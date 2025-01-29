See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Global Voices statement on the U.S. foreign aid freeze

Global Voices stands in solidarity with affected organizations and individuals
Read this post in عربي
Posted 29 January 2025 15:53 GMT

As an international community of writers, translators, and human rights activists, Global Voices stands in solidarity with organizations and communities affected by the recent U.S. aid freeze. The abrupt halt in funding is already having devastating effects, with NGOs worldwide facing job losses, operational shutdowns, and critical service disruptions. Even if funding is restored quickly, the chaos of this week will have long-term effects, hurting the people who need aid the most as well as the people who work to distribute it.

At Global Voices, we believe in the power of storytelling to build understanding and accountability. As these events unfold, we will continue to amplify the voices of the people affected by these decisions, directly and indirectly, so that they can communicate their perspectives and the real human consequences of these policies.

This situation also highlights the need for aid that is more sustainable, more localized, and less dependent on large donors with enormous power to influence decisions. While replacing the full quantity of US international support cannot happen immediately, we should all be imagining and working towards a more equitable and resilient system of international assistance.

We call on our peers, partners, and global citizens to support affected organizations any way possible—whether by amplifying their stories, pooling resources, or advocating for policies that uphold international solidarity.

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed. If you have stories to share, perspectives to add, or ways to help, we welcome your contributions.

Together, we can work toward a world where cooperation, not isolation, guides our global response to crisis.

