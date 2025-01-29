Girls win: The UN condemns Ecuador and Nicaragua for forced pregnancies

This article was originally published in Salud Con Lupa, a partner outlet of Global Voices.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee issued three historic decisions on January 20, condemning the governments of Ecuador and Nicaragua for violating the human rights of Norma, Susana, and Lucía — three girls who survived sexual violence and were forced to continue unwanted pregnancies. These rulings, driven by the Son Niñas, No Madres (They are Girls, Not Mothers) movement, represent a significant advancement in protecting reproductive rights and childhood in Latin America.

The resolutions mandate that these states reform their laws to ensure access to safe, legal, and effective abortion services, particularly in cases of sexual violence, risk to life or health, or when the pregnancy causes intense suffering. The committee emphasized that denying this right constitutes torture, cruel and inhuman treatment, and violates principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Additionally, it was recognized that forced motherhood disrupts the life plans of girls, limiting their education, physical and mental health, and fundamental rights. According to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), maternal mortality remains one of the leading causes of death among girls and adolescents in the region.

Alarming data in Latin America

Latin America and the Caribbean have the second-highest rate of births among girls under 15 years old globally, according to UNFPA. In 2021, five out of every 100 girls in the region became mothers, with a staggering 20 percent of these pregnancies resulting from sexual violence, often perpetrated by close family members.

The impact of these realities is exacerbated by the lack of access to sexual and reproductive health services and judicial systems that perpetuate impunity. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) reports that 80 percent of rapes in the region involve girls between 10 and 14 years old.

Measures ordered by the committee

Among the most notable actions that states must implement are, for example, to reform laws to guarantee safe abortion and eliminate barriers to accessing reproductive health services, combat sexual violence through educational programs, awareness campaigns, and effective justice measures, train health and justice staff for comprehensive care in cases of sexual violence, and provide comprehensive reparations to victims, including compensation, psychological support, access to education, and resources to rebuild their life projects.

These decisions set a precedent in the region and underscore the urgent need for structural changes to protect the rights and lives of girls and adolescents.

The role of the Son Niñas, No Madres movement

The Son Niñas, No Madres movement, composed of organizations such as Planned Parenthood Global, Promsex (Peru), Surkuna (Ecuador), and Mujeres Transformando el Mundo (Women Transforming the World, Guatemala), has led international litigation since 2019 to shed light on the devastating impact of sexual violence and forced motherhood. Their work also includes the 2023 ruling against Peru related to the case of Camila, a 13-year-old girl who was sexually abused by her father.

“These decisions are a global victory for reproductive autonomy and girls’ rights,” said Catalina Martínez Coral, regional vice president of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “Abortion is an essential health service, and access to it must be guaranteed.”

An urgent call to action

The movement urges the governments of Ecuador and Nicaragua to comply with the rulings and work in coordination with civil society organizations to implement these measures immediately. It also calls on the international community to demand transparency and monitoring throughout the process.

This victory, made possible by the courage of Norma, Susana, and Lucía, aims to ensure that no girl is ever forced to abandon her childhood and fundamental rights. It is a crucial step toward a world where girls are just that — girls, not mothers.