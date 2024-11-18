The transformative potential of AI and digital tools in securing the integrity of elections in Africa

In Pakistan’s 2024 elections, while behind bars, former Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to reach over 250,000 viewers on YouTube through an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated video. His message, delivered via the internet, reached a massive audience despite his physical absence from the campaign trail. This striking use of AI highlighted the growing influence of digital tools in modern politics, demonstrating how, even under challenging circumstances, technology is reshaping the way politicians engage with voters.

As the “Year of Democracy” nears its end, several key elections have already been held, while others are still on the horizon. This supercharged election year has seen 72 countries — representing over half of the world’s population — head to the polls. Africa, in particular, has been a focal point, with 16 national elections, double the number from 2023. The widespread availability of AI tools like ChatGPT and AI-driven video and image generators has given political parties new ways to connect with voters, engage them, and shape public opinion.

However, these technologies do more than provide new opportunities; they introduce complex challenges, particularly in combating misinformation and ensuring the ethical use of data. The question remains: Are these technologies truly benefiting democratic processes, or are they creating new obstacles that need to be addressed?

In an interview with the Global Investigative Journalist Network, Victoria Turk of The Rest of The World, an organization that tracks AI use in elections globally, highlighted this dual nature of AI. She noted:

…when people think about elections and generative AI, they think automatically about disinformation, misinformation, deep fakes, and intentionally misleading voters. We are seeing some of that, but there are also other creative uses of this technology. In some cases, we’re seeing political parties and campaigns using this tech to better reach voters, spread their campaign materials, and provide information.

Voter engagement in a digital world

The shift towards digital campaigning is undeniable. AI tools allow political parties to connect with their constituents more efficiently and effectively than ever before. In countries like India, with a registered electorate of 968 million, many candidates have used AI-powered avatars to engage with voters on an individual level. This hyper-personalized approach is believed to enhance candidates’ political appeal by showing voters that they are attuned to specific concerns.

In addition to personalized engagement, AI has also been instrumental in overcoming linguistic barriers in India’s diverse electorate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for instance, used the government’s AI-powered tool Bhashini to deliver speeches in Hindi that were translated in real-time into Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Odia, and Malayalam. While AI bots may struggle with dialects and are susceptible to inaccurate translations, they help candidates reach more voters by bridging language divides.

Ethical considerations and the digital divide

Despite its potential, the rise of AI in elections comes with ethical challenges, particularly concerning data privacy, misinformation, and equity. To combat AI-driven misinformation, the Indian government has taken proactive steps by issuing a deepfake and AI advisory. This advisory obligates platforms to clearly inform users that posting deepfakes can lead to criminal prosecution under the law, signaling a strong stance against AI misuse. This is a crucial measure in maintaining election integrity and ensuring that AI is used responsibly in the political arena.

Similarly, in Nigeria, concerns over the use of voter data in targeted campaigns have prompted calls for stricter regulations on how data is collected and used. The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 is designed to address these concerns, mandating high data protection standards for data controllers and processors. Political parties must ensure that AI is deployed in a manner that respects data privacy and complies with protection regulations, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to maintain voter trust.

Furthermore, the digital divide remains a significant obstacle in many regions. While AI has enhanced voter engagement in urban centers, rural voters often remain disconnected. Although mobile technology has made strides in bridging this gap, more must be done to ensure that every citizen has access to the information needed to participate fully in the democratic process.

Combating mis and disinformation with AI fact-checking

As misinformation and disinformation become an increasingly significant threat to democracy, AI is also playing a vital role in countering its spread. AI-powered fact-checking tools have been deployed by civil society groups and independent fact-checkers to combat this issue.

One recent example is the 2023 Turkish elections, where deepfakes were used to discredit opposition leaders. AI-generated videos falsely linking political figures to criminal activities went viral, demonstrating both the risks and the potential of AI in combating disinformation. To mitigate such dangers, AI is being deployed to fact-check rapidly and ensure that voters are not misled by fabricated content. Platforms like Full Fact in the UK and Africa Check in South Africa use AI to scan political speeches, news stories, and social media posts for misinformation.

AI’s ability to scan and identify false information in real time could be a game changer in mitigating the negative impact of deepfakes and other forms of digital manipulation. However, it also requires constant vigilance and improvements.

AI and political polarization

AI algorithms on social media platforms, such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, have been shown to significantly influence political polarization. These algorithms are designed to maximize user engagement by curating content that aligns with users’ existing views, often reinforcing their beliefs and leading to echo chambers. This can increase partisan animosity, especially in highly polarized countries like the US and Brazil.

Research highlights that while social media platforms may not be the root cause of polarization, their design can exacerbate it. Studies have found that users exposed to content on these platforms are more likely to become entrenched in their views, leading to deeper political divides. For instance, these platforms use algorithms that promote content that elicits emotional responses, which often amplifies divisive and polarizing political messages.​

​Efforts to combat this issue, such as adjusting algorithms to promote diverse perspectives, are crucial. However, such initiatives are often short-lived due to fears of losing user engagement and profitability.

Blockchain and transparent voting systems

Beyond voter engagement and fact-checking, blockchain technology has emerged as a tool to ensure transparency in elections. While blockchain has often been associated with finance and cryptocurrency, its potential for securing the integrity of elections is now being tested. While Estonia has been a pioneer in adopting blockchain-based voting systems nationwide, Sierra Leone conducted a notable trial during its 2018 elections. A Swiss-based company, Agora, used blockchain technology to record votes in the Western Area Urban district as part of a proof-of-concept. This trial aimed to demonstrate how blockchain could securely and transparently log votes.

Although the Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission officially handled the results using traditional methods, the blockchain experiment showcased the potential for future elections to incorporate this technology for greater transparency.

As these experiments demonstrate, blockchain could pave the way for more secure and transparent elections, though its adoption still faces hurdles in terms of scalability and widespread implementation.

A new era for democracy?

The “Year of Democracy” in 2024 highlights the transformative potential of AI and digital tools in fostering robust, transparent, and inclusive elections. Nations like Sierra Leone, India, and Estonia demonstrate that AI can significantly enhance democratic processes, but only if ethical and inclusive considerations are prioritized.

As these global elections unfold, the true test will lie in whether AI will enhance democratic values or, conversely, exacerbate existing challenges. The integrity of these elections and the responses to inevitable disputes will not only reveal the current state of democracy but also determine whether regions like Africa will emerge as beacons of effective elections and democratic resurgence or continue to face electoral setbacks.