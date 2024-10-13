Croatian band Nemeček won the Milan Mladenović Award for young musicians from former Yugoslavia

This article is based on coverage by Meta.mk. An edited version is republished here under a content-sharing agreement between Global Voices and the Metamorphosis Foundation.

The Croatian band Nemeček become the sixth laureate of the Milan Mladenović Award for young bands from the region of former Yugoslavia thanks to their song “Mirila.”

The regional award was bestowed by the Milan Mladenović Foundation on September 21 in Makarska, Croatia. It is awarded annually on the birthday of the legendary Serbian rock musician Milan Mladenović. Mladenović is an iconic Serbian musician best known as the singer of the alternative band Ekatarina Velika (EKV) and also an influential poet and antiwar activist.

For the second time, this regional ceremony happened outside of Belgrade in a place that played an important role in Mladenović's short life, the birthplace of his mother. The event was hosted by the Croatian seaside town of Makarska, as part of the Modro i Zeleno Festival, whose name means “Blue and Green,” based on lyrics from the eponymous EKV song.

“This is the first time for us to be recognized in such a way,” said Vedran Živković, the Nemeček band vocalist, in an emotional speech at the award ceremony.

The winning band is a trio composed of tambura, synthesizer, and drums. The combination of instruments shapes their sound, which combines elements of folk music with modern electronic landscapes and metronomic precise drum work. The song “Mirila” was published on their third album, “Prokletije II.”

The five finalists for the award also included Macedonian band Mojra with their song “Aroma(n)tic,” the song “Right side of the book” by Croatian singer Leni, “Nobody Never” by the Serbian band Škofja Loka VIS, and “After a Spring” by Serbian singer Tamara Mylo.

Mylo won the award for most inspiring vocalist and also won the first-ever best lyrics award at the event.

Viktor Stojanovski from the Macedonian band Lufthansa received the award for the most inspiring drummer, which included a drum from the company Firchie Drums, run by Ivan Fece Firchie, one of the drummers of EKV band. Lufthansa participated in the contest with their post-punk song “Kula.”

The award ceremony was livestreamed via YouTube on September 21.

At the ceremony, the deputy mayor of the City of Makarska, Antonia Radić Brkan, announced that the town decided to rename the promontory on the nearby Osejava Peninsula in honor of Milan Mladenović.

The Award provides the laureate with a monetary prize of EUR 3,000 and the opportunity to perform at next year's The Exit festival, the biggest music festival in the region. The Foundation also stressed:

Nagrada Milan Mladenović, koja je dodeljena u Makarskoj predstavlja više od pukog priznanja. Ona je simbol inovacije, hrabrosti i umetničkog izraza. Ona odaje počast onima koji se usude da kroče sopstvenim putem, odolevajući pritiscima konformizma. Kroz Nagradu i Milanov duh nastavlja da živi, inspirišući nove generacije da budu odvažne, autentične i strastvene u svojoj umetnosti.