Protests erupt in New Zealand over Treaty Principles Bill

Nearly ten thousand people took to the streets in New Zealand to protest the introduction of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill in Parliament. Critics said the bill, if passed, could reverse the rights and other protection mechanisms for the Indigenous Māori people.

The bill calls for a reinterpretation of the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti) signed between the British colonial ruler and around 500 Indigenous Māori chiefs. Over the past 184 years, the treaty has guided and shaped the governance in New Zealand, including court rulings that affirmed the protection of the rights of the Indigenous Māori.

In New Zealand, bills must pass three readings in Parliament in order to receive Royal Assent and be codified into the law. The bill was passed on first reading on November 15th.

Activists organized a nine-day peaceful march or hikoi toward the capital Wellington, gathering thousands of citizens in various towns and cities along the way.

Around 20 percent of New Zealand's 5.3 million population are Māori people.

The Waitangi Tribunal, which looks into the implementation of the treaty, noted that the bill “purposefully excluded any consultation with Māori, breaching the principle of partnership, the Crown’s good-faith obligations, and the Crown’s duty to actively protect Māori rights and interests.”

Labor leader Chris Hipkins argued this point:

This bill fails to uphold the promises made in the Treaty and disregards the voices of Māori. It is essential that we protect the principles of partnership, participation, and protection that the Treaty embodies.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick reminded the prime minister about the enduring legacy of the treaty:

Governments come and go. Politicians come and go. Te Tiriti is foundational and enduring. Honouring Te Tiriti is the constitutional obligation of every Prime Minister – something Christopher Luxon must take personal responsibility for. Our nation has real, deep issues to deal with instead of this desperate, divisive, imported culture war.

But Associate Justice Minister David Seymour, principal author of the bill, insisted that there will be no revision of the treaty.

The bill will not alter or amend the Treaty itself. It will be used to assist with the interpretation of legislation where Treaty principles would normally be considered relevant.

In a Facebook post, he summed up the intent of the bill:

The Treaty Principles Bill says 1) the Crown has the right to govern, 2) New Zealanders’ rights will be protected – including those of iwi, and 3) we all have equal rights.

What's not to like?

During the November 15th Parliamentary vote, Māori legislators disrupted the session with a traditional haka dance, the war dance of the Māori people:

Here's a better angle that shows the @Maori_Party performing the haka right up in David Seymour's face. He looks shit scared. https://t.co/VM0Qx76P34 pic.twitter.com/JdBe6B5GlR — Nick (@StrayDogNZ) November 14, 2024

The haka was led by Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the country’s youngest Member of Parliament. She has since been suspended from Parliament for the act of protest. A viral photo of her tearing up the bill has inspired several memes. Māori artist Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho drew a poster of the young MP:

Some more context you might not be aware of is that before the Treaty Principles Bill speeches began, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke asked the Speaker for a speaking slot and was denied.

Te iwi Māori will be heard! Illustration by Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho pic.twitter.com/a5sca94hK0 — Welly Wahine 🍉 (@salty_kiwi) November 15, 2024

The hikoi leg in the city of Rotorua drew a crowd of 10,000. Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell described the hikoi as the “biggest protest in living memory” in New Zealand.

We are joined by so many locals. It is great to be here with my family to support the values of partnerships and Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the significant contribution of Māori past and present.

In Auckland, an estimated 10,000 people crossed the Harbour Bridge during the protest march. Veteran activist Herbert Manupiri recalled the Māori protests in the 1970s and the need to pass the legacy to the younger population.

It has to come through our young people you know, and that's where our young people have to sit down with the old people and our old people have to teach them.

The pakeha (white New Zealanders) population also participated in the protests in support of the Māori. Margie Thomson shared her experience after joining the hikoi.

The spirit of the people here is really profound … if people could feel they would really see the reality of the kāupapa here — the togetherness. This is really something, there is a really strong Māori movement and you really feel it.

As the bill heads into a second vote, activists say it is unlikely to get the support of the majority in Parliament as some members of the ruling coalition have expressed that they are not in favor of the measure.