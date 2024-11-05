From school buses to fast-charging stations, the Dominican Republic accelerates shift to electric vehicles

By Carolina Pichardo

In the Dominican Republic (DR), the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is growing. In mid-October, the government delivered 150 electric buses for school transportation. Onesimo González, director of the DR's Student Transportation System, says this first fleet of eco-friendly, electric school buses – which are equipped with GPS, 360-degree cameras, seatbelts, foldable STOP signs, and a range of 200 kilometers per 100 percent charge – would impact over 160,000 public school students. The vehicles also feature regenerative brakes for consistent and safe operation.

The DR also recently installed the first fast-charging station for electric vehicles in the Caribbean and Latin America. Located in Punta Cana in eastern Dominican Republic, the station has photovoltaic panels, state-of-the-art energy storage, and CCS1 chargers — the fastest available in the region. With its capacity of 225 kilowatts (kW), it can simultaneously charge 29 electric cars with 100 percent renewable energy. The infrastructure required an investment of over USD 10 million and was developed entirely with Dominican talent.

The Evergo Connect charging station has only been operating for seven months, in which time it has logged an average of 400 monthly users, with a steady growth of five percent month over month. Each user visits the station to charge their vehicle up to four times a month, amounting to around 1,600 charging transactions monthly. Joan Félix Benitez, Evergo’s senior superintendent of innovation, estimates that the Punta Cana station will serve over 500 regular users.

The company leading the project launched the first charging station in 2019. It now has over 560 stations, 487 of which are publicly accessible, while the rest are in private locations, including businesses and residences. The company soon plans to open its first branch in the heart of the capital, Santo Domingo, which Benitez says “will be a pioneer”: “The charging station we are setting up in the National District […] will have chargers with the highest available power in the region, reaching up to 300 kW per unit. This will allow users to recharge large vehicles in minimal time, offering unprecedented capacity in regional charging infrastructure.” The station is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

How the EV industry is being embraced in the DR

Between 2020 and 2023, there was a 60 percent increase in electric vehicle registrations — and according to the Human Settlements of Sustainable Mobility report from the National Statistics Office of the Dominican Republic, 3,043 electric vehicles have entered the country over the past four years. CEO of Electric Vehicles, RD Rafael Flores, predicts that as time goes on, the percentage will continue to grow. He said they anticipate an electric revolution soon: “The Dominican Republic has made strides in creating infrastructure for electric mobility. Installing charging stations, including fast chargers, has facilitated the use of electric vehicles in the country.”

According to Flores, motorcycles are a primary means of transportation in the Dominican Republic due to the ease of movement they offer amid frequent traffic jams. In 2023, there were as many as 14,000 electric motorcycles on the country’s roads, some also used for deliveries. Flores says it is the category of electric vehicles that has grown the most: “Consumer acceptance — primarily among merchants — has been exceptional. You can already see many small grocery stores in the city with electric bikes, supported by large companies providing options for these micro-entrepreneurs to acquire their units.”

Obstacles to mass adoption

The electric vehicle market in the Dominican Republic still faces challenges, however, including the need for optimised incentives for EV purchases and improved charging infrastructure in rural areas.

Flores notes that while trends show sustained growth and a gradual shift toward more sustainable mobility, the lack of accurate information and the spread of false news are among the main obstacles to adopting sustainable mobility in the EV realm. Such myths and misinformation can raise doubts among consumers, he says, delaying the transition to cleaner and more efficient mobility.

But what about cost? How do the initial and ongoing maintenance costs of EVs compare with those of internal combustion vehicles in the country? Currently, you can purchase an electric vehicle at roughly the same price as a fuel vehicle of similar quality or size, and several reliable brands are already well established. In terms of maintenance, since EVs have fewer parts that create friction, they require less preventive maintenance.

Flores explains that the first major preventive maintenance for an electric vehicle could be after 15,000 to 20,000 kilometres, compared to about 5,000 kilometres for a combustion vehicle. Preventive maintenance inspections are straightforward, including tyre rotation and checking vehicle fluids (brake fluid, coolant, etc.), resulting in over 70 per cent annual savings on maintenance costs.

In terms of electricity versus fuel consumption, savings are estimated at around 80 percent and, in some cases, as much as 90 percent. The average person spending 12,000 Dominican pesos (about USD 200) on fuel would only spend about 2,000–2,500 pesos (USD 33-42) on energy.

What do Dominicans think about EVs?

While opinions have changed significantly in recent years thanks to available online information, Flores says that some people still feel uncertain about whether it’s the right time to make the switch.

Fear of change is one of the main reasons most Dominicans don’t purchase electric vehicles, so the Dominican Association of Electric Mobility (ASOMOEDO) hosts events, talks, and forums to inform the public about the benefits of sustainable mobility, encouraging people to consider a hybrid or electric vehicle for their next purchase.

Still, Flores insists, “the perception of electric vehicles in the Dominican Republic is generally positive, especially among those looking for savings and sustainability,” but he admits “there are still barriers related to infrastructure, initial cost, and misinformation that hinder widespread adoption.”

So, what does the future hold for electric vehicles in the Dominican Republic over the next five to 10 years? Charging infrastructure is key to the success of electric vehicles, so both the private and public sectors are expected to expand it further. In the medium term, the used car market is expected to grow. As more people purchase new electric vehicles, there will be a larger supply of used electric vehicles at more affordable prices.

Environmental benefits

Dominican environmental activist Yenaro Ali calls electric vehicles allies of the environment, explaining that their use reduces fuel use and excessive CO₂ emissions from fuel-powered vehicles.

EVs don’t produce the same negative emissions as fuel-powered vehicles — and the fact that even the charging stations have the ability to operate on renewable energy makes their use even more viable in reducing environmental impact.

“With the current adoption projections for electric vehicles in the Dominican Republic,” Ali explains, “national electricity consumption could increase by three to six percent by 2030 due to electro-mobility — a manageable level from an energy standpoint.”

In the case of Evergo and its partners, more than 1.9 GWh of energy used annually in their stations in the Dominican Republic is from renewable sources. This saves the emission of over 1.7 million kg of CO₂ being released into the environment.

User experiences

For many, the decision may come down to the driving. Electric vehicle user Helena Saenz notices no difference between her car and combustion vehicles. In fact, among the advantages she’s observed are privileged parking spaces where charging stations are located, lower energy costs, time savings, and less maintenance.

The cost is about DOP 1,000 (about USD 17) each time she charges it. For a combustion vehicle, it was 4,000 pesos (USD 66). “Charging the vehicle is now part of my daily routine,” says Saenz. “I don’t have to add an extra task to my daily to-do list to charge my vehicle.”

Another user, Robert Burgos, drives a Skywell and has had an excellent experience as he no longer worries about oil or coolant changes or the vehicle overheating. His vehicle provides him with a range of 400 to 500 kilometres per charge.