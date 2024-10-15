Beyond the crisis narratives, there is much beauty, strength and resilience in the Sahelian story

For decades, the Sahel — an area covering the countries of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and The Gambia — has been painted as a place of misery. Often associated with political instability, poverty, and climate challenges, the Sahel is frequently depicted through a lens of crisis. Yet the Sahelian story, like many others in Africa, is more layered and nuanced than how it is depicted through news headlines around the world.

While references to the Sahel conjure images of a barren and impoverished region, in ecological terms, it is a region rich in desert and savanna biodiversity. The narratives about the Sahel date back to the colonial era and more recent geopolitical developments.

Meanwhile, historically, the region was known for its transregional exchange and the presence of legendary kingdoms and empires. Before the rise of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, valuable products from Africa’s more humid savanna and forest zones were traded towards the Sahel.

Today, the politically turbulent transnational area, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sudan, Mauritania, Chad, and parts of Nigeria, has seen multiple challenges ranging from armed conflicts, military coups to rampant terrorist attacks. Since 2020, six coups have taken place in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, paralysing civilian governments, with Burkina Faso demanding the withdrawal of French military forces present in various forms since colonial rule.

In January 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger pulled out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), leading to a further drying-up in diplomatic relations throughout the region. Ties between the United States (U.S.) and these countries have also worsened, with President Joe Biden’s administration suspending the countries’ free trade access to U.S. markets. Since then, several discussions regarding a breach of regional security and the inability of the region to contain its security troubles on its own have been amplified across diverse media.

The hope of young Sahelians

With 65 percent of its population aged under 25, the Sahel is the youngest region in the world. This massive young population is an abundant human resource for development, both within the region and the global market.

However, since gaining independence in the 1960s, countries in the region inherited governing institutions and redefined territories that have proven difficult to manage. Islamist insurgency groups control large parts of the region, leaving civilians caught in the middle and making young people more vulnerable to violent extremism or voluntary recruitment into armed groups. So far, roughly 4.2 million people have been displaced, according to estimates by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Over 4,000 schools and 150 health centres have also been closed across the region.

Reshaping the image of the Sahel

In response to these ongoing challenges, several national, regional, and international actors are trying to reshape the image. One of them is the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which launched the #IAMSahel campaign in an effort to change the narrative and context of Sahelians’ voices.

At the launch of the campaign, UNDP Assistant Secretary-General Ahunna Eziakonwa argued that the world needed to shift its focus from the Sahel's weaknesses to its strengths. The campaign focuses on unearthing a new narrative of the Sahel through strategic media coverage, grassroots storytelling, and partnerships with local communities to better highlight the region's potential, which can “help to shift the focus and showcase the Sahel’s beauty, strength, and talent,” Eziakonwa added.

Also speaking at the launch, musician and UNDP goodwill ambassador Alif Naaba emphasised that music, deeply ingrained in the region's culture, plays a crucial role in resilience and should be used to reshape the perception of the Sahel.

Co-UNDP goodwill ambassador and music maestro Patoranking further highlighted that the Sahelian art and culture are the bedrock of Africa’s entertainment sector. He said that by spotlighting the achievements of local heroes, the region can shape its own story and harness the ingenuity of its people.

Referring to the Great Green Wall initiative as one of the continent's most ambitious projects, Patoranking added that the Sahel holds endless opportunities.

Many young people participated in the campaign through X (formerly Twitter).

One user, @EmilyJoof, shared how her book (“Halima, Superhero Princess”) promotes literacy and celebrates multicultural representation:

Another user noted:

The beauty of Sahel from above is beyond wanders; the greenery speaks for itself. The Sahel is home to some of the world’s most ambitious environmental projects, including the Great Green Wall Initiative.#IAMSahel Learn more: @UNDPWACA / @unis_sahel / https://t.co/VFMjA4bBBC pic.twitter.com/QEgR0lv8lE — Alpha Says (@AlphaSays_) September 19, 2024

Beyond attempting to change perceptions, the #IAmSahel campaign could potentially impact the lives of up to 300 million young people by creating meaningful employment opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and involving youth in governance and peace-building endeavors. It remains to be seen whether this initiative would present an opportunity for the world to rediscover the region’s beauty, strength, and ingenuity — qualities long buried in history.