Combating disinformation ahead of Ghana’s December elections

While technology offers many advantages, it also presents significant challenges. Social media, for instance, has successfully connected people worldwide and created spaces for sharing ideas and information. However, it has also become a powerful tool for spreading misinformation and disinformation, especially during elections.

This is the most pivotal election year in history, with 72 countries heading to the polls. According to the 2024 Global Risk Report, misinformation poses a serious threat to democratic processes globally, especially during elections. The report warns that unchecked misinformation can undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments, fuel political unrest, and potentially destabilize democratic institutions over time.

Ghana is no exception to this, as democracy watchdogs have noted a dangerous rise in disinformation ahead of the December 7, 2024 election. According to the International Freedom of Expression Exchange, the primary drivers of this problem include political party propaganda, legacy media’s prioritization of speed over accuracy, and regulatory challenges faced by the Ghanaian government.

A recent YouTube video highlights how some Ghanaian politicians are leveraging social media to misinform and influence public opinion, even paying influencers to promote their agendas. For example, in 2022, as Ghana experienced an economic crisis where the Ghanaian cedi greatly depreciated against the dollar, several Twitter influencers were reportedly paid to post misleading praise about the ruling government’s efforts to strengthen the cedi.

In another video by VOA, broadcast journalist Bernard Avle explains how AI technology was used to clone his voice and show introduction, which was then used to promote sex enhancement products on Facebook without his consent.

During the 2020 election, fake news and misinformation contributed to unrest, with at least eight deaths linked to political violence. This year, technology and political experts are concerned that AI cloning technologies could worsen the situation. As noted in this video, Citi FM has already observed a rise in disinformation, with perpetrators leveraging the media outlet's brand and credibility to spread false information. TV3 Ghana, one of the country's prominent media houses, recently fell victim to this, as highlighted in the tweet below:

🚨Kindly disregard this creative circulated on various social media platforms. For the latest news, head to our official website: https://t.co/9cC9uTaGco#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/X1wETX6M3l — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 7, 2024

Recognizing the severity of this issue, a group of young Ghanaians organized a Youth Against Disinformation conference. In an interview with Global Voices, Malise Omoloye, 20, a journalist, content creator, and one of the co-hosts of the event, shared insights on the motivation behind the conference and the key outcomes.

(ZZ): You recently co-hosted the Youth against Disinformation conference in Ghana. Can you share what this conference is about and what motivated you to host it?

(MO): The Youth Against Disinformation conference is a platform focused on addressing the spread of misinformation and disinformation, particularly as it affects young people. This conference brings together youth across all industries, digital creators, and advocates for media literacy to empower them with skills to identify, counter, and prevent the spread of false information. The event provided a platform for open discussions and collaborative efforts among participants to build a more informed and media-literate generation. What motivated me to co-host the event was my passion for Media Information Literacy and my commitment to empowering young people with the skills and tools necessary to navigate today’s complex media landscape. As a journalist and content creator, I recognize the immense influence that misinformation can have on public opinion and social dynamics. By educating and equipping the youth, we can foster a more discerning, critical approach to media consumption. Partnering with organizations like Penplusbytes, UNESCO Ghana, DW Akademie, and Youth Komnunity made this conference a powerful opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

(ZZ): What were the outcomes of this conference?

(MO): One of the significant outcomes of the conference was the interactive breakout sessions that provided participants with hands-on training in fact-checking tools and essential cybersecurity practices. During this session, attendees were introduced to Dubawa, a prominent fact-checking platform in West Africa, which enables users to verify the authenticity of news, images, and information. Participants gained valuable skills to detect and counter misinformation in real time using the Dubawa bot. In addition to fact-checking, the other session covered crucial aspects of cybersecurity and intelligence, emphasizing the importance of safe online practices and personal data protection. Participants learned strategies for safeguarding their digital presence, recognizing phishing attempts, and understanding the basics of cyber threats. This is particularly vital in an era where disinformation often spreads through digital platforms and where cyber threats can compromise both individual privacy and the reliability of shared information.

(ZZ): You moderated a panel discussion on disinformation and its influence on the polls. Can you share what this panel discussion was about and the key takeaways from the discussion?

(MO): Moderating the panel discussion on ‘Disinformation and its Influence on Decision-Making and Actions at the Polls’ provided an insightful look into how misinformation affects democratic processes, particularly during elections. This discussion explored the ways in which false information, spread through social media and other digital channels, can shape public perception, sway voter behavior, and ultimately influence election outcomes. Given the critical role that elections play in shaping policy and governance, the discussion highlighted the importance of countering disinformation to ensure informed and fair decision-making among voters.

This research on social media and elections in Ghana highlights how political parties increasingly use social media as a strategic channel to reach and engage voters, particularly people between 18–35.

With a population exceeding 34.65 million, more than half of Ghanaians are online. WhatsApp is the most widely used platform, reaching 10.1 million users, and is heavily utilized by both the ruling party and the opposition to disseminate messages during election periods. Facebook, with 7.4 million users, follows in popularity, where the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party regularly share content — occasionally including disinformation and attacks on rivals. Although X (formerly Twitter) has a smaller user base of 1.17 million in Ghana, it remains a significant platform for discussions on national issues.

According to the news website MyJoyOnline, on November 9, a coalition of civil society organizations known as the Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition launched a major initiative to combat misinformation and disinformation that threaten the country’s democratic integrity. This initiative brings together over 100 media outlets and nearly 50 journalists across Ghana, who will help verify and distribute fact-checked reports to communities nationwide. To reach diverse audiences, the reports will be available in approximately 45 local languages.

As Ghanaians prepare to head to the polls on December 7, only time will tell whether these initiatives have effectively curbed the spread of misinformation and disinformation.