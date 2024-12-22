In conversation with Kenyan poet and storyteller Njeri Wangari

Kenyan poet Njeri Wangari writes and performs poetry as well as being a writer and storyteller both online and in print. She has been a Global Voices author since 2008. We first chatted about her life and times sitting on the lawn at the 2012 Global Voices Summit in Nairobi.

We revisited some of those themes recently for the 20th anniversary of Global Voices:

She shared her changing interests and thoughts about a range of issues, including Kenya today, the future of social media, and citizen journalism. Njeri also touched on her passion for running, the outdoors, and fitness, plus her involvement in promoting wellness.

You can find more about Njeri at kenyanpoet.com She has a children’s book coming out later this year.

You can watch the original 2012 interview, When Change Comes, here: