Greek state suppresses peaceful protestors commemorating 2008 police killing of a boy

Reinforcement from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) rushed to clamp down on protestors. Photo by the author, used with permission.
On December 6, Greek police brutally intervened in peaceful protests
held in Thessaloniki to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Alexandros Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old boy fatally shot by police in Athens on the same date in 2008. The intervention led to the arrests of 112 people
, predominantly young adults and teenagers. Police's actions appeared concerted
and calculated
, and while authorities justified it as “crowd control
,” it was perceived by many as an outright attempt to crackdown on dissent.
A day of mourning
The annual commemoration began at the Arch of Galerius (Kamara)
, a popular gathering place in Thessaloniki. People assembled to prepare for a march that held profound importance for Greeks, especially among leftists and anarchists
. As an independent journalist, I arrived equipped with a video recorder and camera to document the event, aware of the day's importance in contemporary Greek political history.
The killing of Grigoropoulos marked a pivotal moment in Greek society. A verbal altercation between the young boy and his friends with police escalated in the Exarchia district of central Athens when one officer drew his weapon and shot the teenager. This act of indiscriminate violence
ignited both nationwide
and international riots and demonstrations
. Grigoropoulos’ death was a catalyst
, unleashing widespread Greek anger towards police for mistreatment of protesters, education reforms, economic stagnation, government corruption
and police brutality.
Epaminodas Korkoneas, the police officer who shot Grigoropoulos, was initially sentenced to life imprisonment
but was released in 2019. He was re-arrested
in mid-2024 for an appeal and is awaiting a new trial, expected to occur in the coming year. The aftermath of this tragic event continues to resonate with many Greeks even today, fueling a growing sense of public mistrust of the police
and ongoing demands for accountability.
An epitaph in Athens of Grigoropoulos states, ‘Here, on December 6, 2008, the completely unjustifiable act extinguished the innocent smile of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos with the bullets of unrepentant murderers.’ Photo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Rising tension and violent turn
Greek Riot Police (MAT) stand in formation, exuding an oppressive presence in contrast to the lone bystander whose vulnerability shows the stark disparity in power dynamics. Photo by the author, used with permission.
While filming the scene, I suddenly found myself amidst flashbang (stun grenade) explosions. One detonated alarmingly close, disorienting me and causing me to stumble beside a construction truck.
Tear gas soon filled the air, leaving demonstrators coughing and panicked. Through the smoke, riot police (MAT) advanced, encircling and detaining protestors.
The police's approach was methodical and forceful, employing flashbangs, tear gas, and formations to disperse the crowd and corner demonstrators. A considerable number of detentions took place, which later resulted in arrests, with many of them being young adults, some visibly distressed as officers were binding their wrists and forcibly dragging them away. Cries and pleas for mercy echoed through the scene, yet unanswered, amplifying the oppressive atmosphere.
This photo by Craig Wherlock captures protesters detained on John Kouskoura Street. More individuals were later held at this location. Used with permission.
A Greek user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their discontent with the arrests, arguing that the current government mirrors the characteristics of Greece's junta regime (1967–1974):
“If it reminds you of a military junta, it's because the state has continuity”
Aftermath and broader implications
The next day, on December 7, the Thessaloniki Courthouse became a focal point of solidarity, with crowds of friends, family members, and supporters gathering to demand the release of those detained unjustly. However, authorities defended the arrests, arguing that the protestors disrupted public peace
. Shockingly, riot police once again resorted to force
, using flash grenades and tear gas on the gathered crowd and even injuring bystanders. While the detainees were eventually released, they are still awaiting their court appearances because of a postponement
.
This photo by Anthi Kekeliadou captures the violent approach of the riot police (MAT) in dispersing the crowd gathered at the courthouse. The riot police even chased after solidarity supporters in an attempt to make additional arrests. Used with permission.
Moreover, this entire state crackdown is particularly concerning against broader issues, such as the case of prominent figure Nikos Romanos, a close friend of Grigoropoulos. Romanos, who witnessed Grigoropoulos’ death in 2008, became an anarchist symbol and has faced repeated arrests. In 2013, he was arrested after participating in an armed bank robbery, which was carried out by a group with the intent to fund their movement and challenge the wage labor system.
Romanos was recently arrested on charges of involvement in an explosion
in Athens’ Ambelokipi neighborhood. After testifying, he was remanded in custody, denying any connection to the incident. While his fingerprint was found on a bag containing a firearm and magazine recovered from the apartment, Romanos dismissed the accusations,
arguing that the fingerprint was unrelated to any significant evidence.
Kostas Vaxevanis, a well-known Greek journalist and publisher, shares his criticism of Romanos’ arrest, stating on X:
If they found Mareva's fingerprints on a Zeus+Dion bag in the exploded apartment in Ampelokipoi, would they have arrested her? Of course not.
If they found the fingerprints of John Doe? Still no.
What sets #Romanos apart? The fact that he is a person with specific ideas. Not someone with incriminating evidence.
New democracy? Or the old junta in disguise?
What unfolded on December 6 this year is emblematic of an increasingly authoritarian trend in Greece. The police's brutal response to peaceful protestors underscores a troubling reality: dissent is being stifled under the pretence of maintaining order and peace. For many Greeks, the events are a stark reminder that the country's democratic values remain compromised, with citizens left voiceless against state-sponsored repression.
Riot police (MAT) stand in tense formation moments before beginning their violent crackdown on protesters. Photo by the author, used with permission.
As a journalist and witness, I cannot ignore the brutality and the calculated efforts to silence those mourning Grigoropoulos’ death, a tragedy that symbolizes the ongoing struggle for justice in Greece.