See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »

What is behind China’s latest military drills around Taiwan?

China’s military drills and operations around Taiwan have been ceaseless since 2022
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 17 October 2024 15:00 GMT

A viral online poster from the Chinese Coast Guard.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched military drills involving the army, navy, air, and rocket forces on October 14, 2024, wherein they completely surrounded Taiwan. The 13-hour full-scale military operation, entitled “Joint Sword-2024B,” involved 34 naval vessels and 125 aircraft encroaching on Taiwan by sea and air and aimed at “intensifying pressure against Taiwan independence.”

The drills were launched four days after Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te delivered the National Day Address of the Republic of China (ROC) on October 10, in which Lai called on China to make positive contributions to global peace while vowed to defend Taiwan from “annexation” and “encroachment.”  Even though Lai’s speech was relatively mild and restrained as he acknowledged the political history of ROC being rooted in China, Beijing reacted fiercely, accusing Lai of promoting the “two-state theory,” which directly contradicts China's “One China Policy”:

What are the provocations?

Hours after the PLA announced the military drill, Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, justified the operation by stressing that  “provocation by Taiwan independence forces will be met with countermeasures.” She also warned the US against “arming Taiwan” and “sending the wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces.” 

China’s idea of provocation is laid out in a video titled “Strangle” (勒), released by the PLA amid the military drills. The animated video suggests that China’s military escalation, represented in the form of a tightening redline surrounding Taiwan's territories, has been justified by “provocations” by the US and Taiwan. One precipitating event to trigger China is then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022, which China saw as evidence of the US validating Taiwan:

In addition to Pelois’s visit, other “provocations” include former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen’s US transit in March 2023, William Lai’s US transit in August 2023, the death of two Chinese fishermen near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen island in February 2024, and William Lai’s Presidential inaugural address on May 20. 

On the other hand, Taiwan called Beijing’s drills an unreasonable provocation” and showed its determination to defend itself:

The US Pentagon also issued a statement calling the Chinese military operation in reaction to the Taiwan President’s customary annual speech on October 10 as “irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilizing.

As pointed out by many China observers, the unprovoked drills aim to demonstrate China’s ability to strangle or choke, if not takedown, Taiwan in a swift manner.

While China's assumption about a swift victory over Taiwan can only be proven in a real setting, regional politics in East Asia are far more complex. The US has been building a coalition in the Pacific region to maintain Taiwan's status quo. In fact, soon after the Chinese drills, on October 15, the US, the Philippines, Canada, and Japan debuted a series of naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea. 

However, on mainland Chinese social media, many have been convinced by the PLA's war propaganda and applauded the virtual victory in the PLA's “strangle” operation. Here is one popular reaction to the drills on Weibo:

实战演习大约用了13个小时。如果是攻台作战，那么，解放军拂晓出发，晚饭就可以在台北吃了？

The drills only lasted 13 hours. Does this mean that if the military really attacked Taiwan, the PLA would only need to deploy at dawn, and they could have their dinner in Taipei?

On the other front, Taiwan also showed its readiness to defend itself:

Since China’s military drills and operations have been ceaseless since 2022, most Taiwanese have remained calm amid the full-scale drills and untroubled by military propaganda featuring fighter jets and vessels. In fact, the Taiwan stock market was unaffected, as noticed by @FaustoChou:

Distributing “love messages”

While the drills themselves didn't make many waves in Taiwanese society, the “love letters” to Taiwan distributed online by the Chinese Coast Guard, did catch people's attention. The poster depicted the drills as a lover’s message to Taiwan:

The poster read: “Hi, my sweetheart” and “The route of coastal patrol is in the shape of loving you.” 

The aggressive love message in the poster serves as a metaphor for the relationship between China and Taiwan. Taiwan has become a de-facto self-ruling entity since 1949 after Kuomingtang, the first ruling party of the ROC, escaped from the mainland upon being defeated by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the Chinese Civil War. However, the CPC, which established the People's Republic of China in 1949, insists on unification with the ROC under the One China Principle and vows to fulfil the mission by force.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved