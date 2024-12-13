Eyes in the sky: Hong Kong police considering AI-enhanced drone patrols

This report was written by Hans Tse and published in Hong Kong Free Press on December 12, 2024. The following edited version is published as part of a content partnership agreement.

Hong Kong police are considering using drones for routine patrols and analysing their images with artificial intelligence, the city’s security chief has said. This is in addition to broader government plans to ease restrictions on aerial vehicles.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang said on December 11 that the plan to allow drones to patrol designated routes had been discussed as authorities are set to relax a rule banning “beyond-line-of-sight flying activities” under the city’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Order.

Currently, a drone operator must be able to see the drone at all times during a flight. Tang told the lawmakers:

To further enhance the regulation of the application of drones, the Transport and Logistics Bureau and the [Civil Aviation Department] have commenced reviewing the existing civil aviation… legislation.

He said drones had already been used for crime detection and investigation, beat patrolling, rescue operations and firefighting.

Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras had been deployed to “crime black spots,” such as those in remote locations or in difficult terrain, to collect evidence and detect suspicious activities.

They had assisted firefighting by monitoring temperature changes from above and helped the search for missing persons in rugged terrain, he added.

Tang said the disciplined services had about 800 advanced drone operators qualified with the Civil Aviation Department (CAD). Police established a drone cadre in October, and the Fire Services Department established a dedicated drone team as early as 2017.

Advanced drone operators can fly an aircraft weighing seven to 25 kilograms, the current weight limit in Hong Kong.

Authorities will study regulations and standards in other regions, such as mainland China, Australia and Canada, Tang said, while the CAD will begin to relax existing restrictions.

The Small Unmanned Aircraft Order will be amended to cover drones weighing between 25 to 150 kilograms, he said, adding the government is considering new legislation for drones weighing above 150 kg.

‘Low-altitude economy’

During the legislative meeting on Wednesday, December 11, lawmaker Tang Fei asked Tang to explain how authorities could avoid technical glitches that had hit the city’s tourist attraction drone shows in recent months. In October, one such show was cancelled due to “significant ionospheric interference”, a meteorological phenomenon that can affect the accuracy of drone signals.

Tang said the deployment of drones by disciplined services often involved just a few machines that were operated manually, unlike large-scale shows that relied on precise coordination.

The security chief said authorities would ensure that drone operations complied with the city’s privacy regulations.

Hong Kong is promoting the use of drones in what authorities call a “low-altitude economy,” a term that refers to economic activities in airspace below 1,000 metres.

Chief Executive John Lee has announced that the government will set up a working group on developing the low-altitude economy.

It is expected to study and amend drone regulations, as well as establish joint low-altitude air routes with mainland China, where drones are much used in areas such as entertainment and deliveries.