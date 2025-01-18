The internet is often celebrated as a transformative force, bridging divides and empowering billions. Nowhere is this promise more compelling than in Africa, where growing connectivity holds immense potential for economic growth, education, and civic participation. But, beneath the promises of enhanced connectivity in Africa lies a complex narrative of foreign control, environmental impact, data exploitation, and limited digital sovereignty — a 21st-century iteration of colonial dynamics cloaked in the rhetoric of “connecting the unconnected.” Questions about ownership, sustainability, and equity emerge: At what cost are we bridging Africa’s digital divide, and who ultimately benefits from these initiatives?

The uneven costs of bridging Africa’s digital divide

Africa remains the least connected continent, with only 38 percent of its population having internet access as of 2024. This disparity is not merely technological but deeply rooted in historical inequalities. Foreign corporations such as Google and Meta, and European telecom companies dominate the continent’s digital infrastructure. Their undersea cables, like Google’s Equiano and Meta’s 2Africa, carry almost 90 percent internet traffic, positioning them as gatekeepers of the continent’s global connectivity. These cables, which encircle Africa rather than integrate within it, mirror colonial trade routes, enabling foreign corporations to sidestep local regulations, tax obligations, and governance structures. This “hub-and-spoke” model perpetuates economic disparities, as countries without direct access to these cables must rely on costly intermediaries to connect to the global network.

This monopolistic control inflates the cost of internet access. Local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are burdened with high fees to connect to these cables, a cost inevitably passed down to consumers. The Alliance for Affordable Internet’s 2020 Affordability Report reports that the average cost of 1 GB of data in Africa is 5.7 percent of monthly income — far above the UN’s affordability target of 2 percent. This high cost of connectivity exacerbates existing inequalities, creating a digital divide that mirrors Africa's broader socio-economic disparities.

Despite significant investments in infrastructure, many rural and low-income communities remain excluded from the digital economy. While urban elites in cities like Nairobi, Lagos, and Johannesburg enjoy access to fast and affordable internet, rural communities remain disconnected. This divide has far-reaching implications for education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. For instance, rural schools often lack reliable internet for digital learning, depriving students of access to online resources. Healthcare facilities in remote areas struggle to implement telemedicine solutions. Small businesses face barriers to reaching broader markets due to prohibitive connectivity costs. This exclusion perpetuates cycles of poverty, making the digital divide a new frontier of inequality.

Data extraction: The new frontier of exploitation

While infrastructure challenges dominate conversations about Africa’s digital divide, the issue of data extraction is equally alarming. In the digital economy, data has become as valuable as traditional resources like oil or gold. Yet, much like its physical resources, Africa’s data is being extracted, processed, and monetized by foreign corporations, with little benefit returning to the continent.

Western tech giants leverage their dominance over Africa’s internet infrastructure to gather and monetize data with minimal benefit to local economies. Programs like Meta’s Free Basics, marketed as initiatives to bridge the digital divide, promise free internet access for underserved communities but offer restricted access to a curated set of websites, often dominated by the corporation’s own platforms. Critics argue that such initiatives are less about bridging divides and more about locking users into ecosystems designed for data extraction. This mirrors historical patterns of exploitation, where raw materials were exported for profit without significant reinvestment in local communities.

The absence of robust data protection frameworks in many African countries exacerbates the problem. Unchecked data extraction entrenches Africa’s role as a supplier of raw digital resources while denying it the opportunity to harness its data for local innovation. This dependency not only undermines economic sovereignty but also raises significant privacy and security concerns.

Kenya’s Data Protection Act and Nigeria’s National Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) represent significant steps forward but remain exceptions rather than the norm across the continent. Even where regulations exist, enforcement is often weak. Foreign corporations exploit these gaps, extracting valuable data while evading taxes and bypassing local accountability.

The environmental costs of digital infrastructure

The construction and maintenance of undersea cables, data centers, and fiber networks come at a significant environmental cost, often borne by vulnerable communities. These undersea cables, data centers, and fiber-optic networks require vast amounts of energy and resources, contributing to carbon emissions and environmental degradation.

The ecological consequences extend beyond emissions. Studies have shown that installing undersea cables can disrupt marine ecosystems, affecting biodiversity and altering geomagnetic fields relied upon by marine life. On land, the situation is equally concerning. Google’s planned fiber optic cable through mineral-rich regions in Africa highlights the intersection of digital infrastructure and resource extraction. Areas like the Democratic Republic of Congo, rich in cobalt and lithium, are already grappling with the environmental and social consequences of mining.

These environmental costs are often overlooked in discussions about Africa’s digital future. Yet, little research exists on the long-term ecological impacts of Africa’s digital expansion, leaving critical questions unanswered. Who ensures that these projects are conducted ethically? And how do we balance the need for connectivity with the imperative of sustainability? Without meaningful regulation, the push for connectivity risks undermining the continent’s environmental and social stability. Ethical and sustainable practices are urgently needed to ensure that connectivity does not come at the expense of ecosystems and vulnerable communities.

Decolonizing digital spaces

The parallels between colonialism and modern digital expansion are striking. Just as colonial powers once deemed African lands “empty” and ripe for exploitation, tech giants now view Africa’s cyberspace as a frontier for profit. Under the guise of bridging the digital divide, these corporations dominate the continent’s digital future, often sidelining local voices in the process.

Efforts to decolonize digital spaces must prioritize community empowerment over corporate agendas. This includes supporting community-owned networks and open-source technologies that enable local control and innovation. For example, initiatives that provide internet access in indigenous languages can help preserve cultural heritage while fostering inclusivity. Decolonizing Africa’s digital spaces requires challenging the narrative that positions the continent as a passive recipient of technological aid.

Toward digital sovereignty

To break free from these exploitative dynamics, Africa must prioritize digital sovereignty — control over its internet infrastructure, data, and digital policies. Rwanda and Kenya offer promising examples of what this could look like. Rwanda has invested in locally owned data centers and fiber-optic networks, creating jobs and reducing dependency on foreign corporations. Kenya has supported local ISPs through regulatory measures, fostering competition and lowering internet costs.

Robust data protection laws, such as Nigeria’s NDPR and Kenya’s Data Protection Act, are critical for ensuring that African data remains within its borders. These frameworks can curb exploitative practices and promote fair data usage. However, achieving digital sovereignty requires more than isolated efforts. Collaboration among African nations is essential to establish shared infrastructure projects and negotiate equitable terms with foreign corporations.

Policymaking processes must also include marginalized voices to ensure that digital progress addresses diverse needs. Capacity-building programs can empower women, rural communities, and other underrepresented groups to participate in shaping Africa’s digital future.

Shaping an inclusive digital future

The journey toward digital inclusion is complex, but it is essential to fostering a future where the internet truly serves the people it connects. The path forward is not simply about building more infrastructure; it is about reimagining who controls it, how it operates, and whose interests it serves. Africa stands poised to harness the transformative potential of connectivity but must confront the systemic inequalities embedded in its current digital landscape.