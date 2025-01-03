Cameroonian journalist revisits the 2010–2011 Ivorian political crisis in a documentary

Côte d'Ivoire frequently experiences major political crises. The latest, dating back to 2010–2011, is the subject of a documentary retracing the events of that time.

In October 2000, Laurent Gbagbo was elected president of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, but, barely two years after he took power, a crisis erupted, and a military rebellion attempted to overthrow him. The attempt failed, but the rebels did not give up and eventually signed a peace agreement in 2007. Presidential elections were then announced but were repeatedly postponed until 2010.

The elections did take place in 2010, but the results split the population, triggering a new post-electoral crisis. Alassane Dramane Ouattara was declared the winner on November 28 by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC); however, another official body, the Constitutional Council, declared Laurent Gbagbo the victor. This led to a confrontation between the two camps and five months of political instability. In the end, Laurent Gbagbo was arrested, and Alassane Ouattara assumed the presidency. This period was marked by widespread violence: killings, arrests, and displaced populations on both sides.



On November 28, 2024, the Ivorian population commemorated the beginning of this dark chapter in its history. To better understand the context and impact of this date, Global Voices interviewed Sévérin Aléga Mbele, a Cameroonian journalist and director of a documentary titled “The Dynamics of Peace in Côte d’Ivoire.” This 52-minute film features testimonies from youth, individuals returning from forced exile, and key players in the nation’s reconciliation efforts.

In the film, one of these young people and a witness to the events, Emmanuel Djidja Kouadio recalls:

Il faut que chacun comprenne que les élections ne sont pas des combats sur les rings où chacun va démontrer sa force physique mais ce sont des idéologies et projet de société qu'on met en exergue. Quand celui qui est ton adversaire remporte la victoire, tu viens et tu le salues. C'est uniquement à cette condition qu'on aura une paix durable et pérenne.

Everyone must understand that elections are not boxing matches where each side demonstrates their physical strength. Instead, they are about presenting ideologies and societal projects. When your opponent wins, you must step forward and congratulate them. Only under this condition can we achieve lasting and sustainable peace.

Jean Sovon (JS): What is your film about?



Sévérin Aléga Mbele (SAM): C’est l’histoire d’un jeune de nationalité ivoirienne que je raconte. Il a été forcé à l’exil dans un village du Ghana appelé Nougoua, sur les rives de la Tanoé, en raison de la crise politique en Côte d’Ivoire entre 2010 et 2011. En 2020, au profit de la période d’apaisement politique, entre le doute et l’espoir, notre héros décide de retourner dans son pays natal. Il entre par le centre-ouest de la Côte d’Ivoire, au moment où les autorités d’Abidjan lancent le processus de réconciliation nationale. Le récit en lui-même est simpliste mais, en réalité, l’itinéraire de notre personnage principal est celui de nombreux Africains, de Kigali au Rwanda ou de la péninsule de Bakassi entre le Cameroun et le Nigeria, qui sont retournés chez eux après un conflit armé dévastateur.

Sévérin Aléga Mbele (SAM): The film tells the story of a young Ivorian who was forced into exile in a village in Ghana called Nougoua, situated along the Tanoé River, because of the political crisis that shook Côte d’Ivoire between 2010 and 2011. In 2020, taking advantage of a period of political calm, caught between doubt and hope, our hero decided to return to his homeland. He crossed into Côte d’Ivoire through the central-western region, just as the authorities in Abidjan launched the national reconciliation process. While the narrative may seem simple, the path taken by our protagonist mirrors the experiences of many Africans, whether in Kigali, Rwanda, or the Bakassi Peninsula between Cameroon and Nigeria, who returned to their homeland following a devastating armed conflict.

JS: What challenges did you face in making this documentary? Will the documentary be screened in cinemas, or will it only be available on YouTube?

SAM: Parmi les défis il y avait évidemment au départ la délicatesse du sujet. Je suis Camerounais mais je devais tourner en Côte d’Ivoire, en terre étrangère. Il a fallu convaincre les autorités ivoiriennes et même l’ambassade du Cameroun à Abidjan sur le bien-fondé d’une production audiovisuelle relative aux dynamiques de paix en Côte d’Ivoire. Ce projet intervient dans le cadre de la bourse média de l'Union africaine (UA), il fallait donc aussi convaincre l’UA sur l’intérêt de ce film documentaire. Le pitch est passé par plusieurs mailles. Heureusement, le produit final que l’on peut retrouver sur les plateformes comme Facebook et YouTube a été accepté. La direction des antennes de la Cameroun Radio Télévision (CRTV) a diffusé ce film au moins quatre fois déjà. En plus, des copies ont été envoyées à l’Union Africaine et au Médiateur de la République en Côte d’Ivoire.

SAM: One of the main challenges was, understandably, the sensitive nature of the topic. I am Cameroonian, but I had to film in Côte d’Ivoire, on foreign soil. I had to convince the Ivorian authorities and even the Cameroonian embassy in Abidjan of the legitimacy of an audio-visual production focused on the dynamics of peace in Côte d’Ivoire. This project was carried out as part of an African Union (AU) media grant, so it was also necessary to convince the AU of the importance of this documentary. The pitch underwent several rounds of scrutiny. Fortunately, the final product, now available on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, was accepted. Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) has already aired the film at least four times. Moreover, copies have been sent to the African Union and the Mediator of the Republic in Côte d’Ivoire.

JS: Why did you choose to make a documentary?

SAM: Nous avons adopté l’approche d'un documentaire sur les principes du journalisme constructif. Il s'agit d'un documentaire qui éclaire et donne un point de vue sur un événement historique. La crise ivoirienne met en avant une dispute entre acteurs politiques qui a de nombreuses conséquences: morts d’hommes, déplacements de populations.

SAM: Our approach to this documentary is guided by the principles of constructive journalism. It’s a documentary that sheds light on and provides perspective on a historical event. The Ivorian crisis highlights a conflict between political actors with far-reaching consequences: loss of lives and population displacement.

Mbele explains that his film aims to highlight the capacity of Africans to come together, have meaningful discussions, and seek solutions, despite the scars of a violent conflict and an anxiety-inducing climate.

You can watch the documentary here:

Despite the scars left by repeated conflicts, Ivorian society has managed to preserve a space for dialogue — an essential tool as the country grapples with numerous challenges, such as national reconciliation, emigration to Europe, and shifting geostrategic dynamics on the continent.