Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland: Interview with Ambassador Allen Lou

Taiwan and Somaliland are two countries operating within challenging international frameworks, as they are not recognized or only partially recognized by the international community. Both territories operate independently but remain unrecognized by major global powers: Since 1949, Taiwan has been claimed by the People’s Republic of China under the One China policy, and Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991, is still regarded as part of Somalia under the One Somalia policy. Taiwan has a population of approximately 23 million people, while Somaliland is home to around 5.7 million residents.

In 2020, Taiwan and Somaliland took a bold step by establishing mutual representative offices — Taiwan’s office in Hargeisa opened on August 17, and Somaliland’s office in Taipei on September 9. These moves marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough, reinforcing their mutual quest for recognition.

To find out more about the developing relationship, Global Voices interviewed Ambassador Allen Lou (羅震華), Taiwan’s representative to Somaliland, who shared insights into how this partnership provides a democratic alternative to China’s influence in Africa through development projects that emphasize governance and sustainability. The discussion delved into how their cooperation serves as a counterbalance to Beijing’s growing presence and explores the broader global implications of their alliance.

The diplomatic relationship between Taiwan and Somaliland is emblematic of a larger geopolitical rivalry between Taiwan and China, particularly in Africa. According to Lou, while China has established itself as a dominant economic player through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — characterized by large-scale infrastructure projects and loans in the Global South — Taiwan has focused on building partnerships grounded in mutual respect and democratic values. This contrast is sharply illustrated in the divergent strategies each employs: Beijing’s approach often involves investments that leave countries mired in debt, while Taiwan emphasizes sustainable capacity-building projects.

Lou’s view on China’s influence in Africa is clear:

China’s BRI is not just about infrastructure; it’s about creating dependency, both economic and political. Taiwan’s initiatives in Somaliland serve as a counterweight to China’s growing dominance. Somaliland is a beacon of democracy in East Africa, much like Taiwan is in Asia. Our presence here is not only about development cooperation; it’s about safeguarding democracy in a region where China is trying to expand its autocratic model.

A vision for Somaliland: Beyond aid

“Taiwan’s cooperation with Somaliland is not just about aid — it’s about building long-term partnerships based on mutual respect and shared values. Somaliland and Taiwan share a common struggle for international recognition, and that is where our bonds begin. Our approach is people-centered, focusing on healthcare, agriculture, education, and technology, unlike China’s heavy-handed economic ventures that often lead to financial dependency,” Lou explained.

Unlike the large-scale infrastructure projects under the BRI, Taiwan’s initiatives are smaller in scale but designed to foster self-reliance. “We are not here to create dependency; we are here to teach people how to catch fish, not to just give them fish,” Lou remarked, echoing Taiwan’s philosophy of sustainable development.

Lou emphasized the unique role of Taiwan’s representative office in Somaliland, which distinguishes it from other diplomatic presences globally. “Elsewhere, you can find ROC embassies in countries like Eswatini — the only African nation that recognizes Taiwan — or Taipei representative offices in places like Nigeria and Burkina Faso,” he clarified. “But here in Somaliland, the explicit use of ‘Taiwan’ marks a significant departure.” This distinction underscores Taiwan’s evolving identity and its assertion of sovereignty on the global stage, independent of both Mao Tse-tung’s PRC and Chiang Kai-shek’s ROC.

Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland is not just symbolic; it’s backed by concrete initiatives aimed at building sustainable development and enhancing local capacities. Taiwan has launched projects in healthcare, agriculture, ICT, and vocational training, and it offers scholarships for Somaliland students to study in Taiwan. Additionally, military personnel from Somaliland are invited to receive training in Taiwan, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations. From the Ambassador’s perspective, these efforts contrast sharply with China’s economic ventures in Africa, which often lead to financial dependency. Instead, Taiwan’s approach reflects its commitment to empowering Somaliland as a stable and democratic partner in the region.

UN Resolution 2758: A diplomatic battleground

For Taiwan, a key element of its international recognition is its narrative around UN Resolution 2758. Passed in 1971, the resolution recognized the PRC as “the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations,” effectively replacing the ROC, commonly referred to as Taiwan.

Lou offers a nuanced and unconventional perspective on the resolution. He explains that its original intent was not to expel Taiwan as a whole but specifically to remove the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek, the leader of the Republic of China (ROC), who governed from 1928 until 1975. After losing the Chinese Civil War to the CCP, Chiang’s government retreated to Taiwan in 1949 and continued to claim representation of all of China at the United Nations. The 1971 UN Resolution 2758 shifted this representation to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), effectively removing Chiang’s delegates but not directly addressing Taiwan’s status. “The resolution was focused on the ROC's seat, not on Taiwan itself,” he explained. “The PRC has since distorted this resolution to imply that Taiwan is part of China, but that was never the original meaning.” Lou noted that while the resolution does restore the PRC's “lawful rights in the United Nations,” it never explicitly mentioned Taiwan or its people.

Lou further pointed out that most nations, including Canada and the United States, took note of Resolution 2758 but did not formally recognize Taiwan as part of the PRC. “There is a subtle but important difference,” Lou explained. “The US and Canada recognized the PRC as China’s representative, but they have never formally acknowledged Taiwan as part of China.”

According to Lou, Beijing wields its interpretation of the resolution as a diplomatic weapon to isolate Taiwan and exclude it from international organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO). This is part of a broader strategy by the PRC to expand its influence globally, particularly in regions like Africa.

Somaliland faces a similar struggle for international recognition.

Despite declaring its independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland is not formally recognized by any country, though it maintains diplomatic relations with several nations and entities, including Taiwan. Somaliland’s strategy for gaining recognition focuses on demonstrating its stability, democratic governance, and economic potential, particularly through strategic partnerships.

One such partnership is the January 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ethiopia, aiming to secure Somaliland’s recognition and boost trade and cooperation between the two neighbors. Additionally, Somaliland’s port city of Berbera has attracted interest as a potential site for military bases, with discussions around the possibility of US and Taiwan naval bases emerging as part of the region’s geopolitical significance. These moves, combined with Somaliland's efforts to maintain strong ties with influential partners, reflect its determination to eventually secure international recognition and further establish itself as a stable, sovereign entity.