In Burkina Faso, the artist Fasky uses photography to promote resilience and social engagement

Across Africa, art events serve as powerful platforms for activists seeking to raise awareness about social issues and human rights.

Zerbo Siaka, also known as Fasky, is a photographic artist from Burkina Faso operating at the intersection of artistic expression and activist movements. The artist is also the director of the association Photo’age. Through this association, he is dedicated to passing on his photographic expertise to the next generation. His exhibition at the 13th edition of the cultural festival ‘Les Récréâtrales’ — a pan-African space for writing, creation, research, and theatrical dissemination — exemplifies the positive impact art can have on society.

A long-time participant in this significant gathering, Fasky shared his perspectives with Global Voices during Les Récréâtrales, explaining how he uses his photography as a tool to foster resilience and encourage social engagement.

Joel Hevi (JH): Could you tell us about what inspired your journey into photography and your role within the Photo’Age association?

Fasky (F): Je suis Zerbo Siaka alias Fasky, photographe originaire de Bobo-Dioulasso, au Burkina Faso. Mon parcours en photographie a débuté par hasard. Au départ, je rêvais d’être rappeur, mais j’ai découvert la photographie en accompagnant des amis français impliqués dans une association au Burkina Faso. Ils m’ont offert un appareil photo, et c’est à ce moment-là que la photographie est devenue pour moi une passion. Aujourd’hui, au sein de l'association Photot'age, je transmets cet art aux jeunes, y compris les enfants déplacés internes, pour qu’ils puissent s’exprimer par l’image et montrer leur réalité.

Fasky (F): I am Zerbo Siaka, also known as Fasky, a photographer from Bobo-Dioulasso in Burkina Faso. My journey into photography happened by chance. Initially, I aspired to be a rapper, but my path changed when I discovered photography while accompanying some French friends who were part of an association in Burkina Faso. They gifted me a camera, and that’s when photography became my passion. Today, through Photo’Age, I share this art with the younger generation, including internally displaced children, helping them to express themselves and showcase their realities.

JH: You presented a series of portraits of women at Les Récréâtrales. What message are you hoping to share through these woman-centric pieces?

F : Cela fait quatre ans que je participe aux Récréâtrales. Au fil du temps, j’ai eu la chance de tisser des liens forts avec les femmes que je photographie, dont la majorité sont des déplacées internes [à cause des multiples violences engendrées par les attaques terroristes]. Le thème de mon exposition, “Nous Vaincrons”, reflète leur résilience dans un contexte de crise. Ce sont des femmes qui, malgré tout, gardent espoir et luttent pour leur dignité. À travers leurs portraits, j’invite les visiteurs à voir leur force et leur vulnérabilité. Mon souhait est qu’on perçoive, au-delà de leurs visages, une humanité qui touche et inspire.

F: For four years now, I have taken part in Les Récréâtrales. During this time, I have been fortunate to build strong connections with the women I photograph, most of whom are internally displaced [due to the widespread violence caused by terrorist attacks]. The theme of my exhibition, ‘We Shall Overcome,’ reflects their resilience in the face of crisis. These are women who, despite everything, hold on to hope and fight for their dignity. Through their portraits, I invite visitors to witness their strength and vulnerability. My hope is that beyond their faces, one can see a moving and inspiring humanity.

JH: Do you hope to initiate a dialogue about gender equality? What potential impacts could arise beyond the aesthetic appeal of your work?

F: Absolument, la photographie est pour moi un acte politique et social. Ces portraits sont une prise de parole pour l’égalité des genres, pour rendre hommage à ces femmes fortes et à leurs combats. Mon espoir est de créer une prise de conscience, de montrer leur force et de rappeler l’urgence de l’égalité. Si mes images peuvent ouvrir un débat, susciter l’envie de défendre les droits de ces femmes, alors elles auront rempli leur mission.

F: Definitely, photography is for me a political and social act. These portraits are a statement advocating for gender equality and a tribute to these strong women and their struggles. I hope to raise awareness, to showcase their strength, and to emphasize the urgency of achieving equality. If my photographs can spark a debate and motivate others to stand up for these women's rights, they will have achieved their goal.

JH: What role does the Photo’Age association play in the West African photographic landscape, and which recent projects are especially close to your heart?

F: Photot’Age représente un espace de partage et d’expression pour moi. Avec des jeunes et des enfants déplacés, notamment à travers le projet Terre Ceinte [projet culturel et artistique au service de la lutte contre l’extrémisme violent], nous leur enseignons la photographie comme moyen de raconter leurs histoires. C’est aussi une manière de construire une autre image d’eux-mêmes, de revendiquer leurs réalités et leurs droits. On appelle cela le photographivisme [Photographie + Activisme] – un engagement à faire de l’image un levier de changement social.

F: For me, Photo’Age serves as a platform for expression and exchange. Through initiatives like the Terre Ceinte [Fortified Earth] project [a cultural and artistic project aimed at combating violent extremism], we teach photography to young people and displaced children as a way for them to tell their stories. This approach allows them to redefine how they see themselves, claim their realities, and advocate for their rights. This is what we call ‘photographivism’ [photography + activism] — a commitment to using imagery as a catalyst for social change.

JH: You will soon be participating in the Month of Photography in Grenoble. What are your expectations for this event?

F: Participer au Mois de la Photo à Grenoble représente pour moi une occasion précieuse de partager une vision authentique et souvent méconnue de l'Afrique. Mon projet Reconfinement, qui illustre la manière dont le confinement, imposé par la pandémie, n’a jamais vraiment existé en Afrique, est une réflexion sur la résilience et la vie quotidienne. Ce projet cherche à créer une véritable connexion humaine, en invitant le public à comprendre que, pour beaucoup en Afrique, la survie quotidienne rend les confinements physiques et mentaux presque impossibles à imaginer. Je m’attends à ce que le public français, habitué à des représentations plus stéréotypées ou occidentalisées de l’Afrique, réagisse avec réflexion face à cette réalité brute. En présentant ces images de résilience et de quotidien, je souhaite que les spectateurs soient confrontés à un autre regard sur l’Afrique, loin des clichés, mais profondément ancré dans les réalités humaines et sociales. Cette exposition collective à La Rampe, aux côtés d’artistes comme Jean-Claude Partouche, Sophie Romettino et bien d’autres, me semble être un cadre idéal pour amorcer ce dialogue. L’un des aspects les plus intéressants de cet événement est justement l'échange, mais aussi sur les histoires humaines qui se cachent derrière chaque image. Je crois que cette expérience sera enrichissante, tant pour les spectateurs que pour nous, les artistes.

F: Taking part in the Month of Photography in Grenoble, France is a unique opportunity for me to share an authentic and often overlooked perspective of Africa. My project Reconfinement [Re-Lockdown], which explores how the pandemic-imposed lockdown was never truly experienced in Africa, offers a reflection on resilience and everyday life. The goal of this project is to establish a true human connection, encouraging the public to understand that for many in Africa, the realities of daily survival make physical and mental lockdowns almost unimaginable. I expect the French audience, often exposed to more stereotypical or Westernized representations of Africa, to respond thoughtfully to this unfiltered reality. By showcasing these images of resilience and everyday life, I hope to challenge viewers with a different perspective on Africa — one that moves away from clichés and is deeply rooted in human and social realities. This collective exhibition at La Rampe, alongside artists such as Jean-Claude Partouche, Sophie Romettino, and many others, feels like the perfect setting to initiate this dialogue. One of the most fascinating aspects of this event is the exchange it fosters, as well as the human stories behind each image. I believe this experience will be enriching for both the audience and us, the artists.

JH: Your photographic style conveys an intimate connection with your subjects. How do you manage to establish this trust, especially in often challenging situations?

F : La confiance est essentielle dans mon travail. Les femmes que je photographie me connaissent, nous avons tissé des liens au fil du temps. Le projet Terre Ceinte m’a permis de comprendre leurs vies et de gagner leur confiance. Avant de capturer leur image, j’écoute, je respecte leur histoire. C’est ce lien qui transparaît dans leurs regards sur mes photos – une sincérité que seules la patience et l’écoute peuvent créer.

F: Trust is at the heart of my work. The women I photograph know me; we have built relationships over time. The Terre Ceinte project allowed me to understand their lives and earn their trust. Before taking their pictures, I listen and respect their stories. This bond is reflected in their expressions in my photos — a sincerity that only patience and attentive listening can bring to life.

JH: What message do you hope to convey with your exhibitions?

F: Le message est universel : notre humanité nous relie. Les défis de Ouagadougou ne sont pas si différents de ceux de Grenoble. Mes expositions cherchent à créer un pont entre les cultures, à rappeler que, malgré nos différences, nous partageons des espoirs et des luttes communes. J’espère que les visiteurs sortiront de l’exposition avec une nouvelle perspective, un respect pour ces vies qui, bien que lointaines, leur sont finalement proches dans leur humanité.