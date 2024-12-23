See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

The cult of personality is alive and kicking in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, the late president is often portrayed as the father of the nation
Screengrab from a video shared by the official Istanbul Mayor Office's X account. Fair use.

On December 11, Argentinian football star Lionel Messi visited the memorial of Heydar Aliyev, the late president and father of current president Ilham Aliyev. Messi was in Azerbaijan for a charity football game together with his teammates from Inter Miami. The footballer's visit to the memorial and the grand tour of the city, including a photo-op with Heydar Aliyev's grandchildren, drew criticism among Azerbaijani users of social media. Messi's visit coincided with Heydar Aliyev's death anniversary — December 12, 2003.

The football player is not new to criticismHe was featured as the official brand ambassador of the Saudi Tourism Authority and cozied up with Gabon's former leader, Ali Bongo Ondimba, to name a few in the past. While it was not officially disclosed how much Messi was paid for this visit, it was only a matter of time before users on social media platforms circulated posts that Azerbaijan paid Messi a hefty sum of USD 8 million to accommodate the star's visit. Messi's visit was not just a reminder of the football player's past stints with regimes which have ranked poorly on global human rights indexes. It also served as a reminder that Baku continues to push for Heydar Aliyev's cult of personality.

Keeping the memory or something else?

In 2022, to celebrate his father's lifelong achievements and a hundred years since his birth, Ilham Aliyev declared 2023 the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan. “The country is already home to a substantial cult of personality to the former president. Now it’s going to get bigger,” read a headline in an article published by the regional media platform Eurasianet at the time. It was a packed agenda featuring events, roundtable discussions, conferences, and documentary films, to name a few.

In Azerbaijan, the late president is often portrayed as the father of the nation. His pictures, portraits, and statues are everywhere. Avenues, buildings, and parks are named after him. Songs and poems are dedicated to his wisdom. There are also Heydar Aliyev Centers across the country, featuring educational content on the late president's life and achievements as well as the history of Azerbaijan. The centers are courtesy of a decree signed in 2006 by his son, Ilham Aliyev, “to perpetuate the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, to promote and study his socio-political heritage.”

The phenomenon is present not only in Azerbaijan but across the world, too.

From Mexico City to other capitals across the world, there are parks and statues in his name. In 2007, London’s Madame Tussauds Museum unveiled a life-size statue of the former president through a joint initiative of the museum and the ruling family with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The latter is headed by First Lady and the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.
In Baku, Aliyev senior's grave is often visited by foreign state dignitaries. Most recently, Russia's President Vladimir Putin paid his respects. In March 2024, Georgia's prime minister visited the memorial. In May 2024, during his official visit to Baku, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also visited the memorial. But while it is not surprising to see the likes of Putin, Radev or athletes like Messi visit the memorial,  seeing a Turkish official‚ Istanbul's mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu visit the late president's memorial during COP29 was indeed baffling. The mayor said the visit was merely on the sidelines of the global climate summitWhile the mayor may have had good intentions, his visit did not go unnoticed, especially when the ruling family and the president are often criticized for the lack of freedoms and human rights abuses in Azerbaijan. The family has also been heavily featured in global corruption investigations, which have exposed money laundering schemes as well as the vast wealth of the ruling family and its close circle of associates.
In the grand scheme of Azerbaijan's personality cult phenomenon, this confirms that the ruling family's efforts to keep Heydar Aliyev's memory alive are well and kicking.

