Pressure vs. principles: Lebanon's extradition of Abdel-Rahman al-Qaradawi to UAE sparks outrage

In a move that has drawn significant criticism from human rights organizations, Lebanon has extradited Egyptian–Turkish activist and poet Abdel-Rahman al-Qaradawi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This decision has raised concerns about Lebanon's adherence to international human rights obligations and the potential risks faced by al-Qaradawi in the UAE.

Who is Abdel-Rahman al-Qaradawi?

Abdel-Rahman al-Qaradawi is an Egyptian poet and political activist, known for his outspoken criticism of authoritarian regimes in West Asia. He is the son of the late Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a prominent Islamic scholar and former spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. Before his arrest, al-Qaradawi resided in Turkey and held Turkish citizenship. His website is down at the time of writing.

In December 2024, al-Qaradawi traveled to Syria to celebrate the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime. During his visit, he recorded a video at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, criticizing the authorities of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. This video, widely shared on social media, reportedly triggered his arrest. Upon returning to Lebanon on December 28, 2024, he was detained by Lebanese authorities at the Masnaa border crossing, based on an international arrest warrant issued by the Council of Arab Interior Ministers at Egypt's request.

Extradition requests from Egypt and the UAE

Both Egypt and later the UAE submitted formal extradition requests for al-Qaradawi. Lebanese daily L’Orient-Le Jour reported that Mohammad Sablouh, al-Qardawi’s lawyer, said that “extradition agreements between Lebanon and Egypt do not apply to crimes with political character, or when the perpetrators of such crimes risk being tortured in the requesting country.” Adding that, “In any case, the crimes attributed to Qaradawi date back to 2017 and are now time-barred under the five-year statute of limitations.”

The UAE's extradition request was reportedly based on the principle of reciprocity, as there is no formal extradition agreement between Lebanon and the UAE. The UAE authorities cited al-Qaradawi's critical statements against their government as the basis for their request.

Human rights concerns and legal warnings

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, strongly opposed al-Qaradawi's extradition to either Egypt or the UAE. They warned that extraditing him would violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the transfer of individuals to countries where they are at risk of serious human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention. Amnesty International stated that al-Qaradawi would face a “risk of enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment” if returned to Egypt, and similar risks if sent to the UAE.

Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Sara Hashash added that “This case is a crucial test of the Lebanese authorities’ commitment to the right to freedom of expression. They must put their respect for human rights and obligations under international law before political ties and economic interests.”

Criticism over sovereignty and external pressure

Despite these warnings, Lebanon's cabinet voted on January 7, 2025, to deport al-Qaradawi to the UAE. The decision was implemented swiftly, with al-Qaradawi being handed over to UAE authorities within days. This expedited process has been criticized for lacking transparency and due process, raising questions about Lebanon's commitment to human rights and judicial independence.

The Lebanese government's decision has been perceived by many as succumbing to external pressure, particularly from the UAE. Critics argue that the swift extradition undermines Lebanon's sovereignty and judicial independence, setting a dangerous precedent for future cases involving political dissidents. The lack of a formal extradition treaty between Lebanon and the UAE further exacerbates these concerns.

Statements from Lebanese officials

Lebanese officials have defended the extradition, citing national interests and diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Najib Mikati reportedly stated that maintaining strong ties with the UAE was a priority, implying that this consideration outweighed concerns regarding al-Qaradawi's individual case. This stance has been met with criticism from human rights advocates who argue that diplomatic relations should not come at the expense of human rights obligations.

Social media reactions

The extradition has sparked a significant outcry on social media platforms. Activists, journalists, and concerned citizens have expressed their dismay over Lebanon's decision. AlJazeera TV host, Hayat El Yamani wrote on X:

Mohammad Mokhtar Al Shinqiti, a Mauritanian academic and X influencer wrote:

The decision of the contractor #Mikati to hand over the revolutionary poet #Abdulrahman_Yusuf_Al-Qaradawi to the Emirates is a heinous injustice to him, and an insult to the Turkish Republic, with whose passport Abdulrahman entered #Lebanon, and to the Syrian people, to whom the poet came to congratulate them on their resounding victory over tyranny, and a slap in the face of every free person of our nation.. It must not pass

ما الخطر الذي يشكله شاعر على أمن الإمارات ؟

What threat does a poet pose to the security of the Emirates? What kind of national security is threatened by a poem? #Abdulrahman_Yusuf_Al-Qaradawi

This incident occurs amid a period of heightened political tension in Lebanon. The country is facing significant external pressures and challenges to its sovereignty, particularly concerning the presidential elections held on January 9 with former army general Joseph Aoun being elected by the parliament amid accusations of US, French and Saudi pressure.

Potential risks al-Qaradawi faces in the UAE

In the UAE, al-Qaradawi is at risk of facing serious human rights violations. The UAE has a documented history of suppressing dissent, with reports of arbitrary detention, torture, and unfair trials for political activists. Human rights organizations have expressed grave concerns for al-Qaradawi's safety and well-being, fearing that he may be subjected to inhumane treatment and denied due process.

This case may set a concerning precedent for future extraditions, especially involving individuals at risk of human rights abuses. It also highlights the broader issue of Lebanon's sovereignty and compliance with international human rights standards in its extradition practices.