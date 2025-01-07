Vietnam strengthens control of internet and civil society through new decrees

Vietnam has started the enforcement of Decree 147, which expands the regulation of internet services, and Decree 126, which prescribes stricter control of associations, amid concerns that these new measures would further curtail digital rights and civil liberties in the country.

Decree 147 expands the provisions of the 2018 Law on Cybersecurity, which criminalizes the posting of online content that may “oppose the state, spread false information that causes public confusion, offends others, [and] violates national security.”

The new decree, which took effect on December 25, 2024, obliges tech companies operating in Vietnam to verify the identity of users, store data, and remove content deemed illegal by authorities.

Human Rights Watch said that the provisions of the new decree “neither protect the public from any genuine security concerns nor respect fundamental human rights.” It warned about the grave implications of the new decree for dissidents.

Decree 147 requires “foreign organizations, enterprises and individuals” to verify users’ accounts via their phone numbers or their personal identification number, thus exposing dissidents, who have tended to post anonymously, to a risk of arrest.

Tran Anh Quan, a Vietnamese activist living in exile, shared the same concern in an interview with Voice of America.

Dissidents in Vietnam often use fake accounts, or do not verify their social media accounts, to avoid being fined by the police. But this decree requires users to verify their identities on social media. And those who express dissent will certainly be considered to have violated regulations for ‘bad’ or ‘anti-state’ content.

In an interview with AFP, Ho Chi Minh City-based blogger and rights activist Nguyen Hoang Vi noted that the new decree “may encourage self-censorship, where people avoid expressing dissenting views to protect their safety — ultimately harming the overall development of democratic values” in the country.

In a media interview, former political prisoner Le Anh Hung pointed out that this was “the latest sign of infringement of basic freedoms… with a vague line between what is legal and what is not.”

But Nguyen Tien Ma of the Communication Ministry’s Department of Cyber Security defended the need to verify users. “Account authentication helps authorities identify the real identity behind the account, providing good support for the investigation and handling of violations.”

Decree 147 also requires owners of public internet access points, such as at hotels, restaurants, airports, and other public spaces, to prevent internet users from carrying out “propaganda against the state.” Gaming restrictions are also imposed on minors to prevent addiction, while gamers in internet shops are only allowed to play 180 minutes per day.

Viet Nam must respect freedom of expression online. Authorities must withdraw and revise the new Decree 147, which targets social media users and is due to enter into force on 25 December. #FreedomOfExpression #Vietnam pic.twitter.com/MrL3LkA5ab — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) December 24, 2024

Decree 126 on associations

Meanwhile, Decree 126 prescribes stricter rules on the formation of associations aside from empowering authorities to monitor and control the activities of civil society, which includes restrictions on sourcing funds from outside the country.

A study released by human rights group Project 88 highlighted that the decree would make it even harder for civil society groups to work independently.

The new decree makes it more difficult to establish an association and gives the government more power to control and monitor the activities and funding sources of associations once they are established. Decree 126 grants the government unfettered authority to stop people from forming associations and to stop associations from operating independently.

The decree, which took effect on November 26th, 2024, even requires associations to seek government approval if they plan to disband or stop operating.

In an interview with Radio Free Asia, Project 88 accused authorities of being “paranoid leaders who want to tighten their chokehold on associations in the country.”