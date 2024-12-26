The death of Desi Bouterse: Shadows of the past amid Suriname’s political crossroads

On the night before Christmas, December 24, 2024, former military ruler and twice-elected president of Suriname Desi Bouterse passed away at the age of 79, eliciting a spectrum of emotions across Suriname.

For some, Bouterse's death signifies the conclusion of a tumultuous era marked by political upheaval, human rights violations, and a protracted, often elusive pursuit of justice. There are also those who, despite the controversies, feel sympathy and sorrow, reflecting on the complexities of his legacy and the nation's journey. But mostly, his death leaves a sense of unfinished reckoning, a moment laden with unresolved sentiments — good, bad and everything in between. Coming just as Suriname braces for pivotal elections, his passing forces the nation to confront its past once more, even as it navigates an uncertain future.

In many ways, Bouterse’s life was a contradiction. Emerging from the ranks of the military, he was a man who rose to prominence with a forceful coup in 1980, establishing himself as the strongman of Suriname during a critical moment in the country’s post-colonial history. His rhetoric often appealed to unity and national pride, positioning him as a leader determined to assert Suriname’s sovereignty on the world stage. Yet, this image was overshadowed by his darkest legacy: the “December Murders” of 1982, where 15 political opponents — journalists, lawyers, and activists — were executed in a harrowing display of unchecked power.

The trauma of those murders hung over the nation for decades, a shadow that no amount of nationalist rhetoric could dispel. A descendant who was directly affected by the murders and prefers to remain anonymous told Global Voices, “No matter what he may have done for the people, his actions will forever define him as a murderer. That is the legacy he leaves behind, and I cannot see him in any other light.” Another wrote in de Kanttekening about “he-who-must-be-named” and the lasting, traumatising impact this bogeyman has left. One man's trauma, however, is another man's victory over the colonisers.

Bouterse’s story is not simply one of tyranny. There were moments when his leadership promised something different, something better. During his presidency from 2010 to 2020, he sought to address Suriname’s chronic underdevelopment, focusing on infrastructure projects that brought new roads and bridges to remote regions. These efforts connected communities that had long been isolated from economic opportunities. He also championed policies aimed at modernising the energy sector and diversifying the economy, envisioning a Suriname that could break free from its dependence on traditional exports like bauxite and timber.

Had those efforts been matched by a genuine commitment to the people, many might have followed his lead. Lily (58), Serena (46), and Margriet (61) all agree: “We were afraid of him; there was no love for him in our hearts. But we cannot deny that he tried to bring Suriname together in his own way. If only he had truly helped us — the ordinary people — we would have stood by him, even respected him for what he tried to do. In the end, what matters most is not him, but our country and its future.”

Some Caribbean leaders focused on just that: Bouterse as a force of nature outside the context of his crimes, but for every road built, there was an accusation of corruption; for every promise of progress, a report of funds siphoned away. While some communities did see improvements, many citizens felt left behind. Despite the fact that in the 1980s, Bouterse criticised ethnic politics and group favouritism, asserting that such divisions hindered Suriname's progress, economic disparities deepened under his watch, and his government faced a wide range of allegations. The oil boom that should have been a transformative moment for the nation’s economy instead became a symbol of missed opportunities.

In the end, Bouterse's ambitions for progress were undermined by his own actions and those of his closest allies. His evasion of justice for the December Murders, culminating in his conviction and subsequent disappearance in 2019, made him a fugitive in his own country. Even as he spoke of building a stronger Suriname, his refusal to face the consequences of his past left a bitter taste for many. Had he used his later years to seek reconciliation and show true accountability, perhaps his legacy could have taken on a different hue.

Now, with Bouterse’s death coinciding with the anniversary of the December Murders, the timing is impossible to ignore. For some, it feels like poetic justice — a man whose life was marked by a December tragedy now exiting the stage in the same month. For others, it is a stark reminder of wounds left unhealed, a legacy of pain that his death cannot erase. Bouterse, as the eternal fugitive, was a sentiment shared by many.

With Suriname's upcoming elections, political candidates will undoubtedly grapple with the implications of Bouterse’s death, weaving his legacy into their narratives. The question is whether his passing will become a moment for genuine change or just another chapter in a cycle of political exploitation. The country’s fragile economy, the pervasive mistrust of government, and the ever-present spectre of corruption demand more than rhetoric – they demand leadership that learns from the past without repeating its mistakes.

Bouterse's death reverberates well beyond Suriname, casting a shadow across the wider Caribbean Community, as his leadership and controversies had broader implications within the region. As a member CARICOM state, Suriname has played a key role in regional integration initiatives. However, Bouterse’s tenure often complicated relations because of his authoritarian past and international criminal charges, including a conviction for drug trafficking.

His presence at CARICOM meetings, despite his contentious history, highlighted the region's complex balancing act between fostering unity and addressing internal governance challenges. With his passing, Suriname’s political future could shape its role in CARICOM, potentially paving the way for a stronger emphasis on democracy, accountability, and regional cooperation. Chayenne (28), a political student from Guyana, told Global Voices, “Bouterse's complex legacy has long influenced regional dynamics. His departure offers CARICOM an opportunity to reinforce its commitment to democratic principles and human rights.”

This legacy begs the question: What could have been? If Suriname’s political leaders can rise to this occasion, embracing transparency and prioritising the needs of the people, perhaps the country can finally move beyond Bouterse’s shadow. If this moment can serve as a turning point, a catalyst for justice and equity, perhaps the scars of the December Murders (worsened by the decades of impunity thereafter) could begin to heal.

If only Bouterse's crimes could have died with him or closed the wounds inflicted on Suriname during his rule. If only the people would use the occasion as a mirror, a reflection of the nation’s resilience and fragility, its aspirations and its failures. If only he had chosen differently. If only the system he shaped had been strong enough to hold him accountable. If only his promises of unity had not been undercut by division.

In the end, the story of Desi Bouterse is one of unfulfilled potential, of a nation that could have been — but wasn’t. His passing challenges Suriname to reckon with its past, not to bury it, but to understand it so that the path forward can be clearer, fairer, and brighter. If only.