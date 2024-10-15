FreeMechDara: Journalist who reported on cyber scams arrested in Cambodia

Award-winning journalist Mech Dara was arrested in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh for alleged incitement over social media posts that “cause social disorder or confusion.” His arrest was widely condemned by local and global media groups, which have called for his immediate release.

A few days before his arrest on September 30, he posted photos of quarrying operations in Prey Veng province. Local officials have criticized his posts for peddling disinformation as they demanded legal action against the journalist. A court spokesperson who handled the case summarized the basis of the charges against Dara.

Mech Dara had uploaded many posts that were inciting and shared an edited picture of Ba Phnom Mountain being demolished, which were false, misleading, and made-up with the intention to incite people to anger and misunderstand the government’s leadership.

Dara’s friends and supporters believe that his arrest could be related as well to his reporting in 2023, which exposed the human trafficking and cyber scam operations in Cambodia. A local official and tycoon who was linked to these controversies was slapped with a sanction by the United States government last month.

Civil society groups said that Dara’s arrest was “a clear attempt to silence a brave journalist whose investigative journalism has routinely called for accountability in cases of human rights violations.” They urged the state to drop the charges against him.

We urge the Cambodian government to immmediately drop the charges against Mech Dara, release him from prison and stop all forms of harassment against media organisations and journalists. The arrest of Dara is a clear attempt to intimidate and silence him and other journalists in a country where press freedoms are routinely curtailed.

Cambodian Journalists Alliance Association executive director Nop Vy noted that Dara’s social media posts did not endanger anyone.

I still beg the court to consider the [incitement] charges and free him because what he posted — to me — does not seriously affect public order and social security.

Colleagues and relatives who visited him in jail shared that like a true journalist, he asked for a pen and notepad.

The outpouring of concern for @MechDara1 has been tremendous. We're glad to tell you that his spirits remain high and love of journalism unbroken. The first thing he asked for in prison was “a pen and a notepad.” Legend. #FreeMechDara #JournalismIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/V28NdktNbe — Free Mech Dara (@FreeMechDara) October 8, 2024

Despite the outpouring of support, the Cambodian government seems to have dug in its heels. One spokesperson of the Ministry of Information urged media groups to stop “making false and baseless claims of Cambodia's state of the press.” The official insisted that Dara’s journalist ID card expired in 2022 and that he should neither be considered a journalist nor a freelancer. The official also advised foreign groups and governments to stop misjudging the country’s press situation.

The criminal act of an individual must not be used to assess the state of the press in Cambodia. The freedom of the press in Cambodia is not subject to any foreigners’ claims.

Despite the claim of the government about the existence of a thriving free press in the country, local and global media watchdogs have sounded alarm over the forced closure of independent media outlets and the persecution of critical voices.

Cambodia is ranked 151st out of 181 countries on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) free press index, with the group noting that press freedom has significantly declined since 2017.

“The democratic transition that began in the late 1980s allowed the emergence of a thriving media sector until former Prime Minister Hun Sen launched a ruthless war on journalistic freedom in 2017. His sad legacy of repression against independent media seems to be perpetuated by his son, Hun Manet, in power since 2023.”

Through the social media hashtag #FreeMechDara, Dara’s supporters have been sharing updates about Dara’s case and the campaign demanding his release. His colleagues have also written tributes and anecdotes about his work as a journalist. Former journalist Heimkhemra Suy wrote this about Dara:

I left journalism in late 2015, and though I saw less of Dara after that, I never missed his reports. He continued to shine a light on the country’s darkest issues — corruption, illegal logging, and more recently, the scourge of cyber scams. These were topics that desperately needed attention, but addressing them came with a price. Dara’s dedication has made him a target, and his work, instead of being celebrated, has brought him trouble. On a personal level, Dara is one of the funniest. But beneath the humor is a person with a level of commitment and bravery that’s hard to find. Dara never backs down, even when most people — including myself — would have retreated to safer ground. He’s relentless in his pursuit of the truth.

According to his lawyer, Dara has petitioned the court to release him on bail owing to his poor health.