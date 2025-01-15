Does Nepal really have too many tigers?

This article by Sudiksha Tuladhar was originally published in Nepali Times, and a shortened and edited version has been republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

When a dozen tiger range countries met in St. Petersburg for the Global Tiger Summit in 2010, they committed to doubling the population of their big cats in 12 years.

Nepal became the first country to not just achieve the target but nearly triple the figure, from 121 in 2010 to 355 in 2022. But some people in Nepal, including Prime Minister KP Oli, now think Nepal has been too successful, and the number of wild tigers should be reduced.

This was the same prime minister who last year had urged people to help in the conservation of tigers, calling them “the pride of Nepal”. But last month, in his own pithy language, Oli said tigers had become as numerous as dogs, and they could not be allowed to breed at the cost of human lives.

“The tiger population should be proportionate to our forest area. Why not gift the extra tigers to other countries as economic diplomacy?” Oli added at a debriefing on COP-29 last month.

Human-wildlife conflict has indeed claimed lives since tigers are venturing outside crowded parks to find prey. So, the prime minister’s proposal to promote wildlife diplomacy may not be such a bad idea since it would raise Nepal’s international profile and highlight the country’s conservation success story.

“Tigers can be sent to other countries through diplomacy, but the receiving countries must have the right capacity and environment,” says Ghana Gurung of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF Nepal), adding that tigers to be sent must also be chosen carefully.

“The Prime Minister gave an emotionally charged statement, which probably came after he spoke to affected groups,” Gurung added. “We tripled the tiger population, but if proper steps for management and cooperation are not taken, we can lose them all as easily.”

However, member countries of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) would have to follow strict protocols and paperwork to transport the tigers. Nepal has some experience in this matter, as it previously sent rhinos to China in two batches, successfully navigating the complicated procedures.

Naturalist Sushila Mahatara at Bardia National Park does not agree that Nepal has too many tigers. She tells us: “Tiger numbers are not excessive according to the areas allocated for them. If there are too many tigers, they fight and kill each other to keep their numbers in control.”

Bardia National Park has 125 adult tigers, and Chitwan National Park has 128. There were about 12 fatalities from tiger attacks in the past year, and some of the maneaters are darted and caged. However, many of them soon die in the confined space.

Dhan Bahadur Tamang, a tiger conservationist with over 50 years of experience, explains exactly why tigers venture out when they do: “Those that enter human settlements are usually young tigers which have been separated from their mothers. Some are injured tigers who cannot attack traditional prey.”

The other reasons include encroachment as a result of human settlement and infrastructure projects in close proximity or within the protected areas with no wildlife-friendly components, such as overpasses. The water shortage made worse by the climate crisis has added to the challenge.

Although an average of 3,000 people in Nepal are killed every year by venomous snakes, tiger kills get far more media attention. This has led to tigers being seen as a threat rather than an important apex species in an ecosystem.

The other threat to tigers is commercialisation. In 2023, then Minister for Forests and Environment Birendra Mahato of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) proposed auctioning tigers to trophy hunters because Nepal had “too many tigers”. He calculated that the country could earn USD 25 million through tiger hunting licenses which would underwrite the cost of maintaining national parks.

His statement created widespread outrage as well as mockery from conservationists and environmentalists, just as Prime Minister Oli’s statement did last month.

Tigers are also a major source of revenue for national parks and a highlight for tourists. “The tigers being in the jungle means that there is the presence of a balanced environment,” says Mahatara at Bardia. “Any loss of biodiversity in the parks could lead to a decline in the influx of tourists.”

Eco-tourism and tiger safaris are also a big source of income for homestays and the local communities in Chitwan and Bardia who rely on wildlife tourists.

Ghana Gurung at the WWF says: “Tourists visit national parks in anticipation of viewing tigers. At present, the number is 355, and if tourists don’t spot a single tiger during their safari, then how will they see one if the numbers are reduced?”

Environmentalists say that better management of wildlife is the key and involves a mix of approaches, including tiger diplomacy. However, because many human-wildlife conflict cases take place when locals go to the forest to collect firewood or fodder, they should be aware of safety precautions.

“We have worked continuously through skill development and behaviour change campaigns to help the locals live and maintain a livelihood in the buffer zone and protected areas,” adds Gurung. “This has been one of our major goals, to uplift the living standards of the locals so that they can coexist with wildlife in the area.”