Americans voted and the Caribbean has reacted

In a turn of events that surprised many, beleaguered former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States in a convincing win over current vice president Kamala Harris.

In the Caribbean, as in America itself and around the globe, the outcome of the 2024 American presidential race had people speculating about what Trump's upcoming second term in office might mean for the region — especially in areas like immigration, trade, tourism and climate cooperation:

Bridgette Simpson,44, is originally from Jamaica but has been living in Atlanta for decades. She said immigration is her top concern and is terrified about a second Trump term. “I think this new version of what folks want America to be doesn’t include me or my mom.” @285SouthAtl pic.twitter.com/6L2fl1cgMp — Gabriela Henriquez Stoikow (@gchenriquez1) November 6, 2024

Regional leaders were quick to offer their congratulations to the new president-elect, but some — like Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the tweet below — experienced some pushback with online comments:

Congratulations President Donald J. Trump, @realDonaldTrump, on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. Jamaica remains committed to strengthening our close and enduring partnership with the United States and looks forward to advancing the goals of… pic.twitter.com/mBCcdep4Ag — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) November 6, 2024

Several social media users also responded to Prime Minister Mia Mottley‘s warm Instagram message on behalf of Barbados, with one noting, “I love you Queen but diplomacy is a no. He has called us [a] ‘sh**hole country.'”

Trump's controversial 2018 comment specifically referred to Haiti and some African nations, but with Haiti being a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member, many in the region took the slight personally — especially when coupled with his most recent disparaging remark about Puerto Rico:

Trump ran a campaign targeting the people of two different Caribbean Islands (Haiti and Puerto Rico) and yall voted him in a near landslide. So here is my message to you from the Land of Wood and Water, GO FUCK YOURSELF — Marxist-Hobart Brownist Madason 🇺🇦🇯🇲 (@Asgore_D_Yosuke) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, another commenter on Mottley's post reasoned, “The job of any politician— especially a prime minister — is to be a flexible diplomat. Congratulating a legitimately elected president is, above all, a show of political respect. Mia is offering her congratulations as the prime minister, not as a private individual.”

When it comes to Trump, however, many in the region simply could not overlook the “private individual” aspect — and this Jamaican social media user was not prepared to let leaders off the hook, diplomatic protocol be damned:

world leaders react to President Elect Convicted Criminal as the self proclaimed leader of free world and a country that pretends to be the bastion of freedom and democracy! Will they gravel! Yes they will because they are not governed by any morals, values or principles. — InMyOwnWords (@InMyOwnWordsJam) November 6, 2024

One X (formerly Twitter) user, originally from the Dominican Republic but now living in the United States, lamented:

Unfortunately, looks like I’ll be continuing the family tradition of surviving under dictatorships. As a Dominican immigrant, I am haunted by the past, by the choices my ancestors couldn’t make, by the trauma they endured to survive violence & their hopes and dreams of better. — Dr. Saudi says Free Palestine! (@tingo_taught_me) November 6, 2024

While some regional netizens wrestled with the possible contributing factors to Harris’ loss, others — like diaspora member Sonya Sanchez-Arias — were confounded by those who voted for Trump. She later remarked, “Imagine trading your wife and daughter's freedom and wellbeing for cheaper milk and eggs!🙄🙄”

One X/Twitter user from The Bahamas chimed in:

I hate that as a planet, we have to hold our breaths every four years while the most destructive country in human history decides who gets to do the destroying. — Xi BigTing 🇧🇸🔥🐬 (@JuMyKn) November 5, 2024

Another added:

Tbh only thing more frightening than Trump being president is JD Vance as vp and Elon Musk having access to everything. It’s like the devil and his 2 henchmen. — 𝒮🐬🌴☀️ (@mcintosh_sian) November 6, 2024

Some Caribbean people, however, were firmly on the other side of the political divide. In Trinidad and Tobago, at least three weeks before the US presidential election, a WhatsApp invitation began circulating, inviting people to “Celebrate MAGA style as the race for President Trump soars to 270 and becomes POTUS 47.” The event also offered “complimentary MAGA hats on entry.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Newsday attended the celebration and posted footage of it on Instagram, reporting that the event attracted about 45 people. Many of the comments on the post, however, were critical and decidedly anti-Trump. Others took issue with the fact that the event organisers had the audacity to play the music of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, who routinely spoke out for the marginalised and voiceless.

Trinidad and Tobago Facebook user Richard Hill, meanwhile, suggested that the future of the world was hanging on the outcome of the US election. He posited that a win by the Democrats would greenlight “the NWO Agenda 2030.” The alleged New World Order agenda he refers to has been debunked.

In Jamaica, some netizens called out their compatriots’ indignation over Trump being re-elected, accusing them of a double standard:

I firmly believe if Jamaica could vote, we'd be a red state. I don't think the average Jamaican is as disgusted by Trump as we'd like to believe https://t.co/odX7NdEhug — tariq (@simply_tariq) November 6, 2024

The argument reminded many of what Jamaican lawyer and newspaper columnist Gordon Robinson had predicted with regard to Harris’ chances back in September when he made the following points:

3. She's unlikely2bcumPresident. The avg American voter cares less abt liberal issues like how many convictions Trump owns or how bad he is. They r petrified@ the browning of USA&high cost of living&will vote4any1who promises2stem the tide of blackification by any means necessary — Gordon Robinson (@TheTerribleTout) September 6, 2024

Finally, one former regional journalist who made the switch to public relations approached the whole situation as a learning experience:

Lessons in this election and the Trump campaign especially if you’re in Marketing and Comms. Social media make you feel like you have to talk to everybody appeal to everyone. Nope. Figure out your primary target audience & what you want them to do. Focus on them. Execute. — The Notorious YGL 🇯🇲 (@jahmekyagyal) November 6, 2024

As Trump prepares to take office again, Caribbean nations will be closely following his policy directions and what he may or may not execute.