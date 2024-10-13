See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »

Miya Muslims of Assam, India, face eviction, threats, and oppression

The word ‘Miya’ has been reappropriated as a derogatory term
Written byGV South Asia
Posted 13 October 2024 7:04 GMT
Screenshot from the documentary "The Char-Chapori: Documentary of Miya Community in Assam" on YouTube by Inspire

Screenshot from the documentary “The Char-Chapori: Documentary of Miya Community in Assam” on YouTube by Inspire Northeast. Fair use.

In July 2024, around 1,500 families were evicted from the Morigaon district of Northeast India's Assam state for settling illegally on forest and railway land. Most of these homes belonged to Bengali-speaking Muslims, commonly referred to as Miya. While such evictions are not isolated to Assam, the incident sparked allegations of government bias, with accusations that the government is specifically targeting Bengali Muslims and leveraging tensions in the region to drive them away.

Who are the Miya people?

Map of Brahmaputra river basin and its tributaries in Assam. Image by user Planemad via Wikipedia. CC BY_SA-3.0

Map of Brahmaputra river basin and its tributaries in Assam. Image by user Planemad via Wikipedia. CC BY-SA-3.0

The term “Miya” has its etymological root in the term “Mian” — a word derived from the Parsi community, which refers to an honourable person in the Indian subcontinent. The Miya people migrated to Assam from different parts of India and present-day Bangladesh in the early 20th century during British colonial rule, settling primarily in the riverbeds of the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The area is also known as Char Chapori. 

However, many Indigenous organisations and political groups claim that there has been an influx of Bangladeshi citizens illegally immigrating to Assam, and they often associate the Miya community with this group. Because of this, the term “Miya” is now used in a derogatory way, referring to undocumented Bangladeshis.

Eviction, hate speech and social media threats

Anti-Muslim rhetoric has a long history in Assam, but this sentiment has been further fueled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led right-wing government and its chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After being sworn in as a chief minister in 2021, Sarma has frequently made headlines for his anti-Muslim remarks.

The Quint, an independent digital news platform in India, recorded Sarma spreading hate speech targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims 18 times in a single year. This hate speech often invoked the Muslim term “Jihad” in connection with various issues involving the community.

In August 2024, Sarma accused the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, a Muslim-run institution, of engaging in “flood jihad,” blaming it for the outbreak of floods in Guwahati. He has also claimed the university has a Mecca-like structure, claiming it is a symbol of “Jihad”. Similarly, Sarma also alleged Bengali Muslim farmers were practicing “land and fertilizer jihad” by using high amounts of fertilizers on their crops.

Aboyob Bhuyan, a podcaster from Assam, turned to X (formerly Twitter) to mock the bigoted claims:

The Miya debate reignited in August this year after a 14-year minor Hindu girl was gang-raped by a group of Bengali Muslim boys in Dhing, Nagaon district. The news spread like wildfire on social media, fueling anti-muslim propaganda and hate speech. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other ministers, framed this incident as an attack on Indigenous Assamese people. On August 23, police arrested a Muslim man, Tofazzal Islam (24), for the crime. However, before he could undergo due process, his dead body was found in a pond in the early hours of August 24. The police claimed the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime scene and accidentally drowned in the pond. However, locals alleged it was a case of extrajudicial killing, as the pond was reportedly not deep enough for someone to drown.

The incident triggered widespread unrest across Assam, leading to communal tensions and threats against Bengali-speaking Muslims. In Upper Assam, where the population is primarily composed of Indigenous Assamese people, there has been a mass exodus of Bengali-speaking Muslims. The many Indigenous groups and right-wing political parties, including the BJP, have used the rape case to target Bengali-speaking Muslims in upper Assam.

In Assam, a large number of Bengali-Muslim labourers work as daily wage earners in various sectors. In the Sivsagar district, around 30 Indigenous organisations (Assamese nationalists) have issued a seven-day ultimatum for Bengali Muslims to leave Upper Assam. According to social media posts, these organizations and groups are seeking out Bengali Muslim laborers and warning them to leave the area.

The Assam Chief Minister has also issued a warning to Bengali Muslims instead of offering them protection. Sarma went so far as to state that the Bengali Muslim labourers shouldn’t go to Upper Assam without the consent of the local Assamese population, further revealing his bias by siding openly with the Indigenous groups.

Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X:

The outrage has escalated into physical attacks, with a group of Miya labourers being assaulted. In the Charaideo district of Upper Assam, a local BJP leader has forced several Miya labourers working under him to leave. Despite owing them INR 1.5 million rupees (USD 17,873), the leader, who is also a contractor, did not pay them a single penny.

Similarly, in Nagaon, the Veer Lachit Sena, a controversial ultra-nationalist Assamese organisation, has prevented Bengali-Muslim fishermen from selling fish in the market. The group was engaged in spreading hate speech and issuing threats against Bengali Muslims in upper Assam.

On September 9, an eviction drive turned violent, leading to clashes between police and local residents, in Kosutoli village, Kamrup district, where the population is predominantly Bengali-origin Muslims. The government accused the residents of illegally occupying land in a tribal block and belt reserved exclusively for tribal communities. Around 151 families were evicted, and many structures were demolished. The violence resulted in two deaths during the confrontation between police and protesters.

Similar eviction drives were conducted in the reserve forest of Goalpara district, displacing around 450 families.

As Assam prepares for its next state general election in 2026, the right-wing government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified its targeting of Bengali Muslims. Given that religious polarization has been a common tactic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in previous elections, it is expected to escalate further in the coming days.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byGV South Asia

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved