypass them. pic.twitter.com/dlrAj0bjkL — Ambreen Baloch (@baloch_ambreen) January 14, 2025

This unrest, fuelled by a combination of local grievances and wider national and international concerns, has caused instability in the region, which has hurt foreign investment.

According to a 2024 Balochistan Human Rights Commission report, Chinese corporations prioritise resource exploitation, environmental damage, and money over people's lives, while the Pakistani authorities continued to promote Chinese interests.

As Pakistan gets closer to China with the help of the CPEC initiatives, other regional countries, like India, are getting worried, and they are wary of China's growing influence in South Asia. A paper by researcher Zeus Hans Mendez (2020) describes how regional animosities are enabling militant activities in Balochistan.

Many in Balochistan commemorate the anniversary of mass graves discovered in the Khuzdar district in 2014 on January 25, and this year's event was marred by Internet shutdown and other government repressions.

Journalist Basam Baloch posted on X about the shutdown:

A peaceful rally is going to be held in #Dalbandin just few to unite, raise awareness among the Baloch, where relatives of the forcibly disappeared Families are also present, but even then the guilty #Pakistan has shut down internet service #BalochGenocideRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/blQKQevmyc — بشام بلوچ (@Basham1Baloch) January 25, 2025

China worried about their workers

Chinese authorities have frequently criticised the security of their staff and projects in Pakistan. After the Karachi attack in November 2024, the Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced concern with Pakistan's security, heightening diplomatic tensions as China advocates for more security measures. Although Pakistan has enhanced security around CPEC significant points, these measures were not enough to avoid the violence, indicating the glaring weakness in Pakistan's security apparatus. Because of Pakistan’s internal socio-security issues and the local situation, even with a long-standing cooperation with China, it is difficult for the country to secure the living and investments of its own people as well as foreigners. This situation demoralises the international investors and in turn puts doubts on Pakistan’s capability to maintain internal stability in such a complex and growing environment.

Journalist Asad Ali Toor highlighted on X:

Wang Shengjie, #China’s political secretary to Pakistan, voiced unusually candid criticism of #Pakistan,

“If the security is not improved, who would come and work in this environment? There is hatred against the Chinese in Gwadar and #Balochistan,” he said https://t.co/BibFAIV2Ao — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) January 26, 2025

The future of CPEC

The people of the Balochistan region have been generally politically disenchanted and economically deprived for a long time. Sadly, for most of the Baloch people, the implementation of CPEC projects has only amplified a sense of marginalisation. According to a 2024 Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, people of Balochistan are sceptical of CPEC and do not find that they are getting the true value of the economic outcomes of the project.

Academics Hong Zhang and Ammar A. Malik highlighted in a paper published in the Georgetown Journal of International Affiars in December 2024, that Pakistan and China should adopt a more open approach to advance CPEC. Acknowledging past shortcomings in Pakistan's security can help rebuild trust and foster dialogue. They also opined that expanding coordination mechanisms to include input from local stakeholders and experts is essential for fostering local ownership.