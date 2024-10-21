History or productivity? Jamaica erupts over national holiday proposal

The term “Emancipendence” gradually came into use some years back, after August 1 (Emancipation Day) was reinstated as a national holiday in Jamaica in 1997. The date is close to that of the island’s Independence Day, August 6. The expression suggests a merging of the two holidays. Building on this concept, the influential Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), in a highly controversial press release, suggested that the two holidays be incorporated into one four-day holiday weekend.

Emancipation Day, which is celebrated in eight other Caribbean countries as well as in Canada on the same date (August 1), was first introduced as a public holiday in Jamaica in 1893. However, it was discontinued in 1962, the year of Independence, and replaced by Independence Day (August 6). “Augus’ Mawnin'” was celebrated last year with a week of government-sponsored cultural activities at the national stadium, covering both holidays.

One of the most significant commemorations of the official ending of slavery is at Seville Great House, where thousands of enslaved Africans lived and died. Drumming, dance and other commemorative activities continue throughout the night in their honour. Traditionally, people would keep a vigil on July 31 and, at midnight, ring church bells and play drums in parks and public squares to re-enact the first moments of freedom for enslaved Africans.

The PSOJ said it had consulted with its members on the matter of a long “Emancipendence weekend,” and a poll had shown most in favour of the idea:

A consolidated ‘Emancipendence’ holiday can serve as a platform for promoting local tourism and cultural activities … attracting both domestic and international visitors. This will provide a much-needed economic stimulus for the tourism, entertainment, and cultural industries, while also fostering national pride.

It pointed to what it sees as a “holiday hangover” under the current arrangements:

This phenomenon, sometimes referred to as a holiday hangover, can disrupt economic momentum, particularly in key sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and agriculture.

The organisation believes that consolidating the holidays will enhance productivity, helping businesses and employees to plan their time off more conveniently. It intends to discuss the proposal further with the government before next year.

The proposal soon became an extremely contentious issue, with many Jamaicans feeling quite confused. This resulted in a second press release from the PSOJ, which seemed to do little to pacify opponents of the idea:

The PSOJ wishes to clarify that we have not proposed merging Emancipation and Independence Day holidays. We have issued a statement regarding our position on these important national celebrations. — The PSOJ (@thePSOJ) October 3, 2024

They added:

Our proposal, shared with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, aims to enhance the celebration of both Emancipation Day and Independence Day while addressing economic considerations. We welcome constructive dialogue on honouring our heritage while… — The PSOJ (@thePSOJ) October 3, 2024

One well-known commentator shared a recent public opinion poll, which suggested that the majority were favourably inclined to the proposal:

Don Anderson Poll There is a public call to make Emancipation Day & Independence Day Public Holidays a long weekend beginning 1st Friday in August to following Monday so that holidays would be on Friday & Monday making it a long holiday weekend 62% support

26% oppose — kevin o'brien chang (@kevinobriencha1) October 10, 2024

26% oppose pic.twitter.com/YJlwJdN2vX — kevin o'brien chang (@kevinobriencha1) October 10, 2024

While Jamaicans were very divided on the issue, those opposing it were more vocal on social media in their rejection of the PSOJ's proposal. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister PJ Patterson, who had reinstated Emancipation Day on August 1 as a National Holiday in 1997, strongly opposed the suggestion, asserting that it would be a “retrograde step and a severe violation of our ancestry.” Patterson noted that the decision to establish the Emancipation Day holiday had been made in consultation with a committee headed by the late Professor Rex Nettleford, adding, “Comfort and convenience cannot be our response to the deaths and atrocities of the Middle Passage.”

Patterson’s People's National Party (PNP), now in Opposition, echoed his views: “We understand the economic concerns raised by the PSOJ regarding reduced productivity, but we urge a balance between economic growth and cultural preservation.”

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes also criticised the suggestion:

“I would want to think that there are some things in our nation’s history that really cannot carry a price tag, and freedom and celebration of freedom is one of them … It is not about … an organised weekend-long celebration that could attract tourists to participate in cultural events, concerts and festivals, thereby boosting revenue across various sectors. I would have thought that the emancipation of enslaved persons of African descent, which was, in our case, the antecedent to independence, would warrant more analysis than to be described as a mere five days, encapsulating … Jamaica’s journey from abolition of slavery to the achievement of self-governance.”

Meanwhile, media houses canvassed the views of the Jamaican on the street. At Kingston's Emancipation Park (established in 2002), there were mixed views. At another Kingston location, members of the public also had different views but expressed concern that Emancipation Day, in particular, should be properly celebrated and given the attention it deserved.

Psychologist and commentator Leachim Semaj pointed out that Independence Day had replaced Emancipation Day, which was not enshrined in law:

They got away with it in 1962.

They got away with it in 1962.

We are wiser now. What will we tell our ancestors? If the PSOJ really want to enhance productivity I can provide a long list of tried and tested options. — Dr. Leahcim Semaj (@LSemaj) October 9, 2024

Award-winning Jamaican writer Kwame McPherson was adamant:

These dates are non-negotiable. The dates define who we are as Africans in the Caribbean. The dates are tied to the struggle and resilience of a people. These dates are sacrosanct. @thePSOJ has no appreciation of our Ancestor's sacrifices, why the dates have no meaning to them. — Kwame M.A.McPherson (@KwameMcpherson) October 9, 2024

So, what might the alternatives be? Several Jamaicans suggested a celebration similar to Japan’s “Golden Week,” which is written in law and encompasses four holidays, allowing citizens to take a substantial time off work.

Businessman and financier David Mullings floated this idea:

The days have very specific meanings and should not be merged into a "long weekend" They should form a 6-day holiday so that the entire week is taken off each year and we can all plan accordingly since that is what effectively happens in so many instances anyway because people… — David Mullings (@davidmullings) October 9, 2024

Digital entrepreneur Ingrid Riley held similar views, while an editorial in the business-oriented Jamaica Observer countered:

The emergence and almost immediate adoption of the term ‘Emancipendence’ by the Jamaican populace is perhaps a major indication of its organic nature and the evolutionary thinking of the people. […] The importance of celebrating our Emancipation and Independence is not really about how much time we take off to frolic, but more so about the quality of the celebrations. We can commemorate the events while increasing productivity, over one weekend. In other words, we can ride and whistle.

Other business people, especially in the tourism sector, supported this view. One entertainment promoter suggested that a long weekend would be good for tourism, which upset another Jamaican social media user, who commented:

"The issue that has always faced Jamaica is whether, in the circumstance of low productivity, we can afford the number of holidays that we have." Omg, we are living in capitalist hell. Basically all the other Caribbean country already have more holidays than Jamaica. — Shane Slater (@filmactually) October 15, 2024

On the issue of productivity and working hours, another netizen — keeping in mind growing complaints about long commutes — quipped:

That Observer article baldly saying we already have too many holidays for a non- productive country.

Same people who rushed people back from WFH into 3 hr traffic just because…

They get away with that which other holiday should be sacrificed next? Do we really need Boxing Day? — Nick Black (@Jcanguy) October 15, 2024

The Jamaica Gleaner concluded in a recent editorial, “There may well be grounds upon which to question how Jamaicans mark Emancipation and Independence. PSOJ, however, didn’t marshal a compelling case.”

Meanwhile, with no comment from the Jamaican government itself, those for and against the PSOJ proposal have rested their cases — at least for now.