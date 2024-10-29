See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Chinese police ban ‘weird’ costumes and round up partygoers ahead of Halloween

Participants were told to remove their costumes and were arrested
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 29 October 2024 20:58 GMT

A costumed Shanghai resident takes photos in Shanghai. Image from YouTube.

Shanghai police were deployed in full force over the weekend to crack down on Halloween activities amid concerns that revelers might appear in politically sensitive costumes.

Last year, ahead of the anniversary of the White Paper Protests that marked the end of China’s zero-COVID policy, thousands took to the streets in Shanghai to celebrate Halloween. Among the massive crowd, a few costumes were encoded with political messages critical of the country’s policies, including its widespread censorship and COVID-19 lockdown.

This year, to prevent any public displays of dissent, Shanghai police notified downtown neighbourhood committees and local businesses two weeks before the festival that costumes would be prohibited this year.

Shanghai police's operation began on October 25, the weekend ahead of Halloween. Exiled Chinese activist Rei Xia shows how Shanghai police officers sealed off downtown Huangpu district:

A few were taken away by police:

Despite the risk of arrest, cosplayers shifted to Zhongshan Park for their Halloween party. Chants such as “We want freedom,” were heard in the crowd. 

Overseas Chinese writer Gao Falin spelled out the significance of the young people’s protest:

Halloween, a Western festival, has been turned into a carnival by the Chinese, with thousands of Shanghai youths rallying in Zhongshan Park, chanting slogans for freedom. When the park was closed, the streets and subway stations were filled with costumed youth who surrounded the police officers with chants and turned them into part of the carnival. A super surrealist spoof. Together with the police officers, the young people transformed a spontaneous fun gathering into a large-scale social performance.

Some Shanghai celebrants tried to escape the police operation and continue the festivities in Hangzhou, a nearby coastal city in Zhejiang province:

However, the police followed the participants, as overseas Chinese independent news outlet, @YesterdayBigCat reported on X:

Zhejiang Hangzhou: The authorities continue suppressing cosplayers. On October 27, a number of individuals were arrested on Zhongshanbei Road. The Hangzhou crackdown on Halloween came after Shanghai. A number of cosplayers were arrested. On Sunday, a massive Halloween crowd of more than 10,000 people was gathered along Zhongshanbei Road of Hungye district. The atmosphere was heated. However, like Shanghai, many cosplayers were taken away by police…

As China has been struggling hard to boost its domestic consumption amid its economic downturn, the authorities did not issue a complete ban on the festival, but vowed that the police would take action against “weird” (奇裝異服) or “dramatic” costumes under the pretext of resident complaints:

A Weibo user turned the selective Halloween crackdown into a joke:

我：听说今年万圣节上海巨鹿路不让cosplay。

舍友：不是不让，是大家cos奇形怪状。如果你们cos快递小哥、保洁阿姨、前台姐姐、工人叔叔、农民伯伯等，你看有人会阻止你不？

我：好像有点道理，可是我真的是快递小哥啊！

舍友：这不正好，cosplay服装的钱都帮你省了。

Me: I’ve heard that Shanghai bans Halloween cosplay along Julu Road this year.

My friend: Not ban. Just that those weird costumes. If you dress as a delivery bro, cleaning lady, cashier, worker, or farmer, will anyone stop you?

Me: Right, but I am a real delivery bro!

My friend: That’s great, you have saved some money on a costume.

Throughout China, all Halloween activities were restricted to designated areas — in the case of Shanghai, the celebrations were restricted to theme parks:

In other parts of China, like Hangzhou and Wuhan, cosplayers could enter theme parks, shopping malls, bars and tourist districts, where many Chinese brands took the opportunity to advertise their products through costumes:

Screenshot from Weibo

A Weibo user called such commercial costumes in designated districts as Halloween cosplay with Chinese characteristics.

