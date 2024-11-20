The second scramble for Africa: The EU’s Global Gateway Strategy

For decades, the narrative surrounding Africa-Europe relations has often been one of dependence and aid. Africa, a continent of immense diversity, is home to over 1.5 billion people and boasts the youngest, fastest-growing middle class in the world.

Despite its vibrant youth population and abundant natural resources, this continent is still struggling to establish itself in the global world order. But a change might be brewing, and nowhere is this more evident than in the evolving relationships between Africa, China, Russia, the United States (US), and the European Union (EU).

Over the past two decades, China has become a significant economic actor in Africa, drawing increasing attention from Europe and the rest of the world. With unprecedented access to Africa’s vast mineral wealth, this Asian economic powerhouse appears to have gotten a head start in terms of economic dealings across the continent.

While the US-backed Lobito Corridor initiative was announced in October 2023 as an effort to strengthen African partnerships, China recently expanded its influence by eliminating tariffs on goods from the world's least-developed countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing, including 33 African nations.

In addition, with the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China's massive intercontinental development plan, in 2013, China has significantly expanded its influence and ambition across Africa. Chinese investments have surged across the continent, with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reaching USD 5 billion in 2021. By 2022, the leading recipients of Chinese investment included South Africa, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire.

This has created some complicated international dynamics, as Western players are ill at ease with Africa’s diversification of partners. Europe is particularly uncomfortable with Russia’s growing footprint in the continent. As the largest supplier of arms to Africa, Russia has an increasing military presence in Africa and maintains cooperation agreements with 43 African countries. The growing foothold of the controversial Russian mercenary Wagner group, which is closely linked to the political establishment in Moscow, has also raised deep concerns in Europe and beyond.

Historically, the United States and Europe have believed they are the main players in Africa’s external relations. Throughout history, Africa has attracted significant international interest because of its vast natural resources and economic potential. This has continually raised questions about the intentions of global partnerships and relations with Africa. For instance, many were skeptical about the burgeoning China-Africa relationship of the past decade, as some wondered whether it was a form of neocolonialism. Others believe that Europe’s recent desire to engage Africa is motivated by a sense of perceived competition — a rivalry and competition for influence and resources between the United States, Russia, and China, which has become increasingly visible across the continent.

The European Union's relationship with Africa

In more recent years, the European Union has become Africa’s largest trading partner, a leading foreign direct investor, and the principal provider of development assistance. This dynamic has evolved into an Africa-Europe partnership dubbed the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy. Unveiled in December 2021 by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, she described it as a template for how Europe can build more resilient connections with the world, with Africa at the heart of the vision.

While the EU’s Joint Communication that launched Global Gateway in 2021 does not explicitly mention China, the European Democracy Hub notes that most observers view the policy as a clear attempt to provide an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Out of the 300 billion euros budgeted by the EU, 150 billion is projected to go toward infrastructure projects in Africa.

What’s in it for the EU?

The EU’s Global Gateway isn’t operating in a vacuum. Through the African Union Agenda 2063 blueprint, initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Visa-free Area, and the Single African Digital Market have drawn global attention. Similarly, Africa’s ascendancy into the G20 (now G21) in September 2023 secured its place as a vital player on the global stage. In essence, Europe and Africa aren’t just neighbours, Europe needs Africa, and Africa needs Europe.

The success of the Global Gateway Strategy hinges on Europe’s ability to build trust with African nations. Nigeria, for example, one of the continent’s largest economies, has yet to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) for West Africa, fearing it would expose the country’s industries and small businesses to external pressures and competition. Bottlenecks such as this raise a recurring question when engaging with the EU: “What’s in it for Europe?” And more importantly, “At what cost to Africa?”

Even though the EU has self-serving interests, the aim of its Global Gateway Initiative (GGI) is to bridge Africa’s vast digital divide. This contest not only pits Europe against China and other global powers but also makes Africa a central battleground with teeming suitors. Without mincing words, one of Europe’s interests is access to African raw materials. Europe is not shy to admit it needs materials such as copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt and other rare earth essentials from Africa for its green energy transition and “green” reindustrialization.

According to documents obtained when nineteen (19) African Union Media Fellows paid a visit to the European Parliament in June 2024, out of the 225 flagship EU projects approved in 2023 and 2024, 116 are in Africa, and of the 114 Team Europe Initiatives, 75 target Africa.

Even though the European Union considers Africa a privileged partner of strategic importance, there will always be concerns on the continent about how private-sector investment translates into tangible benefits for Africans.

For instance, despite the global interest in mining cobalt from the DRC, it hasn’t led to any visible improvements in the country. Instead, it has plunged the country into severe conflict as the world scrambles for its natural resources. So, while the Global Gateway offers undeniable potential for Africa’s economic growth, the pressing question is how to ensure that Africa is protected in this new partnership.

The road ahead

The EU’s Global Gateway is an ambitious undertaking that, if successful, could usher in a new era of partnership and shared prosperity for Africa and Europe. With 11 of the world's 20 fastest-growing economies in Africa, according to the African Development Bank‘s macroeconomic performance and outlook report, Africa is the second-fastest growing region after Asia. It remains to be seen whether this partnership is the “win-win” touted by Brussels or a mere attempt to restore colonial and post-colonial relations with Africa.