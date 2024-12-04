Abandoned in the Sahara: Is Algeria turning the desert into a migrant graveyard?

In the vast expanse of the Sahara Desert, near the border between Algeria and Niger, thousands of Sub-Saharan migrants face a harrowing ordeal. Deported by Algerian authorities, they are often left stranded without food, water, or shelter, forced to traverse the unforgiving desert terrain under extreme temperatures. This practice has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations, which argue that it violates international humanitarian standards and endangers lives.

In a report from 2020, Human Rights Watch refugee and migrant researcher Lauren Seibert said, “Algeria is entitled to protect its borders, but not to arbitrarily detain and collectively expel migrants, including children and asylum seekers, without a trace of due process.”

Staggering numbers of expulsions

Since January 2024, Algeria has expelled nearly 20,000 African migrants, including women and children, to neighboring Niger. These expulsions are frequently conducted under harsh conditions, with migrants being abandoned in the desert near the border, compelled to walk for miles to reach safety. The organization Alarme Phone Sahara, which assists migrants in the desert between Algeria and Niger, reported that at least 19,798 individuals were deported from January to August 2024.

According to the organization, migrants deported to northern Niger often find themselves stranded in precarious conditions in the Agadez region in northern Niger, unable to either continue their journey or return home despite some expressing a desire to do so.

This situation has been exacerbated by extreme weather events between May and August 2024, where severe droughts were followed by devastating floods. “The climate crisis is already a reality, and people on the move, as well as the local population in Niger, are among those most directly affected by its consequences,” the report adds, underscoring the immediate impact of the climate crisis on both migrants and local communities.

Desperate journeys through the desert

With the European Union putting pressure on North African countries to prevent the flow of migration, mass expulsions have increased, with the EU well aware of the conditions. According to a report by the Associated Press in 2018, the deportation process often begins with mass arrests in Algerian cities, where migrants are detained and then transported to the southern border regions. Upon arrival, they are left in remote desert areas, sometimes at gunpoint, and forced to walk under scorching temperatures reaching up to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). This perilous journey has resulted in numerous deaths, with migrants succumbing to dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion.

Human rights organizations have condemned these actions, highlighting the lack of due process and the inhumane treatment of migrants. In a 2023 statement, the World Organization Against Torture stated that “These migrants are subject to torture and ill-treatment. They are arbitrarily arrested and detained with no procedural guarantees,” accusing Algeria’s migration policies of targeting Black migrants from sub-Saharan countries, and pointing out “security forces’ use of ethnically charged verbal abuse.”

Between January and April 2023, over 11,000 individuals were deported to Niger, with the trend continuing into 2024 with the International Organization of Migration providing assistance to these migrants, offering food, water, and medical care upon their arrival in Niger.

Ethical and legal questions

The Algerian government, however, maintains that these deportations are conducted in accordance with bilateral agreements with Niger and are necessary to combat illegal immigration and human trafficking. Officials argue that the presence of irregular migrants poses security and economic challenges, necessitating strict measures to control migration flows.

Despite these justifications, the conditions under which these deportations occur have raised significant ethical and legal questions. International law mandates that deportations should be carried out with respect for human rights and dignity, ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals. The practice of abandoning migrants in the desert, without adequate provisions or assistance, starkly contrasts with these principles.

The plight of these migrants is further compounded by the broader context of migration in North Africa. Many Sub-Saharan Africans embark on perilous journeys through the Sahara, aiming to reach Europe in search of better opportunities. However, stringent border controls and restrictive migration policies in North African countries, often supported by European Union initiatives, have made these journeys increasingly dangerous.

Life on the margin

In Algeria, Sub-Saharan migrants live in precarious conditions, balancing the fear of deportation with the hope of establishing a better life. Many find work in construction, and women, often accompanied by children, resort to begging at traffic intersections. Despite the risk of periodic police roundups, some migrants have managed to establish small businesses and live relatively stable lives, providing for their families back home. However, the lack of asylum rights and restrictive labor laws for foreigners make their future in Algeria uncertain.

The international community has a crucial role to play in addressing this humanitarian crisis, supporting organizations assisting migrants on the ground, and ensuring comprehensive migration policies that prioritize human rights and provide safe and legal pathways for migrants.

As the world grapples with complex migration challenges, the stories of those abandoned in the Sahara serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of restrictive migration policies and the imperative to uphold human rights and protect the most vulnerable among us.