See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »

Heroes or icons? Jamaicans are divided on the creation of a new national honour

'[T]his is not a compromise that is acceptable'
Written byEmma Lewis
Posted 26 October 2024 23:54 GMT

Feature image made using Canva Pro elements.

Under the theme “One Love, One People, One Heritage,” Jamaicans celebrated their Heritage Week from October 14 to 21. It's an annual observance that precedes National Heroes Day, where numerous celebratory events — culminating with the National Honours and Awards Ceremony — centre around the lives and legacy of the island’s seven National Heroes.

Speaking from Morant Bay in eastern Jamaica, where National Hero Paul Bogle led a rebellion in 1865, Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ message stressed the need to build on the legacy of Jamaica’s forebears. Soon afterwards, he took to social media to make the announcement that Jamaican poet and cultural activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, and revered reggae musician Bob Marley would be the first recipients of a new national honour:

The “Order of National Icon,” Holness noted, was a “most well-deserved and long overdue recognition of Marley and Bennett Coverley's legendary contributions” to Jamaica’s cultural heritage. He described them as “towering figures” with an “immeasurable” global impact.

In an interview at the premiere of the Marley biopic “One Love” in January, the prime minister had noted the long-running public discussion about making Marley a national hero, hinting: “The conversation has so far evolved to have a category that identifies iconic personalities — people who have added great value to our country — so there may be a designation.”

Opposition leader Mark Golding held a different view. In his National Heroes Day message, Golding advocated for Marley to be named a national hero:

I continue to call for Robert Nesta Marley, who more than any other has made our music an inspirational force of liberation, justice and equality for all the peoples of the world, to be recognised as the National Hero he is. His greatness is embraced in all corners of the earth. He gave us the enduring power of One Love, which is drawn on by the theme of National Heroes Day 2024. Time come for his status as a Hero to be formalised here at home.

The concept of another national honour was first raised in 2007 when then Prime Minister Bruce Golding (who had himself refused the Order of the Nation award automatically awarded to prime ministers) appointed a committee to review the system of national honours and awards. The committee, chaired by the late cultural powerhouse Professor Rex Nettleford,recommended a new honour, the “Order of Jamaican Heritage,” suggesting Marley and Bennett-Coverley as examples of “individuals who made significant contributions to Jamaica's heritage over an extended period of time.”

A subsequent sessional committee of Parliament, appointed by a new political administration in 2008, “strongly recommended that, as far as possible, individuals must be awarded or honoured during their lifetime once they meet the relevant criteria.” Despite these deliberations, no action was taken until Culture Minister Olivia Grange noted, in 2019, that she would be reviewing the Rex Nettleford Committee report.

In 2021, Opposition senator Floyd Morris presented a motion for four new national heroes to be announced for the island's 60th anniversary the following year — Bob Marley, Louise Bennett-Coverley, Usain Bolt, and Jimmy Cliff. This took place just a few weeks after singing sensation Rihanna had been made a national hero in Barbados on the occasion of the island becoming a republic.

Now that the “National Icon” process is in train, however, many academic and cultural commentators are not sold on the idea. Influential Garvey scholar and professor emeritus at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Rupert Lewis, asserted that both Marley and Bennett-Coverley should be National Heroes since the basis of Jamaican cultural identity “has been the contribution from the grassroots like Bob Marley through the establishment [of] a global presence.” He went on to suggest that if the prime minister was “seeking a compromise … this is not a compromise that is acceptable.”

Meanwhile, popular storyteller Amina Blackwood Meeks observed that both Marley and Bennett-Coverley are already icons and wondered what contemporary Jamaicans understood by the term “national hero,” a question that came up during several media conversations.

Professor Emerita in History and Gender Studies Verene Shepherd, who also chairs the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, was terse in her commentary:

University lecturer and women's activist Opal Palmer Adisa stressed:

It's an important step but it is not the step. We need to look at and review who are our national heroes, what is the criteria and do Bob Marley and Louise Bennett qualify. Well, I am unequivocally affirming that they do qualify for national heroes because yes, we have cultural icons who inspire us and who spread our cultures. A national hero does more, and I think both Louise Bennett and Bob Marley have done more…They not only inspire, they empower, which I think is an important thing.

In a radio interview, lecturer in Reggae Studies at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Dennis Howard, called the new national honour “absolutely ridiculous.” He suggested that while “Miss Lou” has been misrepresented as an entertainer, she was much more — “anti-colonial, in a sense” — not to mention, a scholar, researcher and the first Black person to attend the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

In the same interview, Director of the Jamaica Music Museum Herbie Miller asserted that Bob Marley was as courageous as any hero, risking his life in a highly volatile political atmosphere. Two days after he was shot and injured in a failed assassination attempt in 1976, he performed at the Smile Jamaica concert. Returning from self-imposed exile in London in 1978, Marley went on to organise and headline the historic “One Love” peace concert in Kingston in 1978, where he brought political opponents Michael Manley and Edward Seaga on stage to join hands in a gesture of unity. “His music goes beyond sheer entertainment,” observed Miller, noting that to this day, people around the world view Marley as a beacon for human rights.

While concerns abound that the decision was made without adequate public consultation, Jamaicans remain somewhat divided on the issue. A local opinion poll conducted in 2022 on whether the two should be named national heroes was quite evenly split, with about one-third of Jamaicans in favour of national hero status for both Marley and Bennett-Coverley equally.

Broadcaster Dionne Jackson Miller, who conducted the interview with Dr. Howard, asked listeners for their views. Comments on X (formerly Twitter) poured in, with some fully supporting the national icon concept:

One commenter wondered about the difference between a hero and an icon:

Many social media users felt that both Marley and Miss Lou, as anti-colonial champions of Jamaica's independence, qualified as national heroes:

In response to whether or not the designation of “national icon” was a hasty decision, Minister Dana Morris Dixon insisted that it was “well thought out,” while commentator Kevin O'Brien Chang tweeted a 2020 opinion poll:

Perhaps when all is said and done, Jamaicans’ opinions on the matter have not changed much. Was the inauguration of a national icon honour well-intentioned but short of the mark? Don't qualities like courage, risk and sacrifice come in different forms in these modern times? One thing is for sure: the question of “What makes a hero?” is still up for debate.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byEmma Lewis

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved