Greek state suppresses peaceful protestors commemorating 2008 police killing of a boy

Reinforcement from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) rushed to clamp down on protestors. Photo by the author, used with permission.

A day of mourning

The annual commemoration began at the Arch of Galerius (Kamara) , a popular gathering place in Thessaloniki. People assembled to prepare for a march that held profound importance for Greeks, especially among leftists and anarchists . As an independent journalist, I arrived equipped with a video recorder and camera to document the event, aware of the day's importance in contemporary Greek political history.

Rising tension and violent turn

While filming the scene, I suddenly found myself amidst flashbang (stun grenade) explosions. One detonated alarmingly close, disorienting me and causing me to stumble beside a construction truck.

Tear gas soon filled the air, leaving demonstrators coughing and panicked. Through the smoke, riot police (MAT) advanced, encircling and detaining protestors.

The police's approach was methodical and forceful, employing flashbangs, tear gas, and formations to disperse the crowd and corner demonstrators. A considerable number of detentions took place, which later resulted in arrests, with many of them being young adults, some visibly distressed as officers were binding their wrists and forcibly dragging them away. Cries and pleas for mercy echoed through the scene, yet unanswered, amplifying the oppressive atmosphere.

A Greek user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their discontent with the arrests, arguing that the current government mirrors the characteristics of Greece's junta regime (1967–1974):

Αν σας θυμίζει χούντα, είναι γιατί το κράτος έχει συνέχεια https://t.co/axStGI8F55 — Κάποιος Ταδόπουλος 🍉 (@_Wiesenthal_S_) December 7, 2024

“If it reminds you of a military junta, it's because the state has continuity”

Aftermath and broader implications The next day, on December 7, the Thessaloniki Courthouse became a focal point of solidarity, with crowds of friends, family members, and supporters gathering to demand the release of those detained unjustly. However, authorities defended the arrests, arguing that the protestors disrupted public peace . Shockingly, riot police once again resorted to force , using flash grenades and tear gas on the gathered crowd and even injuring bystanders. While the detainees were eventually released, they are still awaiting their court appearances because of a postponement

Moreover, th is entire state crackdown is particularly concerning against broader issues, such as the case of prominent figure Nikos Romanos, a close friend of Grigoropoulos . Romanos, who witnessed Grigoropoulos’ death in 2008, became an anarchist symbol and has faced repeated arrests. In 2013, he was arrested after participating in an armed bank robbery, which was carried out by a group with the intent to fund their movement and challenge the wage labor system

Kostas Vaxevanis, a well-known Greek journalist and publisher, shares his criticism of Romanos’ arrest, stating on X:

Αν έβρισκαν αποτυπώματα της Μαρέβας σε σακούλα Zeus+Dion στο ανατιναγμένο διαμέρισμα στους Αμπελόκηπους θα την είχαν συλλάβει; Οχι φυσικά.

Αν έβρισκαν αποτύπωμα του Τάδε Ταδόπουλου; Και πάλι όχι.

Τι διαφοροποιεί τον #Ρωμανο; Ότι είναι πρόσωπο με συγκεκριμένες ιδέες. Όχι με… pic.twitter.com/NshyP5mODO — Kostas.Vaxevanis (@KostasVaxevanis) November 30, 2024 If they found Mareva's fingerprints on a Zeus+Dion bag in the exploded apartment in Ampelokipoi, would they have arrested her? Of course not.

If they found the fingerprints of John Doe? Still no.

What sets #Romanos apart? The fact that he is a person with specific ideas. Not someone with incriminating evidence.

Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis is the Greek prime minister's spouse and co-founder of Zeus+Dion luxury brand.

New democracy? Or the old junta in disguise?

What unfolded on December 6 this year is emblematic of an increasingly authoritarian trend in Greece. The police's brutal response to peaceful protestors underscores a troubling reality: dissent is being stifled under the pretence of maintaining order and peace. For many Greeks, the events are a stark reminder that the country's democratic values remain compromised, with citizens left voiceless against state-sponsored repression.

As a journalist and witness, I cannot ignore the brutality and the calculated efforts to silence those mourning Grigoropoulos’ death, a tragedy that symbolizes the ongoing struggle for justice in Greece.