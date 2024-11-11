Greece's struggle for workers’ rights: Firefighters championed as heroes in summer, repressed in autumn

Seasonal firefighters in Greece, angry over poor working conditions, are demanding increased job security and benefits, raising alarm bells regarding the government’s neglect of essential workers and lack of policies safeguarding Greek workers’ rights.

The firefighters’ plight can partly be attributed to an increase in the frequency and severity of wildfires due to the climate crisis. The tension between the protesters and police escalated dramatically on October 31, as riot police (MAT) began violently attacking the protesters who occupied the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry in Athens.

Job security amidst the climate crisis

Dozens of Greek seasonal firefighters gathered at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry in central Athens to demand greater job security for essential workers. The protest follows the expiration of the six-month contract for an estimated 2,500 firefighters in October, coinciding with the end of Greece's wildfire season. The protestors were asking for increased worker protections and the benefits that accompany non-seasonal work.

Ageism is also a source of dissatisfaction with firefighters. Experienced members have been barred from applying for certain positions due to an age limit of 35 imposed by specialized firefighting units. This has widened the pervasive issues of job insecurity among essential workers.

Furthermore, the firefighters have complained that the government has been inefficient in effectively filling vacancies within the fire service. They claim this is crucial, as it might hinder the country's ability to respond to emergencies, particularly deadly wildfires.

PAME, the All-Workers Militant Front and a major Greek trade union, shared footage of firefighters gathering to storm the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry in Athens.

Firemen enter the Ministry of Civic Protection demanding steady jobs Firemen who every summer sacrifice themselves to protect our forrests and our people are laid off every October

No more injustice! pic.twitter.com/ZcpxnOZZfN — PAME Greece International (@PAME_Greece) October 31, 2024

Wildfires are not uncommon in Greece. Yet they have become more frequent and severe because of drought and rising temperatures linked to the climate crisis. This year, Greece experienced one of its worst wildfires ever, with a terrifying, fast-paced fire that tore through the Attica region toward Athens. Multiple wildfires erupted across the country, leading to casualties, the destruction of thousands of hectares of land, and the forced displacement of thousands of residents from their homes.

There has also been widespread concern in Greece, particularly over the belief that many wildfires are intentionally set to cause destruction. Under the rule of the New Democracy Party, many believe that authorities have been quick to attribute the fires solely to climate change while overlooking the possibility of arson as a contributing factor.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed her skepticism, stating:

Greece minister has labelled those responsible as “ARSONIST SCUM” after a staggering 79 were arrested over the fires… We don’t have a climate crisis… we have an arsonists crisis pic.twitter.com/0CRHLvZCNq — Pelham (@Resist_05) August 25, 2023

These perceptions have sparked widespread public discontent, with a growing sentiment that the government's response has been inadequate and ineffective. This has increased public suspicion, leading to a decreased trust in the authorities’ ability to handle wildfires.

During the summer, the Greek government praised firefighters as heroes for their efforts to fight against devastating wildfires. However, as autumn arrived and seasonal firefighters began advocating for job security, they faced a different response: Police intervention, including beatings and tear gas. This controversial yet aggressive action by the MAT has sparked widespread condemnation from community members and labor activists. Among those who expressed their solidarity with the firefighters were the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and various labor unions.

One user on X expresses solidarity with the firefighters by sharing footage of the police running over a demonstrator with their motorcycle, accompanied by a statement:

Η Πλεύση Ελευθερίας μόλις κοινοποίησε αμοντάριστο βίντεο από την στιγμή που οι ίαινες (μπάτσοι) πατάνε πυροσβέστη που διαδήλωνε για τα δικαιώματα του. Ακολουθεί το χάος, με κρότους λάμψης και ξυλοδαρμό.

Αυτή είναι η Νέα Δημοκρατία…. pic.twitter.com/MbEEmnTeHA — Alexandros (@melacholiaaa) November 3, 2024

Plefsi Eleftherias [Course of Freedom, a Greek anti-establishment political party] has just shared an unedited video of the moment when the hyenas (cops) run over a firefighter protesting for his rights. Chaos follows, with flashes of explosions and beatings. This is New Democracy…

The ruling government, New Democracy, has faced significant backlash since gaining an absolute majority in the 2023 parliamentary elections. This situation highlights the government’s broader ineffectiveness in addressing the escalating wildfire threats while simultaneously targeting those on the front lines of the crisis — the firefighters. A journalist from Thessaloniki expressed this sentiment on X, stating:

Οι φωτογραφίες που δημοσιεύουν οι #ΕΠΟΧΙΚΟΙ #πυροσβεστες είναι κόλαφος για την κυβέρνηση των ΜΑΤ.

Η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη δεν μπορεί να σβήσει μια φωτιά πριν φτάσει στη θάλασσα, αλλά μπορεί να δέρνει τους πυροσβέστες που θα έσβηναν τη φωτιά.#antireport pic.twitter.com/v6Tsz0cceT — Chris Avramidis (@chris_avramidis) October 31, 2024

The photos published by the #SEASONAL #firefighters are a blow to the government of the riot police (MAT). The Mitsotakis government cannot extinguish a fire before it reaches the sea, but it can beat the firefighters who would put out the fire.

Such sentiments have resonated widely, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction many feel toward the government's priorities and treatment of essential workers.

This protest has drawn crucial attention, especially as the climate crisis is only expected to worsen in the coming years. Essential workers, like firefighters, are becoming increasingly vital in combating wildfires and dealing with other natural disasters. In 2023 alone, Greece experienced unprecedented fire risk, with an estimated 1,747 square kilometers burned, more than four times the annual average of previous decades.

The undermining of the press

During the confrontation between the police and firefighters, Giorgos Androutsos, a photojournalist for the left-wing newspaper Rizospastis, was violently attacked and detained by the police without provocation. Despite being identified as a journalist, the police disregarded his status during the demonstration.

During the escalation of Giorgos Androutsos’ detainment, Christos Katsotis, a member of Greece's Communist Party (KKE), was present. In the video recorded by Greek photojournalist Yiannis Kemmon, Katsotis can be seen shouting at the police officers as they violently beat Androutsos before finally arresting him. The footage was later published on the Greek Communist Party's YouTube channel.

A Greek user on X expresses their frustration with the police's handling of the situation, stating:

Απαράδεκτοι. Εριξαν χημικά σε κλειστό χώρο, χτύπησαν με κλομπ στο κεφάλι γυναίκες και άντρες που κάθε χρόνο σβήνουν τις φωτιές και παίζουν κορώνα-γράμματα τη ζωή τους. Πέταξαν κρότου-λάμψης και φυσικά δεν έφεραν διακριτικά.

Και μέσα σε όλα αυτά συνέλαβαν και τον συνάδελφό μου Γ.… pic.twitter.com/ShfqD8oRv7 — Emanuel Kypreos (@EmanuelKypreos) November 1, 2024

Unacceptable. They threw tear gas in an enclosed space, and hit men and women who risk their lives every year to extinguish fires with batons to the head. They threw flashbangs and, of course, they didn’t have identification. And amidst all this, they arrested my colleague, G. Androutsos, for recording them. The most disgraceful thing you’ll notice in the photo is the ‘brave guy’ on the left — the one on the right is putting on a tie-wrap — he’s ready to pull out his weapon!

Who’s he aiming at, the journalist or the firefighters?

To the leadership of the Ministry of Public Order, gather them up. THE POLITICAL RESPONSIBILITY IS ALL YOURS! #firefighters #MAT #Police #Seasonal

After a day in detention, Androutsos was eventually released. However, this is only after an official record regarding the case had been created. Many members of the left-wing political establishment, along with the board of directors of the Journalists’ Union of Greece (ESIEA), the Panhellenic Federation of Editors’ Unions (POESY), and the Photojournalists Association of Greece, condemned the unprovoked attack on Androutsos.

The violent attack on the protestors is a deeply pressing issue, especially in the case of Androutsos, as it undermines the functions of the press and the principles of democracy. Alarmingly, the incident with Androutsos has been largely overlooked by mainstream media, raising eyebrows among activists troubled by the press's failure to cover such a significant event more thoroughly.

A call for solidarity

The exploitation of workers and the erosion of press freedom under the New Democracy party are not new developments. The party has frequently faced criticism for its hardline policies, often seen benefiting the wealthy. Above all, critics have raised concerns about the expansion of the police force by the New Democracy party, highlighting the threats to civil liberties and questioning the government's priorities. Many Greeks have expressed dissatisfaction regarding the party's implementation of privatizing healthcare and education, as well as their dismissal of arguments that attribute rising prices to import costs.

The protests by seasonal firefighters have highlighted Greece's urgent need to shift away from policies prioritizing capital gains over human lives. Limited state intervention has left essential public services underfunded and under-resourced, underscoring Greece's vulnerability to climate-related disasters. The broader complex crisis foreshadows potential instability in the future if left unaddressed.

There is a pressing need for solidarity and accountability within the government, including measures for wealth redistribution to support vital community functions. Ensuring fair treatment for workers, like the firefighters, will require a government committed to their dignity and security. These changes can help Greece foster a positive future by balancing economic growth with a focus on those in need, ensuring its workers’ and citizens’ well-being and resilience.