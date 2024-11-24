In Cameroon, ‘Solomon Grundy’ turns to TikTok to challenge stereotypes about albinism

This story was written by Erwin Ayota and originally published by Minority Africa on November 9th, 2024. This expanded version is republished below as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Willeam Bille Ekongolo, known as Solomon Grundy 237 on TikTok, is a skilled communicator who educates and engages his audience through captivating storytelling. This 32-year-old web journalist reviews current events in Cameroon, shares insights on word origins, and addresses the challenges faced by individuals with albinism.

There are approximately 2,200 individuals with albinism in Cameroon, and in Sub-Saharan Africa, the condition affects one in every 5,000 people. Albinism is a condition where the skin has a significant melanin deficit and lacks pigmentation. It is also associated with high rates of skin cancer and vision issues. There remain many cultural stereotypes about people with albinoism across Sub-Sharan Africa including Cameroon, as they have traditionally been associated with witchcraft and often face social ostracisation.

Willeam is one of several persons with albinism reshaping perceptions in Cameroon's social media landscape. Growing up, he was sheltered from stigma by his family but soon learned the harsh realities of life with albinism when he reached adulthood.

Willeam tells Minority Africa he started watching YouTube videos and discovered a new world: content creation. “Guys who were able to teach and entertain you on a platform other than television,” he says. “This style of consuming programmes changed my life because I realised I could watch them immediately after and not wait for a rebroadcast”.

With a degree in mass communication and journalism and a specialisation in social majors, Willeam felt prepared to enter a field often dominated by entertainment-focused creators. “I had to break the ground and bring something other than entertainment”.

Overcoming challenges

Five years later, Willeam boasts an impressive following of 70,000 across various platforms, thanks to his educational content. Getting to this level has seldom been a walk in the park.

Persons with albinism in Cameroon have for centuries suffered prejudice rooted in age-old cultural stigma and beliefs. Some common barriers include social isolation, familial and community rejection, ritual hunts and mutilations. People with albinism are often called by the derisive terms “ngengeru” or “mukala” in Cameroon.

For children, their peers tend to ignore or avoid them out of fear, wonder or contempt for their complexion differences. At barbershops, they take home their cut hair over suspicion of it being used for malicious aims. As adults, persons with albinism grapple with prejudices that complicate everything from job hunting to finding a partner.

Despite these challenges, positive changes are emerging through education and awareness campaigns. The Unites Nations’ International Albinism Awareness Day on June 13th highlights the strides being made by human rights organisations. When Willeam began his journey in 2019, he faced low engagement and admitted, “If you’re not mentally strong, you can give up.” However, the drive to build a supportive community and educate others kept him going.

He also endures slurs and taunts online. “When some people don’t agree with me, they remind me that I am an albino,” he says. Over time, he learned to block negativity, emphasising the importance of mental health.

Fulfilment and achievements

Despite setbacks, Willeam finds joy in researching, learning, and sharing his findings. His passion for history, research and discovery has resulted in an important database of content about Cameroon, making his TikTok a go-to resource for many seeking to understand the origin of names, things, places, and terms they hear and use regularly but are unaware of how it came about. This work has fostered a renewed appreciation for Cameroonian languages and traditions.

By joining trends and engaging in various forms of audiovisual storytelling, Willeam has also raised awareness about albinism within Cameroonian society, encouraging his followers to overcome long-standing stereotypes and prejudices.

His followers say his work has helped them find job opportunities, and he has received heartfelt appreciation from his community. However, his proudest moment came when his father recognised his work after Willeam made a video explaining the term “ngengeru”.

My dad came from work one day and asked when I made it, that it helped his colleagues who were sharing the video without knowing it was his son and it made him happy.

Wider representation

For people with albinism, 2024 has been a landmark year. Blanche Carelle Njoussi became the first person with albinism to compete for the national crown of Miss Cameroon, with the 26-year-old representing the North West region and winning acclaim as second runner-up. Since her crowning as Miss Albino in 2022, she has advocated via social media for increased awareness around albinism.

Lisette Emmanuelle Waffo, a renowned voice-over artist in Cameroon, is also making waves. Her voice is instantly recognisable as the popular mobile telecom automated responder:

votre correspondant n’est pas disponible pour le moment, veuillez rappeler ultérieurement…

your correspondent is not available at the moment, please call back later…

She built confidence in communication as a radio animator. Her voice quickly became on demand, gracing campaigns for multiple local, multinational and international companies. Lisette popularised the profession and developed a template for voice-over training peculiar to Cameroonian phonetics. She has organised and contributed to workshops on professional voice-over skills and also coached and connected many youths to opportunities in the field.

The entertainment sector is also seeing transformative figures like Emma Morgan, Boy TAG and Mola Mongombe. At a time when folkloric music is getting mass appeal from the younger generation in Cameroon, Mola Mongombe is a fan favourite with hit records like “Moname,” “Jongele,” and “Dora Love.” His unique artistry and style have propelled him to a symbol of pride and admiration for the Bakweri tribe. These earned him a brand ambassador deal with one of the leading telecommunications companies in the country.

According to VOA News, the government of Cameroon has taken steps to promote the socio-economic integration and protection of individuals with albinism. Several organizations, including Under The Same Sun, the World Association for Advocacy and Solidarity of Albinos, and the Association for the Promotion of Albinos in Cameroon, are actively working to advocate for and defend the rights of persons with albinism in the country.

Aspirations

While the feedback and valuable interaction with followers always make him happy, Willeam admits to having bigger ambitions. “My objective is developing an online TV in the domain of education and journalism,” he says. The plan includes collaborating with other creators to share knowledge not typically covered in schools about Cameroon and Africa.

To achieve these goals, Willeam stresses the importance of parental involvement.

Parents should educate their children. When your child makes fun of an albino child, tell them, ‘You shouldn’t do that, that’s a child like you’.

He urges individuals with albinism to embrace leadership roles and transform perceived weaknesses into strengths. “ Let’s rather transform our weaknesses as strengths. Whatever your skin colour or nature, do what you have to do and do it well.”