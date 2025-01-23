‘Our voices matter': Young Ethiopians push for role in national dialogue

By Robel Mulat

‘‘For us, the national dialogue is merely news that we follow through the media.’’ Hearing this from young men in Gondar, the largest city in Ethiopian's Amhara region, was a turning point for me. At the time, I was a doctoral research student at the University of Gondar. Chalachew Nigusse*, 26, was a friend with whom I regularly discussed various issues.

He was born and raised in this historically rich and attractive city which is now affected by inter-ethnic and cross-border conflicts. He hoped the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) could address these problems. However, the commission could not take active measures because of the current situation. “We are not participating in the dialogue process due to the ongoing conflict in the Amhara region,” Nigusse said. This lack of engagement is disappointing not only for him but for many others, as well.

From December 9 to 11, 2024, I had the privilege of engaging with early-career scholars from various universities in Bishoftu, who expressed significant concerns about the country’s national dialogue process. During this week-long meeting, which featured intense discussions on the role of scholars in national dialogue, participants repeatedly emphasized the critical importance of inclusivity. They passionately argued that for the national dialogue to be genuinely effective, it must integrate a wide variety of voices and perspectives from across society.

On November 2, 2022, Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front signed the Pretoria Peace Agreement to end two years of devastating war, which tragically affected the people of Tigray, Amhara and Afar. However, less than a year after the war ended in Tigray, another conflict erupted in the Amhara region, which had not yet recovered from the previous civil war. During my time in Gondar, I witnessed several confrontations between Fano, an indigenously organized paramilitary group of Amhara, and government soldiers. These clashes were severe, forcing my classmates and me to remain in our dormitory for extended periods, sometimes up to two days. Throughout this time, the sounds of gunfire echoed around us, both from afar and alarmingly close.

I went to a local Orthodox church near our campus, feeling scared and insecure as government forces took control of the city. As I stepped inside, I could feel a deep tension in the air, reflecting the anxiety that gripped the local community. Their faces spoke volumes about how this frequent war has affected their daily lives. Among the many voices I heard, one particularly struck me: that of a woman who worked in the library. She spoke with a heavy heart about her neighbor’s son, who had been taken hostage just the week before by unknown assailants. Her expression was one of profound sorrow, and she conveyed the harrowing reality that the people of the city were in a state “in between death and life.”

The message of a young shoeshine boy also resonated deeply within me, echoing like a faint mosquito buzzing persistently in my ear. “Being young is a disadvantage now,” he explained, his voice heavy with resignation. “You are targeted and affected by both sides,” he lamented, referring to the conflicting factions that had turned their lives upside down. As he spoke, I could see the flicker of lost dreams in his eyes. “I have lost hope,” he added quietly, “and we are slowly dying.” Many other Ethiopians share this hopelessness, as the absence of peace in various parts of the country significantly affects social cohesion, economic activity, and political stability.

On December 29, 2021, Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives adopted a proclamation to establish the Ethiopia National Dialogue Commission (ENDC). This commission aims to facilitate discussions among various groups and individuals on important national issues. In February 2022, the federal parliament appointed 11 commissioners to the ENDC. In May 2023, a national advisory council was also established. Currently, the ENDC is in the process of gathering agendas across 10 regional states and two city administrations. Despite conducting this exercise in several parts of the country, the ENDC has still not addressed conflict-affected regions such as Amhara, where I spent the past four years.

Scholars, and many, including myself, agree that a national dialogue is crucial to ending the civil war and addressing historical grievances. The United Nations emphasizes the importance of national dialogues to bring together essential national leaders, including the government and significant opposition parties, and also occasionally military voices, fostering comprehensive discussions. Participation extends to a diverse range of groups that embody the broader community. However, it is crucial to recognize that some governments — such as those in Egypt, Sudan, and Uganda — have misused these dialogues to gain international recognition and consolidate domestic power.

Although the ENDC aimed to make the dialogue more inclusive and credible, ongoing militarized conflicts in the Amhara region have posed significant challenges to its operations. The commission has faced opposition from major political parties, religious institutions, and minority groups, all of which have raised concerns about inadequate representation in the process. Moreover, the voices of young people, especially those who live in conflict areas, have largely gone unheard. Including the youth in national dialogues is vital for several reasons.

First, the Amhara region has a youthful population, with 55 percent under the age of 20. Young people want the war to end soon and to have a chance to engage in dialogue actively. One Gondar youth explained, “No doubt, dialogue is important, especially for youths like us; however, we still cannot be a part of this process.” Exclusion creates a sense of alienation and mistrust among young people throughout the region.

Second, in Ethiopia, there is a popular proverb: ‘‘Young people are the guardians of tomorrow's country.’’ Excluding young people from the national dialogue means their ideas and needs are not considered in shaping future policies. This can lead to short-sighted solutions that fail to address long-term societal challenges.

Third, young people continue to be affected by the civil war, which has persisted for the past four years. Young girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual violence during wartime. The conflict has disrupted healthcare access, leaving many women without crucial maternal support. Some young people still living in conflict areas, such as South Wollo, told me that they feel overlooked in a vital process that shapes the country’s future. This exclusion can result in a lack of civic engagement and diminished social responsibility among younger generations.

In conclusion, excluding young people from national dialogues in Ethiopia undermines the representation of a critical demographic and alienates potential future leaders. Moreover, this exclusion threatens the credibility and effectiveness of the ENDC in the long term. As the country continues to progress in rebuilding and reconciliation efforts while promoting national dialogue, it is crucial that the experiences and voices of young people are included.

*Pseudonym used to maintain anonymity