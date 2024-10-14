How the news goes viral in Uzbekistan

Recently, an incident in a retail store chain called “InBazar” in Uzbekistan became viral on social media. The video showed a store manager physically punishing a young employee for a minor mistake, igniting widespread anger online. Famous bloggers, influencers, and later news media outlets, seized the moment to expose the manager’s misconduct.

The situation escalated further when the store owner announced the manager’s dismissal, but shortly after, videos surfaced of the owner himself mistreating employees and beating them. This revelation triggered a public outcry, leading to a boycott of the entire store chain, its closure, and a criminal case against the owner.

Here is a YouTube video about the InBazar case.

This is not an isolated case, however. In Uzbekistan’s media landscape, viral news often stems from scandalous events or inflammatory public statements by well-known figures or ordinary citizens.

Earlier this year, an Instagram user faced widespread backlash for claiming that people from Uzbekistan’s countryside should not come to the capital, Tashkent, as the streets were “full of outsiders.” The statement incited outrage on social media. The user eventually issued a public apology and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

So, what makes certain news stories go viral in Uzbekistan? The key elements usually involve controversial statements by public figures, incidents that provoke strong emotional responses, or issues that resonate with people’s everyday experiences. Once such stories catch the public’s attention, they follow a predictable trajectory, with social media playing a central role.

The role of Telegram and social media

Telegram is the primary driver of viral news in Uzbekistan and an essential tool for news distribution. Almost every business, organization, and influencer maintains a Telegram channel or group. With nearly 25 million users in a country of 37 million, the platform’s reach is unmatched. Some channels boast millions of subscribers, allowing news to spread like wildfire. In the first half of 2023, the number of Telegram channels in Uzbekistan surpassed 120,000, with the number continuing to rise.

Telegram’s significance goes beyond mere communication — it’s deeply embedded in daily life. Advertising on Telegram is highly attractive for businesses due to its extensive reach. In fact, when Telegram founder Pavel Durov visited Uzbekistan earlier this year, he remarked on how Telegram has become intertwined with the country’s economy, noting that almost every business operates a channel or bot on the platform.

Here is a YouTube video about the use and popularity of Telegram in Uzbekistan.

Aside from Telegram, Instagram is another key platform for viral news, with over 8.7 million users, accounting for 25.1 percent of Uzbekistan’s population as of January 2024. Instagram’s visual nature, and its popularity among younger audiences, makes it a influential platform for sharing news, especially through influencers and viral stories.

Facebook, while losing traction among younger users, remains relevant among middle-aged and older adults, with public groups actively discussing social issues. Similarly, X (formerly Twitter) is a platform where more media-literate and socially active users, including citizen journalists and bloggers, frequently post their reactions to news events. Occasionally, Twitter becomes the initial spark for viral news, particularly when socially active bloggers highlight important issues.

The power of bloggers and influencers

In Uzbekistan, bloggers are not just influencers — they are key players in the country’s media ecosystem. What sets Uzbek bloggers apart is their relationship with their audiences. People often turn to bloggers for help with social issues or unjust circumstances when government agencies fail to provide solutions. Once a blogger shares a story with their audience, public pressure frequently compels government authorities to take action.

For instance, Umid Gafurov, a prominent and well-respected blogger with around 100,000 active followers on social media, frequently highlights issues related to public infrastructure, many of which are brought to his attention by his subscribers.

Once these problems are posted on his Telegram channel, local authorities are quick to respond, rushing to resolve the issues after they gain public attention. In this way, bloggers have become unofficial intermediaries between the public and the state, amplifying voices that would otherwise go unheard.

State-controlled media’s influence pales in comparison to that of social media. Traditional outlets often avoid controversial topics and rarely report on stories that resonate with the everyday concerns of the population. As a result, many people bypass state media in favor of Telegram and other platforms, where “forbidden news” can surface.

In fact, censorship has unintentionally contributed to the viral nature of news in Uzbekistan. Stories that are not covered by official outlets often become more sought-after, as people seek alternative sources for uncensored information, such as anonymous Telegram channels.

Consequences of viral news

While the democratization of information has its advantages, the rapid spread of viral news is not without drawbacks. One major concern is the rise of disinformation, as many channels often prioritize being the first to publish a story over ensuring its accuracy. In their haste to capture attention, these channels can neglect proper fact-checking, leading to the circulation of misleading or incorrect information.

For example, an incident that happened earlier this year involved false reports circulating on social media claiming that an Afghan military helicopter had been shot down near the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan border. This claim was quickly debunked by an official statement clarifying that the reports were entirely baseless. The incident demonstrates how misinformation on sensitive topics can spread rapidly, causing confusion and fear.

Another issue is the tendency towards overexposure. Viral stories often dominate the public discourse for a short period, but their overwhelming presence can distract from other important news which has more significance for the society. This concern is frequently raised by media-literate individuals and citizen journalists in Uzbekistan, who argue that public attention is being diverted to trivial matters, while more significant issues remain overlooked.

As one popular citizen journalists sarcastically wrote on his channel, “In Uzbekistan today, an issue that stands ahead of elections, politics, ecology, corruption, the economy, including rising external debt, education, energy, nuclear power plants, and other matters has been resolved. The court has officially confirmed that citizen Botir Qodirov is the son of the late Sherali Jo'rayev.”

This statement summarized the outcome of the court case related to the viral and widely discussed news on the contested parenthood case between two singers, which has overshadowed more serious and pressing issues in the country.

Here is a YouTube video about the contested parenthood court case involving Botir Qodirov and Sherali Jo'rayev.

Such floods of viral content can create a phenomenon where news fatigue sets in, desensitizing people to important stories that deserve attention. Over time, this can reduce the public’s engagement with critical issues, as they become overwhelmed by a constant stream of sensational headlines.

Additionally, viral news can also contribute to reputational damage for individuals or businesses. Once a story gains traction, it is difficult to control the narrative, even if the facts are misrepresented. The speed at which content spreads leaves little room for clarification or correction, and individuals or organizations can suffer long-term harm before the truth surfaces.

The rapid spread of news in Uzbekistan is largely shaped by platforms like Telegram, which has become a dominant force in the country’s media landscape. With millions of users and countless channels, Telegram serves as a hub where news can go viral almost instantly.

Additionally, bloggers, citizen journalists, and opinion leaders play a crucial role in amplifying these stories, turning personal grievances or local incidents into national conversations. As the media environment continues to evolve, it is clear that viral news will remain a significant force, shaping both public opinion and the broader national conversation.