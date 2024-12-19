Turkey’s main opposition political party protests the detention of its elected mayor

Arrests and removals of democratically elected municipal officials in Turkey have been common since 2016. In the aftermath of the attempted military coup the same year, Turkey introduced an amendment to the existing law on municipalities allowing the ruling government to remove elected mayors, deputy mayors and council mayors on the grounds of alleged terrorism links.

According to documentation by local civil society, since 2016, the ruling government has removed over 140 mayors, replacing them with government-appointed trustees. The legal changes introduced and adopted in 2016 also affected municipality personnel. Since 2016, over 9,000 permanent and outsourced personnel, as well as civil servants, have been dismissed, according to documentation by local groups. The most recent removals are of Esenyurt Mayor Prof. Dr. Ahmet Özer of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and pro-Kurdish mayors. The removals often result in arrests on “terrorism” charges.

The detention of Prof. Dr. Ahmet Özer on charges of “membership in a terrorist organization” on October 30, 2024, sparked protests led by his party, the CHP. Gathering in front of the Esenyurt municipality building, CHP leaders, members of parliament, and supporters declared their commitment to standing by the mayor and protecting the will of the people.

Mayor Özer was detained as part of an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and was formally arrested after a two-hour hearing at the Istanbul Courthouse. Following his arrest, CHP supporters gathered outside the Esenyurt Municipality, chanting slogans such as “Government resign” and “We will win by resisting.”

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik and General Chairman Özgür Özel emphasized the party’s belief in Mayor Özer’s innocence, labeling the arrest a politically motivated attack on democratic principles. Supporters echoed these sentiments, calling the detention a disregard for the people's will.

CHP has historically maintained strong support in Esenyurt, with Mayor Özer having secured nearly half of the votes in the March 31 local elections. This protest, party members assert, goes beyond the detention of an individual and represents a broader fight for justice and democracy. Despite harsh weather conditions, protesters expressed their determination to resist what they see as an unlawful suppression of democratic values.

Local residents expressed concerns about heavy police presence in the area, which has restricted movement and created tension. Critics argue that these measures, justified as security precautions, reflect deeper attempts to undermine local governance and democratic representation.

The recent wave of replacements targeting the opposition CHP mayors is a familiar experience for Kurdish mayors, who have been the target of forced removals and arrests the longest. DEM, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (formerly HDP, Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Party), is Turkey’s third-largest political party. Following the most recent general elections, the party secured 57 seats in parliament. During mayoral elections this year, the party’s candidates won in 10 cities, 58 provincial districts and seven counties. After previous local elections, many of the party's democratically elected mayors, 58 to be exact, were removed and replaced by the state-appointed trustees over their alleged ties to the Kurdish militants. This is in reference to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey and the West.

DEM's predecessor, the HDP, is facing potential closure over alleged militant ties, which the party has vehemently denied. HDP's co-founder is also behind bars.

The replacement of Kurdish mayors was criticized both in Turkey and abroad. Human Rights Watch said, “[The Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan government’s decision in recent days to remove from office four democratically elected mayors and dissolve municipal councils is a significant blow to Türkiye’s democratic credentials and violates the rights of over half a million voters.”

Marc Cools, president of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, expressed concern in a statement on November 4, 2024, adding that “these dismissals constitute the most recent application of the long-standing practice of appointing trustees, considered by the Congress and the Venice Commission as undermining the very nature of local democracy.”

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is a CHP member, said the government’s decision was against existing legislation. “If an elected official is removed from office, another elected representative, that is, one of the council members, should take their place. The authority to elect belongs solely to the voters and is non-transferable,” he tweeted.

On November 30, yet another DEM party mayor, Ayvaz Hazir, was replaced with a trustee and was arrested. Birsen Orhan, co-mayor of the eastern Dersim province, was arrested the same day for “violating the law on assemblies,” according to reports by independent Turkish news media DuvarEnglish.

The authorities also responded harshly to protests in response to recent replacements and trustee appointments. In addition to police blockades that hindered residents’ freedom of assembly and movement, scores were arrested, according to reports by local news outlets.

In Esenyurt, public reactions to the appointment of trustees and the unfairness of the electoral process have drawn attention. Citizens argued that trustee appointments are unlawful and unjust, describing them as a blow to democracy. This practice is seen as undermining the principles of democracy, with calls for respect for public will and criticism of authoritarian governance for violating human rights.

Esenyurt, home to people of diverse ethnic backgrounds, highlights messages of unity and solidarity. Kurdish citizens emphasize the need to end discrimination and advocate for collective efforts to preserve Turkey’s unity. Residents view the appointment of trustees in places where elections were lost as an injustice. They also believe such policies are used to divert attention from pressing economic hardships. These trustee practices are said to deepen public disillusionment and force people to focus on political issues instead of addressing economic challenges.

One resident commented on the situation, saying, “It’s so illogical; this is Tayyip’s game, you know? I mean, there’s no one who doesn’t see it. Everyone knows; ask a child, they know; ask an adult, they know. But if you ask Justice and Development Party (AKP) supporters, they’ll change the narrative. I’ve been here for 13 years; I’ve seen the Justice and Development Party era. Nothing happens here but profiteering; it’s all about money, you see? Some Justice and Development Party-affiliated contractors couldn’t get their projects through, so they stirred things up and brought the man down. That’s the reality.”

The protests in Esenyurt, as well as across other provinces, reflect broader concerns about democracy, human rights, and economic struggles in Turkey, but whether the current governance approach changes, taking stock of people’s openly expressed grievances remains to be seen.