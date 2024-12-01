The Journey of the Esperanto Movement in Nepal over the past eight decades

Esperanto, a universal language created by L. L. Zamenhof, has experienced fluctuating fortunes in Nepal since its introduction in 1957. Meaning “one who hopes” in English, Esperanto is the most successful constructed language, known for its simplicity and ease of learning, with an estimated 100,000 speakers worldwide.

Sanjib Chaudhary from Global Voices spoke with Bharat Kumar Ghimire, President of Nepalese Esperanto Association, to learn about the Esperanto movement in Nepal. The interview has been edited for length and clarity:

Global Voices (GV): How did the Esperanto movement start in Nepal? Who started teaching Esperanto in Nepal, and when did it happen?

Bharat Kumar Ghimire (BKG): Esperanto was introduced Nepal in 1957 by Tibor Sekelj, a Hungarian born polyglot, explorer and author. During his visit, he taught a group of young people at Tri Chandra College [in Kathmandu], a historic academic institution that remains prominent today. During his six-month stay, he not only taught Esperanto but also founded the Kathmandu Esperanto Society in Nepal in the same year. Nepal, up until then, had not yet opened its doors to foreign visitors. King Mahendra of Nepal invited him to thank him for founding the country’s first public university and for teaching Esperanto. Sekelj also met Nepal's renowned poet and then-Minister of Education, Laxmi Prasad Devkota, who began learning the basics of Esperanto in his office. In 1959, Sekelj wrote the book “Nepalo malfermas la pordon” (Nepal Opens the Door), originally in Esperanto, during his stay in Madras, South India, where he divided his time between writing and studying yoga philosophy. The book was later translated into several languages, including English, Spanish, Serbian, and Hebrew. Later, in 1961, Simo Milojević, a Bosnian journalist and professional Esperantist, arrived in Nepal and taught Esperanto to more than 200 students over an eight-month period. He wrote several articles about Nepal. Despite these early efforts, the Esperanto movement in Nepal stagnated for various reasons. However, in 1990, the Nepal Esperanto Association was established by three co-founders: Baikuntha Man Maskey, Shree Prasad Shrestha, and Dr. Keshav Ram Joshi. They remained active in the movement following the association's founding. Sadly, both Mr. Maskey and Dr. Joshi have since passed away.

GV: How many people speak Esperanto in Nepal? What are the challenges faced by the Esperanto movement here?

BKG: It is quite challenging to determine the exact number of Esperanto speakers in Nepal, as many people learn the language independently. Since the Nepal Esperanto Association was established, we’ve taught Esperanto to roughly 5,000 people, though the actual number might be even higher. Around 200 to 300 people are estimated to speak the language fluently, while over 1,000 have a basic understanding. One significant challenge for the Esperanto movement in Nepal is the issue of migration. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many Esperanto speakers have migrated to more developed countries, which has posed a considerable obstacle to the growth and sustainability of the Esperanto community in Nepal.

GV: Being the president of Nepal Esperanto Association, can you tell us what steps you have taken to take forward the Esperanto movement in Nepal?

BKG: I am one of the founding members of the Nepal Esperanto Association and have played a key role in sustaining it through its various ups and downs over the years. After establishing the association in 1990, we have been following a new course conducted by Joachim Verdin from Poland. As the president of the association, my primary goals include increasing the number of Esperanto speakers in Nepal and sharing updates about Nepal's Esperanto-related activities with the global community. Additionally, I aspire to translate key Nepali texts into Esperanto to further enrich the language's cultural exchange.

GV: Can you tell us about the Himalaya Renkontiĝo that you organize every year?

BKG: The Himalaja Renkontiĝo (Himalayan Meeting) began in 1995 with the primary goal of addressing the financial challenges faced by Nepali Esperantists, which often made it difficult for them to travel abroad. To overcome this, we decided to invite Esperanto speakers from around the world to visit Nepal instead. Additionally, we aimed to foster socio-cultural exchange between local and international participants. Since 2014, we have also introduced a special excursion (Speciala Ekskurso) to Nepal, designed for those who may not be interested or not able to go in trekking in the mountains but wish to explore the rich cultural and natural beauty of Nepal. We organize the International Himalayan Meeting (Internacia Himalaja Renkontiĝo) every two years, alongside the Special Excursion (Speciala Ekskurso) during alternate years.

GV: How can one learn Esperanto in Nepal? What are the resources available in Nepal?