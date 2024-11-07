See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Americans voted and the Caribbean has reacted

Diplomacy, celebration and outrage in the wake of Donald Trump's convincing win in the US elections
Written byJanine Mendes-Franco
Posted 7 November 2024

Feature image via Canva Pro.

In a turn of events that surprised many, beleaguered former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States in a convincing win over current vice president Kamala Harris.

In the Caribbean, as in America itself and around the globe, the outcome of the 2024 American presidential race had people speculating about what Trump's upcoming second term in office might mean for the region — especially in areas like immigration, trade, tourism and climate cooperation:

Regional leaders were quick to offer their congratulations to the new president-elect, but some — like Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the tweet below — experienced some pushback with online comments:

Several social media users also responded to Prime Minister Mia Mottley‘s warm Instagram message on behalf of Barbados, with one noting, “I love you Queen but diplomacy is a no. He has called us [a] ‘sh**hole country.'”

Trump's controversial 2018 comment specifically referred to Haiti and some African nations, but with Haiti being a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member, many in the region took the slight personally — especially when coupled with his most recent disparaging remark about Puerto Rico:

Meanwhile, another commenter on Mottley's post reasoned, “The job of any politician— especially a prime minister — is to be a flexible diplomat. Congratulating a legitimately elected president is, above all, a show of political respect. Mia is offering her congratulations as the prime minister, not as a private individual.”

When it comes to Trump, however, many in the region simply could not overlook the “private individual” aspect — and this Jamaican social media user was not prepared to let leaders off the hook, diplomatic protocol be damned:

One X (formerly Twitter) user, originally from the Dominican Republic but now living in the United States, lamented:

While some regional netizens wrestled with the possible contributing factors to Harris’ loss, others — like diaspora member Sonya Sanchez-Arias — were confounded by those who voted for Trump. She later remarked, “Imagine trading your wife and daughter's freedom and wellbeing for cheaper milk and eggs!🙄🙄”

One X/Twitter user from The Bahamas chimed in:

Another added:

Some Caribbean people, however, were firmly on the other side of the political divide. In Trinidad and Tobago, at least three weeks before the US presidential election, a WhatsApp invitation began circulating, inviting people to “Celebrate MAGA style as the race for President Trump soars to 270 and becomes POTUS 47.” The event also offered “complimentary MAGA hats on entry.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Newsday attended the celebration and posted footage of it on Instagram, reporting that the event attracted about 45 people. Many of the comments on the post, however, were critical and decidedly anti-Trump. Others took issue with the fact that the event organisers had the audacity to play the music of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, who routinely spoke out for the marginalised and voiceless.

Trinidad and Tobago Facebook user Richard Hill, meanwhile, suggested that the future of the world was hanging on the outcome of the US election. He posited that a win by the Democrats would greenlight “the NWO Agenda 2030.” The alleged New World Order agenda he refers to has been debunked.

In Jamaica, some netizens called out their compatriots’ indignation over Trump being re-elected, accusing them of a double standard:

The argument reminded many of what Jamaican lawyer and newspaper columnist Gordon Robinson had predicted with regard to Harris’ chances back in September when he made the following points:

Finally, one former regional journalist who made the switch to public relations approached the whole situation as a learning experience:

As Trump prepares to take office again, Caribbean nations will be closely following his policy directions and what he may or may not execute.

