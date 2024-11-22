The great Pakistan firewall and use of religion as a tool for digital authoritarianism

Pakistan has once again demonstrated authoritarian tendencies by announcing the blocking of “illegal Virtual Private Networks (VPNs),” citing their alleged use in facilitating terrorist activities and accessing blasphemous or pornographic content. As per the reinforced VPN regulation strategy, users must submit an application detailing the legal purpose of their VPN use to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and wait for approval. The PTA has set a deadline of November 30 to register VPNs, warning of a nationwide crackdown starting on December 1. To facilitate this process, PTA has launched an online portal to whitelist IP addresses and register VPNs, aimed at supporting software houses, call centers, banks, embassies, and freelancers. The PTA first introduced VPN registration in July 2020.

As citizens were already grappling with the news of the impending VPN ban, reports have begun surfacing about the blocking of Bluesky, an open source social media platform gaining popularity in Pakistan following the ban on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year.

Digital rights activist Usama Khilji posted on X:

Pakistan is likely the first country to block access to @bluesky, continuing the trend of restrictions on the internet in Pakistan, violating the fundamental rights of speech & access to information. https://t.co/0QLKM1kOAu — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) November 20, 2024

Since February 2024, using VPNs has become common practice following the ban on X after the general elections. Ironically, government representatives have continued using the platform despite imposing the restriction. Internet users have consistently complained about deteriorating internet quality since this government came into power. On November 10, users across multiple platforms, including X, voiced concerns about VPN throttling and slow internet access, amplifying frustrations about restricted digital freedoms.

Blogger Hina Safdar posted on X:

So, my Cable net is not working for X on Android device. None of the VPNs are working either. Disconnected it & Zong 4G data makes X work without any VPN. What sorcery is this? What did I miss? What's happening in #Pakistan? #UndeclaredMartialLaw — Release Imran Khan ✌️ (@hinasafi) November 10, 2024

PTA justifying the ban

Initially, the PTA denied accusations of VPN throttling, dismissing slow speeds as a technical glitch. However, on November 13, it organized a consultation session to discuss its VPN registration framework. The session was attended by representatives from the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoIT&T), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan IT Association (P@SHA).

Following the PTA's announcement of the ban on illegal VPNs, the regulator claimed that nearly 20 million attempts were made daily from within Pakistan to access pornographic websites. Additionally, it reported blocking over 100,000 URLs containing blasphemous content, as well as 844,000 pornographic websites.

In August of this year, Pakistan implemented a national firewall capable of tracking, blocking, or significantly limiting access to content it considers to be propaganda. Since then the authority is bolstering its efforts to register VPNs. On November 16, the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Investigation Agency instructed the PTA to block illegal or unregistered VPNs across Pakistan to prevent terrorists and individuals from accessing pornographic and blasphemous content.

Before the VPN ban was announced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated US president-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the recent elections. In response, a Community Note appeared, stating, “He is using a VPN to access X, which is unlawful according to Pakistani law.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif has been caught using a VPN to bypass the @X ban in Pakistan while congratulating President -Elect @realDonaldTrump. The Community Note flags his unlawful activity, questioning the PM's actions against his own ban. pic.twitter.com/fdvw9cfwV0 — Eye on Pakistan (@eyeonpakistan_) November 8, 2024

The great Pakistan firewall

Since July 2024, Pakistanis have reported slow internet services and disruption. Bytes for All Pakistan, a research think tank, debunked the government's clarification of slow internet in its report, “Slow Internet in Pakistan and the Smokescreen of VPNs.” The report links the slow internet speeds to the trials of an upgraded web management system or a Chinese style firewall, rather than VPN usage. The report argues that these measures are part of a broader strategy aimed at monitoring and controlling online spaces.

Amid reports of disruptions to digital platforms and slow internet speeds, the government completed the second trial of its much-debated firewall aimed at blocking unwanted content in August. While Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja initially blamed VPNs for the disruptions, the PTA later admitted that the firewall had been installed to manage social media.

Ali Ehsan, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, told Global Voices via WhatsApp that the “digital siege” is severely threatening Pakistan's IT industry, pushing it to a critical point with unprecedented operational disruptions. He urged the government to adopt a collaborative cybersecurity framework that safeguards national interests without stifling innovation and growth. Emphasizing that both the economy and reliable internet are national priorities, he added, “Those acting against [them] must reconsider their decisions.”

Weaponizing religion and morals to legitimize the ban on VPNs

Meanwhile, on November 15, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), a constitutional advisory body, issued a fatwa (non-binding religious opinion) declaring the use of VPNs to access objectionable or anti-state content as un-Islamic. This decision sparked criticism from the public and digital rights activists. Even Rana Sanaullah, a Member of the National Assembly from the ruling party — Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) — asserted that the CII had no authority to comment on the issue.

In response to the backlash, the CII held a press conference and conveniently clarified that “only registered VPNs are permissible under Sharia.” The chairman emphasized that “social media should promote Islamic values and national security” and stressed the importance of the ethical and lawful use of social platforms.

Global Voices reached out to Barrister Ali Tahir via WhatsApp regarding the role of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). He said:

The CII has often been politically exploited, including its recent involvement in justifying VPN restrictions. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's move to register VPNs appears aimed at controlling access, yet efforts have largely faltered.

Civil society and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have long advocated for the disbanding of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), accusing it of holding regressive views that enable the state to manipulate religion to suppress dissent and justify violence against women. Critics argue that the CII functions as a tool to legitimize government actions under the guise of morality, often reinforcing conservative and discriminatory policies.

The military's role in digital oversight

On November 15, the country's most powerful figure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, called for controlling “unrestricted” freedom of speech, linking it to the erosion of moral values. The military, which has faced increasing scrutiny on social media, has labeled criticism and fake news as “digital terrorism.” Recently, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, stressed the need for stricter measures to curb online propaganda.

Tahir criticized the government’s use of morality and religion as justifications for digital restrictions, citing the Twitter ban as a prime example. While officials argue these measures are intended to combat terrorism and immoral content, Tahir contends that they are primarily aimed at suppressing social media criticism and labeling dissenters as “digital terrorists.”

VPNs and the IT sector in Pakistan: A growing crisis

The use of VPNs has become increasingly prevalent globally, with over 30 percent of internet users employing VPNs to ensure online security and anonymity. On the other hand, some countries have implemented or considered VPN bans, citing concerns over national security, cybercrime, and intellectual property infringement. Pakistan's proposed VPN regulations have sparked concerns among IT professionals and businesses.

The impact of banning VPNs can be far-reaching, with significant economic and social consequences. In Pakistan, the proposed ban is expected to cost the economy around

USD 300 million per annum. Internationally, VPN bans have resulted in reduced foreign investment, decreased online commerce, and compromised cybersecurity.