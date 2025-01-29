Interview with the author of a new French–Ewe dictionary in Togo

In West Africa, a new French–Ewe dictionary is now available to facilitate and boost the learning of this language, primarily spoken in Togo.

Belonging to the Niger–Congo language family, Ewe is spoken in Ghana, Togo, and Benin. It unites more than 7.5 million speakers in these three countries, with many cultural traditions in common. In Togo, the language is spoken by a large proportion of the population, and has been recognized as a national language in the constitution since 1975. However, its integration into the education system remains incomplete.

Published in the first half of 2024, the dictionary titled “Ele nam be mado Eʋəgbə” (“I must express myself in Ewe” or “I have to speak Ewe”) is a 562-page work containing 120,000 words and expressions. Kuizian Atitso Baba is the Togolese author of this significant linguistic work, which allows the Ewe-speaking community to strengthen its reading, writing, and understanding of its native language despite the competition of other languages in the country, such as French.

Kuizian aims to promote professional teaching of Ewe within the educational sector in the region. Speaking to Global Voices via WhatsApp, the author discussed the genesis of this initiative and outlined his future plans for repositioning the Ewe language among local languages in Africa.

Jean Sovon (JS): How long has the Ewe language been codified in written form? Is it widely present in its written form in Togolese society?

Kuizian Atitso Baba (KAB) : Selon des informations que j’ai glanées, la phonétique éwé aurait commencé en 1847 par les négociants Allemands installés à Anlo autour de la ville de Keta, situé dans la région la région de Volta, au sud du Ghana. Mais c’est depuis 1891 que l’étude de la langue éwé et sa codification ont commencé par les Allemands J. Knùsli, Schlegel et Westermann, en collaboration avec les Éwé d’Anlo. Ces travaux ont abouti à la traduction de la Bible en éwé. Malheureusement, depuis lors, les travaux lexicologiques et phonologiques éwé sont demeurés lacunaires.

Kuizian Atitso Baba (KAB): According to information I’ve gathered, Ewe phonetics is said to have originated in 1847. It was introduced by German traders settled in Anlo, near the town of Keta in the Volta region of southern Ghana. However, the systematic study and codification of the Ewe language officially started in 1891, with the Germans J. Knüsli, Schlegel, and Westermann, working alongside the Anlo Ewe community. This work led to the translation of the Bible into Ewe. Unfortunately, since then, Ewe lexicological and phonological studies have remained incomplete.

JS : How did this dictionary come about? Was it a team effort? Were there any other monolingual or bilingual dictionaries? Will there be an online version?

KAB : L’élaboration du dictionnaire Français-Éwé est motivée par un constat : la langue d’une communauté est par excellence ce à quoi elle s’identifie. Cette langue, si elle est étudiée, parlée et écrite, se développe en intégrant dans son lexique de nouveaux mots. Tel n’est pas le cas de l’éwé, la langue du peuple Éwé. Pourquoi, depuis les travaux lexicologiques et lexicographiques éwé menés par les Allemands, la recherche sur la la lexicographie et surtout sur la phonétique Éwé demeure-t-elle lacunaire et ne porte pas sur la technique, la technologie, la science et l’économie qui constituent le levier par excellence du développement d’un pays ? L’élaboration du dictionnaire Français-Éwé a été un travail collaboratif. Outre les personnes ressources rencontrées au cours des voyages de collecte et d’étude des mots, vocables, termes techniques et d’expressions idiomatiques sur l’aire culturelle éwé, j’ai bénéficié de la collaboration étroite de Professeur Joseph Koffi Nutәƒe TSIGBE et du doyen Gédéon ASI avec lesquels l’institut Éwé dénommé Institut de Recherche en Communication Endogène de Développement (IRCED) est créé ainsi que de la collaboration de Mme Amè Akoele Aziakor. Bien avant la publication de mon ouvrage, des dictionnaires bilingues avaient été publiés: Wörterbuch der Eẇe-Sprache: Éẇé Deutsch Eẇé Wörterbuch, (Dictionnaire de la langue Éwé: Dictionnaire Éwé-allemand-Éwé) paru en 1905 sous la plume de D. Westermann ; Dictionnaire Français-Éwé Togo publié par K. Adzomada ; Dictionnaire Éwé-Français écrit par Jacques Rongier, un linguiste français. A ce jour, il n’existe pas de dictionnaire monolingue Éwé-Éwé. Et il n’est pas, pour le moment, envisagé une version du dictionnaire Français-Éwé en ligne. Néanmoins, un site internet est en cours de création pour la promotion de la langue éwé par son apprentissage en ligne.

KAB: The creation of the French–Ewe dictionary stems from a simple observation: a community’s language is the core of its identity. When the language is studied, spoken, and written, it evolves by adding new words to its vocabulary. This is not the case for Ewe, the language of the Ewe people. Why has research on Ewe lexicography and, more specifically, its phonetics remained so incomplete since the German lexicological studies, and why has it failed to address area such as technology, science, and economics, which are key drivers of a country’s development? The creation of the French–Ewe dictionary was a collaborative effort. In addition to the resource people I met during trips to collect and study words, terms, technical vocabulary, and idiomatic expressions from the Ewe cultural area, I benefited from the close collaboration of Professor Joseph Koffi Nutәƒe TSIGBE and Dean Gédéon ASI, with whom the Ewe institute, named the Institute for Research in Endogenous Development Communication (IRCED), was established, as well as of Ms. Amè Akoele Aziakor. Long before the publication of my work, several bilingual dictionaries had been released: the Wörterbuch der Eẇe-Sprache: Éẇé Deutsch Eẇé Wörterbuch (Dictionary of the Ewe Language: Ewe–German–Ewe Dictionary) was published in 1905 by D. Westermann; the Dictionnaire Français-Éwé Togo (The French-Ewe dictionary)was published by K. Adzomada; and the Dictionnaire Éwé-Français (Ewe-French dictionary) was written by Jacques Rongier, a French linguist. To date, a monolingual Ewe–Ewe dictionary does not exist, and there are no plans for an online version of the French–Ewe dictionary. However, a website is being developed to promote the Ewe language through online learning.

Kuizian Atitso Baba shares more about his initiative with the VOA Afrique team in this video report.

JS: Who will be the main users of this dictionary?

KAB : Le présent dictionnaire Français-Éwé est destiné surtout aux cadres de la haute administration togolaise et aux locuteurs éwé de la diaspora togolaise. En effet, les manuels éwé sont quasi-inexistants dans les librairies et dans les bibliothèques. Les équivalents éwé de certaines disciplines telles que la philosophie, l’ingénierie, la littérature, les mathématiques, l’arithmétique, le calcul, et des vocables tels le magistrat, le notaire n’existent pas dans les rares manuels ou documents. Du coup, les langues étrangères aliènent les locuteurs éwé créant ainsi un fossé entre les élites de la haute administration togolaise et leurs communautés d’origine d’une part et entre les locuteurs natifs éwé installés ou nés à l’étranger et leurs communautés d’origine, d'autre part.

KAB: This French–Ewe dictionary is primarily intended for senior officials in the Togolese public administration and Ewe speakers in the Togolese diaspora. Indeed, Ewe textbooks are almost non-existent in bookstores and libraries. The Ewe equivalents for certain disciplines such as philosophy, engineering, literature, mathematics, arithmetic, and calculus, as well as terms like magistrate and notary, are absent from the few existing textbooks or documents. As a result, foreign languages alienate Ewe speakers, creating a divide between the elites of Togolese high administration and their communities of origin on one hand, and between native Ewe speakers living or born abroad and their ancestral communities on the other.

JS: Has the initiative received support from the country’s educational authorities? What comes next?

KAB : L’initiative a été saluée par Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, Premier Ministre à qui l’ouvrage a été officiellement présenté au cours d’une audience qu’elle a accordée à son auteur le 8 mai 2024. Les travaux de révision de l’ouvrage ont repris pour une prochaine publication d’édition révisée. Ainsi, l’édition révisée du dictionnaire intégrera de nouveaux mots et expressions proposés par les usagers du dictionnaire Français-Éwé. Parallèlement à la prochaine édition révisée, des travaux d’élaboration d’un dictionnaire bilingue Éwé-Français et d’un dictionnaire monolingue Éwé-Éwé sont en gestation.

KAB: Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, the prime minister, commended the initiative after the book was officially presented to her during a meeting with the author on May 8, 2024. Revision work on the dictionary has resumed in preparation for the publication of a revised edition. This updated version will incorporate new words and expressions suggested by users of the French–Ewe dictionary. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to develop a bilingual Ewe–French dictionary and a monolingual Ewe–Ewe dictionary.

JS: Is the Ewe language being preserved within the diaspora?

KAB : Malgré la quasi-inexistence de manuels éwé, les locuteurs natifs éwé installés à l’étranger continuent de parler éwé, sauf qu’il leur manque des mots et vocables qui sont des équivalents des mots et vocables et expressions français, anglais ou allemands. Lors de la cérémonie de dédicace de l'ouvrage, les représentants et parents des locuteurs natif éwé de la diaspora ont acheté plusieurs volumes du dictionnaire.

KAB: Despite the near absence of Ewe textbooks, native Ewe speakers living abroad continue to speak the language, although they often lack words and expressions equivalent to those in French, English, or German. At the book launch ceremony, representatives and relatives of Ewe-speaking diaspora members purchased multiple copies of the dictionary.

Continuing his commitment to promoting the Ewe language globally, the author has set himself another mission: the publication of a grammar and spelling guide for Ewe. This second book is designed to facilitate the learning of the Ewe language and its professional use.