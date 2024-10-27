A cinematic lens into Turkmenistan’s culture: An interview with Oguljamal Yazliyeva

The importance of cinema in understanding a nation’s culture and identity cannot be overstated. This is particularly true for countries like Turkmenistan, which is notorious for being one of the most isolated and closed places in the world, making it difficult for researchers and regular tourists to visit and learn about Turkmen culture.

In such a challenging context, cinema emerges as one of the few available means to delve into Turkmen culture and exploring the everyday life of Turkmen people. Fortunately, there are many Turkmen films on the internet, which can serve as a guide through Turkmenistan’s history, culture, and identity.

This article is an excerpt from an interview conducted with Mrs. Oguljamal Yazliyeva, an academic researcher of Central Asian Studies focusing on Turkmenistan and a representative of the Turkmen nation. In the interview, she discusses how Turkmen cinema reflects the nation’s deep historical roots and serves as a powerful medium for preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Kechpelek: A story of love and music

“Kechpelek” (Bitter Fate) is one of the most memorable and iconic Turkmen films. It was produced by Ovlyakuli Kuliyev in the 1970s. The film is a moving love story set against the backdrop of Turkmen musical traditions and everyday life. It tells the tale of a Turkmen bagshy (musician) named Berdymurat, played by a famous actor Baba Annanov. Kechpelek follows the love story between Berdymurat and a Turkmen girl named Maral.

The film portrays everyday life in Turkmen society, beginning with a wedding in the opening scenes and continuing with family and social relationships. The action unfolds against the backdrop of daily life — quarrels, conflicts, cooking and sharing meals, communication, games, and love. The music for the film was composed by the legendary Turkmen composer Nury Halmamedov. It holds a special role in the film, illustrating how art unites people. “It’s a very sad story, but it beautifully captures the role of music in the life of Turkmen people,” Yazliyeva reflects.

Here is the link to “Kechpelek” on YouTube.

The film’s soundtrack is an integral part of the narrative, weaving together the emotions of the characters and traditions of the Turkmen people. The songs that sounded on behalf of the main character were performed by the popular singer Annaberdy Atdanov. The music won great popularity and love of TV viewers. Over the years the main soundtrack became part of everyday life in Turkmenistan when people started using it at funerals, memorials, and other sad life-cycle events that require solemn and powerful music.

“The music in the film is incredibly famous and meaningful. It’s more than just background; it’s part of the story,” Yazliyeva notes.

Here is the link to “Mukam,” one of the songs in “Kechpelek,” performed by Annaberdy Atdanov, on YouTube.

Shukur Bagshy: Music as a weapon of peace

One of the most iconic films in Turkmen cinema is “Shukur Bagshy” (The Contest), a film by the Turkmen director of Tatar origin Bulat Mansurov. The film is based on a story by Nurmyrat Saryhanow. It portrays the power of music in the face of conflict by telling the story of a Turkmen bagshy named Shukur who takes his dutar, the Turkmen national musical instrument, to war instead of a weapon. When his brother is taken hostage by a Persian ruler, Shukur convinces his tribesmen not to launch war but let him try to free his brother via a music competition at the Persian ruler’s court.

“When asked why he brought his instrument, he [Shukur] said, ‘I will fight with my music,’” Yazliyeva recounts.

The central narrative revolves around a musical competition between a Persian musician named Ghulam and Shukur, with the freedom of Shukur’s’s brother at stake. In the end, the Turkmen musician’s peaceful resolution through music triumphs over violence, releasing his brother captured by Persians.

A philosophical film about the fate and role of human, it poses questions such as: Is it justified for a hundred people to die for one? Can a person live in peace? When is it necessary to take up arms, and when can a musical instrument serve as a weapon? To what extent can one trust authority and the enemy?

Through the lens of a musical competition, with music — specifically mugham — occupying 90 percent of the film, a powerful anti-war message emerges, as well as a statement on the necessity of power in people's lives. The dialogues are profound, and the film remains relevant today.

For example, the Persian khan responds to his vizier’s timid question about whether the Turkmen victory would threaten their rule: “If he loses, people will go to war inspired, and if he wins, they will go to war seeking revenge.”

“This film is very symbolic. It tells of the peaceful character of the Turkmen people — they don’t want war; they try to solve problems with love, music, and peace,” Yazliyeva explains.

While there is no historical or any other data that would prove Turkmen people to be more peaceful than other nations and that they resolved conflicts via music and other peaceful means, Turkmenistan has taken the path of peaceful coexistence in the modern times.

In 1995, four years after gaining independence from the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan officially adopted neutrality as the cornerstone of its foreign policy and pledged not to take sides in any armed conflicts. The country’s neutral status, which is recognized by the UN, also means that it will not join any military blocs or host military bases on its territory.

Here is the link to “Shukur Bagshy” on YouTube.

Turkmen Cinema as a cultural repository

For Yazliyeva, Turkmen cinema is much more than entertainment; it is a repository of the nation’s history, values, and identity.

If you watch Turkmen films, you can learn a lot about our culture and our history. Turkmen culture is open and hospitable, but it’s important for the world to understand us more deeply. Films are a way for people from different backgrounds to connect and learn from one another.

Turkmen cinema, with its rich storytelling and cultural depth, plays a vital role in bridging the gap between Turkmenistan and the rest of the world.

As Yazliyeva emphasizes, “Cinema helps expand knowledge about people, their history, and their development. It’s a way to connect with others and preserve our heritage for future generations.”

The themes of peace, love, and artistic expression run through the films. In a globalized world, where understanding across borders is more important than ever, Turkmen films stand as a testament to the enduring power of cultural diplomacy through art.