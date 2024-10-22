Connecting continents through news: Interview with Marie Mbullu, a ‘digital ambassador for Africa’

This story was originally published by specialist news agency Bird on October 7, 2024. An abridged version is republished below as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Marie Mbullu has, over the past three years, cultivated a dedicated following of nearly 645,000 on TikTok. Through her channel, “Habari Njema,” she shines a spotlight on Africa. Her unique approach to coverage has made her popular, especially among the African diaspora, who comprise the majority of her followers.

Among her most engaging and impactful series is “Cool African Tings,” where she highlights groundbreaking innovations and inventions emerging from the continent. Beyond showcasing these innovations, Mbullu’s content has driven real-world impact — sparking conversations, influencing perceptions, and even connecting innovators with resources and opportunities.

In an interview with Bird's Boniface Orucho, Mbullu shares the inspiration behind her work as a digital ambassador for Africa and how she leverages her platform to change the narrative about Africa on the global stage.

Boniface Orucho (BO): Please tell us a bit about yourself.

Marie Mbullu (MM): My name is Marie Mbullu, I’m Tanzanian-American. I run “Habari Njema,” which is a social media platform, a Tiktok channel, where I talk about all things Africa. I’ve been doing it for about three years now. I was born in the U.S., in [Washington] DC, but when I was about four, my parents sent me to live in Tanzania, so I spent my early years there until first grade. After that, I mostly went back to Tanzania during summer breaks. Now, as an adult, I try to split my time — ideally, half in DC and half in Dar es Salaam.

BO: When did you start “Habari Njema”? What motivated you?

MM: I started it in February 2021. I’ve always been involved in African-related projects, trying to connect the continent with the U.S. I knew I wanted to create something that told African stories to a wider audience, but I wasn’t sure what format to use. One day, I was applying for a position that asked how I had advocated for change, and I realized I didn’t have anything concrete to show. That’s when I thought, “Why not create a platform that shares stories from Africa that aren’t commonly covered?” I launched it, thinking it could help with the application. Although I didn’t get the job, the channel blew up within a week, and that’s when I realised this was something I could actually pursue. It felt natural, and people seemed to want more of it.

BO: Why did you choose to highlight a different, more positive side of the continent? What drove you to make that choice?

MM: When I started, I focused on topics that aren’t usually discussed — like gender and sexuality or very current local events. But I quickly realized how overwhelming the negative or stereotypical stories were. I could feel it, and my audience could too.

I didn’t think there was a need for me to fill that negative space because those stories were already out there. It felt like I would just be reinforcing stereotypes, which I didn’t want to do. Plus, that wasn’t my personal experience of Africa. So, I decided to dig deeper for stories that were more innovative and positive.

One day, I launched a “Good News Sunday” segment just to keep things light. That video did really well, and people found it refreshing. From there, I focused on more positive stories that could shift mindsets and challenge stereotypes.

Q: Is there a specific event or moment when you realized how skewed people’s perceptions of Africa were, and did that influence your decision to shift the narrative?

MM: I remember a moment from school. My mom wanted to take me to Tanzania for a month in December, so she asked my teacher for my schoolwork to take along. The teacher assumed I wouldn’t have access to the internet in Tanzania and insisted on giving me paper copies of everything.

It shocked me that someone could assume there’s no internet in Tanzania. I remember thinking, “How do pilots even fly there if there’s no basic technology?” That moment really stuck with me and made me realize how little people understood about Africa.

Q: You were named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023. How does it feel to be recognized as an ambassador for Africa, especially considering this started as something casual?

MM: I was absolutely shocked! I’m constantly reminded that people are watching my channel and taking notice, but I still had no idea that it was happening on that level. I initially thought it was some kind of paid recognition, but when I realized it was real, I was amazed.

I still feel a bit of imposter syndrome because, in my mind, the channel is doing well but not “award-level” well. But being recognized in that way really felt great.

It was especially surprising when I started getting tagged in major Tanzanian newspapers. Even my family, who live in very rural areas near Mozambique, heard about it. They were shocked, too, like, “Wow, we didn’t realize how well things were going.”

BO: What do you see as the biggest misconception about the continent that you’re trying to change through your platform?

MM: One of the biggest misconceptions is that Africa lacks innovation or that African solutions can't be applied globally. In reality, Afrocentric approaches to solving problems are sustainable, affordable, and centered around benefiting communities.

Another misconception is that Africa is backward or full of missed opportunities. You often see media portray characters leaving their home countries for better opportunities abroad, but I'd love to see more stories of people returning to their roots, finding fulfillment, and living better lives back home.

Q: I have read a story about how your video on “Majik Water” led to a powerful real-world partnership, resulting in the installation of a water system. Could you take me through how you covered that story and how you discovered its impact?

MM: Through a grant from Africa No Filter, I covered various stories in Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt, focusing on innovation across the continent. I came across Beth Koigi’s affordable water system, which collects water from the air, even in low-humidity areas, and provides clean water at a very low cost. I found it fascinating and shared it on my channel. A few months later, I received an email from Beth and an engineer working in refugee camps. They had watched the video, reached out to each other, and ended up collaborating to install water systems in a refugee camp in Kenya.

I was amazed — it was incredible to see how a story I covered could directly improve people's lives. Such experiences motivate me to keep going, especially when they serve as a reminder that people are really watching and engaging with these stories.

Q: Would you say the “Majik Water” story has been the most rewarding for you? Or is there another one that stands out?

MM: The “Majik Water” story was very rewarding because of the tangible impact it had. But another significant one for me was about African midwives performing successful C-sections hundreds of years ago. That story got a lot of attention — celebrities reached out, and I started getting my first interviews. It was a turning point, showing me the potential of the platform I was building.

Q: When selecting a story to cover, what factors do you consider?

MM: First, I check if the story is widely available and ensure it has nuance and lacks bias. Then, I ask myself: Is this story engaging? Is it relevant to current events? Will it resonate emotionally — whether it evokes empathy, awe, or excitement? I aim for unique stories that I would personally stop to read or watch.

Q: What has been your greatest challenge, especially when you were starting, and how has that evolved over the years?

MM: One of my biggest challenges was unlearning biases I’d internalized, even with my intention to tell Africa’s story differently. I would mispronounce names or miss important nuances in stories. I’ve grown a lot by listening to my audience, who correct me or offer additional context. Now, I avoid relying on Western media for stories and instead source them directly from African outlets or through my own network.

It’s all about doing thorough research and really understanding the full context.