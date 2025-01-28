How the Dominican Republic is charting its path towards renewable energy independence

The Dominican Republic has a high dependence on fossil fuels but has set a clear goal: to increase its energy independence and reduce fossil fuel imports. Historically, the country has been particularly reliant on natural gas, coal, and fuel oil. According to energy and environmental consultant Marvin Fernández, in 2023, 85 percent of the DR's energy came from fossil fuels, while only 15 percent came from renewable sources — hydropower at 4.8 percent, wind at 4.7 percent, solar at 4.6 percent, and biomass at 0.9 percent.

“As we continue to increase power generation using renewable resources such as solar, wind, and biomass, we avoid spending millions of dollars on exports and importing millions of barrels of oil,” he explained. “Currently, the energy sector accounts for 62 percent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the Dominican Republic.” By utilising renewable energy sources, the country reduces its dependence on fossil fuels, Fernandez noted, which in turn lowers GHG emissions and its carbon footprint, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Between 2011 and now, at least 17,529 customers in the country have installed rooftop solar panels under the Net Metering Program. This figure represents only 0.56 percent of customers of the state-owned power distribution companies (EDEs), who generate three percent of the energy sold by the EDEs. “Of this amount,” Fernández pointed out, “only 0.92 percent is injected into the distribution grid; the rest is self-consumed. This is a low figure, especially considering that the country’s energy demand has grown by more than 55 percent over the same period and will continue to grow.”

He continued: “Given that we are not fuel producers, our vulnerability to climate change, and the abundance of renewable resources we have, the country has taken measures to promote renewable energy.” In 2020, according to the Dominican government, the electricity generation capacity from renewable sources was 555.5 MW; by the end of 2023, it had increased to 1,126.25 MW, representing a growth of over 103 percent in three years. The state added that more than 1,300 MW of photovoltaic projects are currently under construction in different regions of the country.

What solutions have been implemented?

The expert emphasised that regardless of the size of a renewable energy project, it is certain to have a positive economic impact on the country: “Personally, I believe the most emblematic projects are those that dared to take the lead in solar energy production in the country and have positively impacted the community. For instance, the Monte Plata Solar I project with 30 MW.” There are currently 24 new renewable projects under construction, which will add 1,119 MW to the Dominican Republic’s National Interconnected Electric System.

Additionally, the National Energy Commission is processing 27 solar energy projects with a storage capacity of 2,268 MW, which are set to begin construction by 2025.

“In this energy transition process, no one can be left behind. That’s why, in collaboration with Dominican energy authorities and international cooperation agencies, various rural electrification projects have been developed, including several micro-hydroelectric plants and micro-grids using solar photovoltaic energy with storage for low-income rural communities. Without energy, development is impossible,” Fernández stated.

One of the solutions implemented was the September 2024 resolution NE-AD-0005-2024 by the National Energy Commission. This requires energy storage (BESS) for solar photovoltaic projects with an installed capacity between 20 MWac and 200 MWac. Projects must include battery storage equalling 50 percent of their capacity, with a storage duration of at least four hours.

“We are hopeful that the updated regulations will serve as a tool to streamline permitting processes, reduce bureaucracy, and eliminate regulatory, technical, and market barriers,” Fernández explained. “This will enable the mass adoption and democratisation of renewable energy sources by companies and citizens, reducing the carbon footprint while improving citizens’ quality of life and enhancing business competitiveness.”

The Dominican Republic took its first step to encourage the installation of non-conventional renewable energy projects by creating an attractive regulatory framework for local and international private investment. In 2007, Law No. 57-07 on Incentives for the Development of Renewable Energy Sources and Their Special Regimes was approved. This legislation has been the cornerstone for diversifying the country’s energy matrix by promoting, incentivising, and developing renewable energy sources.

At a conference last April, Edward Veras, executive director of the National Energy Commission (CNE), stated that the Dominican Republic is on track to achieve 21 percent renewable energy by the end of 2024, with a goal of reaching 25 percent by 2025, and 30 percent by 2030.