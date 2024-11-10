Iranian artist Korosh Ghazimorad redefines calligraphy through tradition and innovation

In contemporary Iranian art, Korosh Ghazimorad, 55, is a leading artist known for his unique approach to blending traditional calligraphy with modern artistic expressions.

With a degree in wood industry and paper engineering and certifications from Iran’s Calligraphy Association, he has spent decades merging established techniques with innovative forms.

His work embodies a unique synergy of historical reverence and innovative spirit, as he masterfully blends classical styles with contemporary forms, most notably through the development of the Sarir calligraphy style. As a seasoned educator, he has imparted his knowledge in calligraphy and typography for over 25 years at esteemed institutions, nurturing the next generation of artists.

A commitment to graphic design and art direction marks Ghazimorad’s professional journey. He has played significant roles in various high-circulation newspapers and in curating exhibitions for renowned Iranian artists. His artistic influence extends beyond national borders, with notable works in prestigious public collections, such as the Museum Funf Kontinente in Munich, Germany.

As a board member of the Iranian Graphic Designers’ Association and a jury member for journalism competitions, he has consistently championed originality and artistic design, reinforcing his dedication to elevating visual arts standards in Iran and beyond.

In an interview with Global Voices, Ghazimorad shares insights into his artistic philosophy, exploring the themes of cultural identity and the sensory experience of letters in his work.

He discusses his innovative techniques in utilizing pen and ink, which convey emotions that resonate deeply with viewers.

Excerpts from the interview follow:

Omid Memarian (OM): Your work uniquely combines traditional calligraphy with abstract forms. How do you define your artistic style, and what distinguishes it from traditional calligraphic practices?

Korosh Ghazimorad (KG): My style merges traditional calligraphy with modern abstract forms, allowing me to express the essence of classical art through a contemporary lens. Traditional calligraphy serves as my foundation, while abstract and free forms infuse new life into the lines. This approach transcends mere writing, evolving into a sensory and spiritual experience where movement and line embody energy. Here, the line is detached from its original meaning and repurposed as a tool for conveying emotions and more profound concepts. I aim for an expression that challenges the viewer's mind, inviting them to reflect beyond the surface meanings of the lines while preserving the authenticity of calligraphic art.

OM: What themes and concepts do you explore in your works, and what do you hope audiences will take away from the experience?

KGH: In my work, I focus on the classical and the sensory elements. The classical section, which includes my Sarir style, features a distinct penmanship and letter inclination that differ from traditional calligraphy. This section emphasizes cultural themes and profound concepts like authenticity, identity, and human values in relation to the past. The sensory section focuses on the energy and sensation of letters and the interplay of positive and negative spaces. Through these abstract forms, I aim to depict the enduring essence of culture. I hope audiences connect with the depth of my content, discover their own interpretations, and reflect on the links between past and present, fostering a personal connection with my work.

KGH: My innovative method using the colapen nib has garnered varied and largely positive feedback within the Iranian art community and beyond. Artists and critics have embraced this approach, viewing it as a fresh and distinctive avenue in modern calligraphy. Internationally, this approach has been received well, blending traditional elements with abstract forms. Audiences outside Iran experience a different emotional resonance through my work, recognizing a shared cultural language amidst the lines and movements. This enthusiasm indicates that art, particularly calligraphy, can create a bridge between cultures, conveying emotions without the need for translation.

OM: Tehran boasts a rich and dynamic art community. Following your recent exhibition in November, what insights do you wish to share about the current art landscape in Iran?

KG: Tehran's art community possesses a unique dynamism that has evolved despite various constraints, attracting many art enthusiasts with a blend of traditional and modern influences. Observing the works of young artists, I see a vibrant energy; despite challenges, they continue to engage creatively in their artistic pursuits, shining both domestically and internationally. In Tehran, there is a strong inclination towards creating works with social and cultural messages. Young Iranian artists are adopting new tools and techniques while maintaining their connection to cultural roots. This interplay between the past and future creates a distinctive art scene in Iran, enabling its voice to resonate globally.

OM: Considering the popularity of calligraphy in the Middle East, especially in Arab countries, how has your work been recognized in the region?

KG: Calligraphy holds a special place in Middle Eastern culture, particularly in Arab countries. My work integrates traditional and modern calligraphy and has been well-received regionally. Many enthusiasts view my approach in exhibitions and events across the Middle East as innovative, reflecting the authenticity of calligraphy and a symbol of transformation within the art form. The positive feedback from Arab countries indicates a desire among artists and audiences to experience calligraphy in new ways, using it as a tool for expressing complex emotions. This reception facilitates cultural exchange and artistic dialogue that transcends linguistic barriers, showcasing the shared cultural spirit between Iran and the Arab world.

OM: As a prominent graphic designer in Iran, how has your background in graphic design influenced your calligraphy and artistic expression?

KG: Graphic design has significantly impacted my calligraphy and artistic expression. It has provided me with a structured perspective on organizing visual elements, which is less common in traditional calligraphy. This experience enables me to design my calligraphic works with a focus on composition and the effective use of space, enhancing the message's impact. Graphic design has also familiarized me with concepts like color, contrast, and harmony, which I creatively incorporate into my work. This integration allows me to elevate my art beyond classical forms, facilitating a deeper and more lasting connection with viewers.

OM: Your journey in calligraphy spans several decades. How do you envision its future, particularly in relation to contemporary art and technology?

KG: After four decades in calligraphy, I believe the future lies in its increasing integration with contemporary art and technology. Calligraphy, rooted in culture and history, can now leverage new technologies and digital tools, especially artificial intelligence, to create innovative works. This technological integration allows emerging artists to present calligraphy in novel ways and interactively engage with audiences. Furthermore, this connection ensures that calligraphy remains a living, evolving art, appealing to new generations and the rest of the world. I envision the future of calligraphy as a blend of tradition and modernity, using emerging technologies to foster new creative expressions, which can rejuvenate the art and establish it as a popular and innovative form globally.