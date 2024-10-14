Terrorist threats loom ahead of SCO summit in Pakistan

Pakistan is once again facing serious internal security challenges as a terrorist attack occurred on October 6 in Karachi, a metropolitan city of Pakistan, targeting two Chinese engineers ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which Pakistan is hosting.

Leaders from eight member states, including China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, will gather to discuss regional, political, economic, defense, and security issues in Eurasia. The government has issued a notification declaring a public holiday from October 14–16 in all educational institutions and government offices in Islamabad, the capital, to ensure the summit proceeds smoothly.

​​As the SCO Summit approaches, Pakistan's security concerns are escalating. A well-known security analyst, Ayesha Siddiqa, told Global Voices in an e-mail interview that “with the stakes so high, any attack during the SCO conference could not only undermine Pakistan's security apparatus but also damage its international reputation.”

Attacks against Chinese nationals

The attack underscores the ongoing threat posed by militancy in Pakistan, a country already grappling with political instability and economic crisis.

Two Chinese citizens were killed in a large blast near the airport of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city. The attack took place late on October 6 and was claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a statement. @Mashaalradio pic.twitter.com/4j4KRMaUYW — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) October 7, 2024

This is not the first time Chinese nationals have been attacked by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). In 2018, they stormed into the Chinese consulate in Karachi. In 2022, three Chinese tutors and a Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide attack near Karachi University's Confucius Institute.

Earlier this year, five Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver were killed after a suicide attacker rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy in Besham, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In another incident, BLA attacked Gwadar’s Port City complex in Balochistan where China has made a huge investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack and remains resolute in bringing those responsible to justice, including members of the Baloch Liberation Army-Majeed Brigade, a separatist group. A similar statement of responsibility was issued earlier in March after the Besham attack. In August, after a series of attacks in Balochistan by BLA, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif promised the Chinese government that Pakistan would implement the best possible security measures.

Given the current security situation of Chinese engineers in Pakistan, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is considering providing helicopters for their transport.

Who is the Baloch Liberation Army?

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan. It is rich in natural resources but has the country's smallest population. Balochistan has been a hotspot for conflict between the government and Baloch insurgents, who have operated under various names, since the 1950s. These insurgents have been actively targeting state resources since the 1960s, demanding a fair share of the profits from natural resource extraction, while the Pakistan Army has conducted operations against them.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, emerged in 2000, marking the beginning of a new wave of violence in the province. The BLA is known for employing suicide bombings, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and complex attacks involving multiple attackers and vehicle-borne IEDs. According to the 2023 report by the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, the BLA carried out 110 attacks last year. In the first three months of 2024 alone, the group launched 62 attacks, indicating a sharp rise in violence.

A press statement by BLA is being shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming that five Chinese nationals were killed. The group also warned the Chinese government to withdraw all its investments from what it called an “illegal alliance” with Pakistan within 90 days, or face further consequences.

The BLA’s suicide squad, known as the Majeed Brigade, is believed to be responsible for executing complex operations. Analysts suggest that Pakistan has responded to repeated Baloch insurgencies with heavy-handed force, while neglecting the deep-rooted concerns of the Baloch ethnic minority. On July 28, law enforcement agencies suppressed a peaceful Baloch national gathering in Gwadar, Balochistan, and detained several activists.

Mohammad Amir Rana, a security analyst, during an in-person interview with Global Voices, said:

This incident will undoubtedly impact the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Summit, particularly as the Chinese Prime Minister, his delegation, and Chinese investors are scheduled to visit Pakistan in the coming week. The attack sends a significant message, especially to them. The BLA's Majeed Brigade has a clear agenda of targeting Chinese nationals, demonstrating a strategic approach in their planned attacks. Unfortunately, this incident has deepened the distrust between Pakistan and China. The BLA seems to have achieved its goal of delivering a potent message to the corridors of power, increasing pressure on the Pakistani government.

Pakistan-China relations:

Since 1951, Pakistan and China have closely collaborated on defense, security, trade, commerce, and investment.

In 2013, China introduced the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to boost the economic vitality of countries and regions along the New Silk Road. Pakistan was among the many nations benefiting from it. Under the BRI, China announced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2015, with the aim of developing new trade routes to connect China to the rest of the world. China has invested over USD 60 billion in Pakistan through CPEC.

Thousands of Chinese workers are involved in Beijing's CPEC project. Through CPEC, China is investing heavily in multiple sectors across Pakistan, including energy, transportation, infrastructure development, industrial cooperation, and advancements in science and technology, among others.

Gwadar port city, considered a key hub for CPEC, has seen significant Chinese investment in several high-profile projects, including the development of Gwadar International Airport, the Eastbay Expressway, and a 300 MW coal-fired power plant.

Ports Around the World Gwadar Port in Pakistan 🇵🇰 : Strategic jewel of China's Belt and Road Initiative, providing direct access to the Indian Ocean. Enhances trade, energy security, and geopolitical influence, while sparking debate over regional dynamics. #Gwadar #BRI 📷 DW pic.twitter.com/bXFfguDjuV — All Over The Map (@AllOverTheMapYT) March 3, 2024

While successive governments have repeatedly emphasized that CPEC will “develop, expand, and enhance” connectivity and support economic growth for both countries, the people of Balochistan remain opposed. They fear that the longstanding exploitation and extraction of their resources will intensify, threatening their livelihoods. They argue that China's alliance with the Pakistani state only deepens their economic marginalization, forming the basis of their opposition to CPEC.

Journalist Zia ur Rehman, an expert on security issues, told Global Voices via Whatsapp:

The rise in attacks by militant groups since 2013 is linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with groups like Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) viewing China as a colonial force. They believe China's partnership with Pakistan worsens their economic marginalization, fueling their opposition to CPEC.

The recent developments have strained their relations. China has demanded that Pakistan conduct a thorough investigation, punish the perpetrators, and ensure the protection of its citizens amid ongoing security challenges and attacks targeting Chinese nationals.

Addressing militant threats

Ensuring the safety of thousands of Chinese nationals involved in CPEC projects, including ports, mining, and energy, remains a major challenge for Pakistan. The army has been deployed in the federal capital under Article 245 of the Constitution to ensure security for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government Meeting.

Zia ur Rehman stated: “Addressing militant threats from separatist groups like BLA requires a combination of military and political strategies. The state needs to strengthen its security forces and enhance intelligence capabilities to prevent and disrupt attacks. Simultaneously, the government must engage in sincere dialogue with the Baloch people, addressing their grievances and seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”