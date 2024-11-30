‘The Sky Above Zenica’: A symbol of the fight against pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina

This interview with the directors of the documentary “The Sky Above Zenica” Zlatko Pranjić and Nanna Frank Møller, and Professor Samir Lemeš from Eko Forum Zenica was conducted by Anna Lodeserto and first published by Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa (OBC Transeuropa). An edited version has been republished by Global Voices under a content sharing agreement.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is still facing severe environmental and socio-political degradation stemming from the aftermath of the Balkan Wars, unchecked resource exploitation, limited environmental awareness among political elites, and lax regulation, all worsened by climate change, as visibly seen in the increasing floods in Central Bosnia. Industrial pollution, plastic waste-clogged rivers, habitat destruction from hydropower projects, and deforestation of ancient sites threaten both human health and the regional ecosystems. Local environmental organizations and activists are engaged in a continuous, often dangerous struggle against powerful polluters and government inaction, with Zenica, a city spotlighted in the acclaimed documentary movie “Nebo iznad Zenice” (“The Sky Above Zenica,”) emerging as a symbol of this fight for environmental justice.

At the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival, the 2024 Human Rights Day screenings of the movie, directed by Zlatko Pranjić and Nanna Frank Møller (Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2024), played to sold-out audiences and received critical acclaim. The film sheds light on the industrial pollution and government neglect plaguing Zenica and its residents, while highlighting the bravery of local citizens fighting for change. OBC Transeuropa spoke with the directors and Professor Samir Lemeš, an environmental advocate and University of Zenica lecturer, and also a co-founder of Eko Forum Zenica, about the making of the film, its impact, and its broader significance on a global scale.

OBC Transeuropa (OBCT): Why is “The Sky Above Zenica” such an important film for Bosnia and the world?

Samir Lemeš (SL): This film is essential for us and worldwide because it shifts the issue from a local to a global stage. It is now available also on streaming platforms, meaning people worldwide can learn about our struggles, which parallel those of other communities facing pollution from multinational corporations elsewhere. The corporation highlighted in the film, which has massive operations in many other countries — like for example Belgium, Germany, Italy and France — adheres to stricter environmental standards elsewhere due to EU regulations. Yet here in Bosnia and Herzegovina, pollution is far more severe because regulations are lax. Also, the film puts a clear pressure on investors and stakeholders. The corporation’s annual revenue is nearly 20 times our country’s budget, making it more powerful than our government. To bring about change, we must appeal to stronger entities, such as banks that fund these corporations. By highlighting the issue, the film encourages financial institutions to demand better environmental practices.

OBCT: How did local activism grow to this level, and what impact do you hope it will have?

Zlatko Pranjić (ZP): Local activism has been crucial. The activists in Zenica are not affiliated to popular international organizations like Amnesty International, Greenpeace or similar ones; they are ordinary people with limited resources. Yet, they have managed to confront global corporations and challenge complicit politicians who hand over our resources without environmental safeguards. Thus, such a movie sends a powerful message to ordinary people: persistence and collective action can achieve effective results for the global good and the communities involved in the fight. SL: It is also a counter to the pervasive narrative of apathy and nihilism here. Many believe that nothing can change, but our message is clear: stay stubborn, stay persistent, and keep pushing. Use every tool available — media, film, legal channels, and international agreements. This movie exemplifies to what extent relentless effort can lead to real progress even in the most challenging situations.

OBCT: What inspired you to focus on Zenica, and what challenges did you encounter in capturing this story?

Nanna Frank Møller (NFM): I first heard of Zenica from Zlatko Pranjić, who grew up there. I visited the area for the first time in 2017, and it was shocking to see the thick, black smoke pouring from factory roofs without chimneys, something I had only ever seen in remote images from highly polluted regions on other continents. From the very beginning, we knew this would be much more than a short-term project so that the work on the film spanned seven years, following a participatory approach. Zlatko and I wanted to deeply portray the daily lives of the people in Zenica and follow their journey over time, allowing the audience to engage directly with the protagonists’ struggles. We stood alongside Samir Lemeš and other Eko Forum’s activists as they tirelessly pressured both local authorities and the steel corporation. It took persistence, but the story’s impact grew as the local authorities and the Ministry of Environment began enforcing new pollution measurements, strengthening Eko Forum’s case. I will also never forget the first screening in Zenica… it was incredibly moving and touching. Many of the attendees were local citizens who had either participated in or supported the film, and they expressed heartfelt gratitude for finally having their reality and struggles recognized on the big screen.

OBCT: How do you believe the film has supported the local fight against industrial pollution in Zenica?

NFM and ZP: Documentary films have a unique power to delve into issues in ways daily news cannot, creating lasting emotional connections with audiences that can lead to real change. Six weeks after our premiere, the coking plant in Zenica closed. This happened alongside an ongoing complaint through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development [EBRD], spearheaded by Professor Lemeš in the film. The steel corporation cited economic and environmental reasons for the closure, but it is clear that this was a complex result of both the activists’ efforts and institutional pressure. We also hope the film’s exposure can encourage further accountability.

OBCT: Could you tell us about the award at the Sarajevo Film Festival and its significance for the film’s message?

NFM and ZP: Sure. The film received the Special Environmental Awareness Award, sponsored for the very first year by the United Nations Development Program in BiH, at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival. This recognition goes beyond Zenica, highlighting how communities worldwide suffer under corporate-driven pollution. The film indeed raises a crucial question: Can environmental responsibility and profit co-exist without “greenwashing?” Given that organisations like the EBRD, partially funded by taxpayer money, support these corporations, our biggest hope is that this award draws attention to the need for balanced corporate accountability worldwide. We aim to inspire both international bodies and companies to actively foster a cleaner, fairer world.

OBCT: What are the next steps for your movement and environmental justice in Zenica?

SL: The work here is far from over. While air quality has improved somewhat, industrial waste remains a massive problem. Factories now have filters, but these must be consistently maintained, which requires constant monitoring. On a global scale, decarbonization is a pressing issue and for this reason, we have joined several alliances focused on decarbonizing steel production, while also engaging in awareness campaigns like Shiny Claims, Dirty Flames, led by the Fair Steel Coalition, to expose private companies which claim to use green technology but overlook the environmental, health, and human rights impacts of steel production. ArcelorMittal, for example, was a sponsor of the Olympic torch in Paris, promoting it as made with green technology. However, the reality is far different: they still fail to meet environmental standards in places like Zenica. We encourage everyone to look deeper into these initiatives to understand the full story behind such overly labelled “green” claims.

The Sky Above Zenica is still garnering significant acclaim on the international festival circuit. It premiered at CPH:DOX 2024 in Copenhagen, earning nominations for both the Human Rights Award and Danish Dox Award, and went on to screen at DOKUFEST Prizren, Kosovo, and DocuMental Sofia, Bulgaria. After winning the Special Environmental Awareness Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival on August 23, it also received a Special Mention at 6th Rab Film Festival in Croatia and the Check Point Award at the Bergen International Film Festival in Norway. It also received two special mentions at the Inconvenient Films Festival in Lithuania, and on the November 3 it won the main award in the Testimonies competition at Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival in Czechia. In early 2025, it will be featured at the Trieste International Film Festival and the Budapest International Documentary Festival, where it is nominated in the international competition category.